Abundant Living Over Sadness Feelings

Abundant thoughts can make the difference in sadness over a sad situation and then settle in as a positive new normal. This can be important because many of us know at least one person who is dealing with sadness.

Abundant living often gets confused for wealth and having things. It definitely could help, but then some of the most well-off people are sad too, sadly. So that tells us it’s deeper, and more about us.

…And doesn’t come from external material things.

…And since we’re all made from the same human fabric, we all can feel lack (and not abundance) at any time relative to our lives. We don’t live anyone else’s (similar to, we only know and live in our bodies).

So if we don’t stay grounded inside, we may not find our well and wealth of abundance, where our greatest happiness is.

In America where I live, celebrities have their place on the Red Carpet and I think that’s fantastic as actors put in long, hard hours in their craft providing entertainment for the rest of us…

Which btw, did you watch the movie event of the year this week… The Oscars?

…I always like to see dressy attire (I think that comes from my childhood because my mom was a dressmaker, so her clients sometimes brought and left their dreamy sequined gowns around👗).

…Plus, I love good movies (…you too?).🎥

This year I have to say Lady Gaga stole the show in her raw performance where she took off her Hollywood-glam look she came in and put on a T-shirt, then sang her heart out with the Top Gun Maverick theme song (“Hold My Hand”).

Everyone has their opinion, but maybe it made her feel less glitzy and more empowered to share her gift with the world. And I could listen to her in dressy hoopla or not.

…In any case, it happily drowned out last year’s lingering negative-energy fiasco involving emcee, Chris Rock

…Anyway, back in our reality lives, we can learn from and drown out our own negative energy that can creep in daily if not recognized.

That includes anger like in a Pitta imbalance, and also sadness that’s generally more Kapha, and another way to express our emotions for how we feel.

We learned emotions from a young age. And now as adults, if a sad situation creeps in 🙃, we’re equipped to handle and turn our frowns upside down better with a DO IT ANYWAY mantra.

…And this helps us, so we bounce back to our happier selves, quicker.

Here are some great DO IT ANYWAY ways for you, or someone you know going through tough or crisis times:

Practice self-care even when you don’t feel like it.

Don’t skip a day without a shower. I know for some that sounds sil-ly, but people who are sad because of a situation that occurred or who are lacking abundant feelings, let their sad feelings guide them and keep them down.

So a simple act like taking a shower or bath can be a big ordeal, for whatever reason. It helps remind any of us of self-care and how we’re relevant in this life.

And that’s one DO IT ANYWAY easy goal we can do.

In abundant countries, it’s easy to forget to cherish the abundance around us like the 4 basic needs (food, clothing, water, shelter), but if we stay grounded and grateful, we can do this daily no matter how we feel in the moment. And we don’t let a day slip by unnoticed because a day can easily slip gradually into a season.

And soft, pitter-patter water on the skin and being sensitized to the comforts around us can help us feel alive as thriving people again.

While the sadness feelings may linger and fade in and out, find a way to make the day brighter.

Add a warming mask to your face. Drink a warm cup of lovely tea. Shower yourself with few essential oil drops. These could be the reminders to take care of yourself (or loved ones for themselves). And the more you douse yourself in love, the more that can come back to you.

Because YOU are loved.

And the Universe shows this to all of us, if we observe.

An example of this is:

Water is ever-flowing. It’s recirculating. It’s abundant. There’s no lack of drinkable water in modern culture. There may be a temporary drought or local drinking water issues in certain areas, but bottled water is transported from abundant areas that have fresh, clean water. And we always have some choices in the matter in our relative abundant living.

Our bodies are mostly made of water so we are made for abundance. Lean in on this idea and maybe visit a natural waterfall or moving body of water, and feel this external power on you…so you can appreciate the simple needs of life that are provided.

And then in the abundant overflow, you can be the problem solver for your community or the world’s greater needs, that matter most to you and are called to. You rise up!

Remember, none of us can give what we don’t have. And the more you operate from a lens of abundant living, the more you can make good impact and contribution in this life.

…So, abundance is love.♥️

Let that grow in you so that becomes more of who you become today and tomorrow. …And what you do with your time here.

The Parable of the Talents (you may know) is about how one person buried all their talents and so then they had none. When they used one, they got more. And that grew and became many.

That’s just how this abundant earth operates from the energy generated from above. And the more you pay attention to those phenomenal blessings, you can better invest efforts in those areas.

…And also focus on what you have to look forward to. No matter what our circumstances or limitations are, we can use that to our advantage if we can look out from the right lens that starts with our thinking minds and re-writing empowered thoughts.

Our minds are the muscles to grow ourselves and our abilities.

Some of the best things in this life don’t cost anything besides willingness.

Just being open to the world’s possibilities can free us up to get the best out of this life… because then we discover what’s impactfully good for us (and not just what’s busy in front of us) that’s going to affect the world around us too.

Growing up in an affluent, busy city metro area, I learned that being busy and prideful are enemies. Trying to “keep up with the Joneses” hurts us. And not doing anything meaningful in life is another extreme.

A better way is staying balanced, staying humble, active, and curious, and trying new things to help each of us grow.

And growth is our path to abundance. And if we take the DO IT ANYWAY mantra into our day, then we have a step forward.

We’ve all experienced times when we didn’t feel like doing a task or activity.

But once we got into it, we were okay.

And after you finished, you actually felt GOOD for making a contribution or accomplishment for the day. You were glad you did it anyway. 👏

So magnify those experiences in your remembrance, whenever you don’t feel like doing something that can help you grow. Because being productive (however that looks for you) and making accomplishments, gives us more of those healthy and happy hormones. That’s what I’m talking about!

—

