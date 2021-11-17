ABLAZE Brings Famed Italian Comic Creator ZEROCALCARE To U.S. Readers!

Zerocalcare is the pen name of MicheleRech, one of Italy’s best-selling graphic novel artists, famous for his ability to write comedy with depth. His comics blog – Zerocalcare.it – is one of Italy’s most read comics destinations and widely shared on social media.

Forget My Name, the first Zerocalcare book to be published by ABLAZE, is a poignant story of the passing of the creator’s grandmother, with whom he was very close. Other planned releases include Tentacles At My Throat, a critically acclaimed coming of age graphic novel about the creator’s school years. As well as his first book, The Armadillo Prophecy, which is presented as a collection of interconnected short stories.

Here’s A selection of artwork from Forget My Name:

Tear Along the Dotted Line , Zerocalcare’s animated series, debuts worldwide on Netflix on November 17th and will garner the creator an even wider global fanbase.

The graphic novel titles to be published by ABLAZE include:

Forget My Name – Set for English release March 9, 2022

Tentacles At My Throat – 2022 Release Date TBA

The Armadillo Prophecy – 2022 Release Date TBA



FORGET MY NAME, by Zerocalcare • MSRP: $19.99 •

240 pg B&W HC • Release Date: March 9th 2022

When the last vestiges of his childhood are taken from him, Zerocalcare discovers unsuspected secrets about his family. Torn between the soothing numbness of the innocence of youth and the impossibility to elude society’s ever-expanding control over people’s lives, he’ll have to understand where he really comes from before he understands where he is going.

A story that was shortlisted for Italy’s prestigious Strega literary award, an honor that was bestowed on a graphic novel only twice in the award’s history. This is the book that has broken down the barrier between “real book” readers and graphic novel enthusiasts in Europe, having sold over 150,000 copies so far.

All Images: ABLAZE