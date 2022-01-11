ABI Wellness Partners With Harvard University, Brigham and Women’s Hospital To Change Cognitive Care

VANCOUVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over 1.5 million Canadians live with acquired brain injury, which is a leading cause of disability globally. In the long-term, more than half of those with ABI are never able to return to work and one-third rely daily on caregiver help. Addressing the need for treatments that are effective in helping patients overcome life-long cognitive challenges, ABI Wellness designed their Brain Enhance and Recovery System to advance outcomes in cognitive recovery and help people with ABI improve their quality of life. The BEARS platform has been implemented in clinics and hospitals across North America to change the standard of cognitive care. Aiming to reach more patients in need of BEARS, the Vancouver-based company is collaborating on a clinical research study with Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

“The system of cognitive rehabilitation needs improvement, and the BEARS platform was designed to meet that urgent need,” says Mark Watson, CEO of ABI Wellness. “It’s our belief that no other cognitive program is both accessible and effective in helping people regain the cognitive capacities they’ve lost. We have seen through our research that the brain has a remarkable capacity for change and improvement. Our team is committed to making BEARS available to those in need, now.”

ABI Wellness is leading the fundraising efforts for the upcoming study, which will investigate the effectiveness of the BEARS platform’s innovative cognitive training methods. The goal is to drive change in the field of cognitive healthcare, providing long-overdue help for this underserved population with ABI.

“We have been inspired by ABI Wellness and believe the rest of the world should know about how the BEARS Platform helps individuals recover from ABI,” says neuropsychologist and lead researcher Dr. Kim Willment, Ph.D. “We are designing a large-scale treatment study to investigate the effectiveness of BEARS training to promote improvements in cognition, everyday functioning, and quality of life following ABI. The more we understand the BEARS Platform, the better we can help individuals recover from ABI and get back to living.”

Acquired brain injury often leaves patients with long-term symptoms that affect their physical health and cognitive function, limiting their autonomy for the rest of their lives. Traditional cognitive rehabilitation has focused on compensatory training to support patients. However, the BEARS platform takes a different approach, training higher order cognitive abilities and promoting neuroplastic change in underlying brain networks.

“ABI Wellness has always been a research-first organization. We believe that solid evidence is critical to changing practice and this study will go a long way in providing evidence that targeted neuroplastic cognitive rehabilitation should be the standard for individuals with cognitive symptoms,” says ABI Wellness COO Shaun Porter. “This study will help support the work we do at ABI Wellness and improve accessibility for individuals in need.”

To contribute to these research efforts and help advance the standard of cognitive care for brain injury survivors, donate here. Official donation receipts for charitable tax credit will be given for every donation.

ABI Wellness offers a transformative, evidence-based solution for improving cognitive functions through both on-site and virtual care. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the company licenses its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) to clinics and hospitals across North America that treat patients of concussion, stroke, traumatic brain injury and cognitive decline. For more information please visit https://www.abiwellness.com/.

