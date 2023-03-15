Acclaimed Cartoonist’s Matt Kindt Creator-Owned Comics to Be Exclusively Published by New Flux House Imprint at Dark Horse Comics!

For over 20 years, bestselling cartoonist Matt Kindt has been writing and illustrating creator-owned comics that balance action-packed storytelling with a highly personal creative vision, with titles like BRZRKR (with Keanu Reeves), Apache Delivery Service, BANG! Dept. H, Ether,Fear Case, MIND MGMT, Folklords, Revolver, 3 Story, Super Spy, and Pistolwhip.



Now the acclaimed cartoonist is collaborating with Dark Horse Comics, his longtime publisher, to launch Flux House, a new boutique imprint that will feature the writing (and sometimes) art of Kindt, with crime, science fiction, and humor stories, all told and presented in startling and untraditional ways.

Upcoming Flux House publications will take many forms and formats, with each release having a distinct presentation including unique trim-sizes with two publications to be magazine-sized and special print features (like die-cut and fur) and a punch-card dust jacket that reveals a secret message . These publications are personally designed by Kindt to be both books and art objects.

Flux House will launch in July with MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG, a new 4-part mini-series by Kindt and artists Farel Dalrymple, Jill Thompson, David Rubín, and Matt Lesniewski. The latest series in the conspiracy-laden and mind-twisting universe of MIND MGMT, MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG marks the first time the series has been illustrated by an artist other than Kindt. The all-new series will include variant covers by Jim Rugg, Marguerite Sauvage, Aron Wiesenfeld, and Laura Perez, and the polybagged variant versions of MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG will contain a subversive, collectible playing card.

“Flux House is inspired by Fluxus – an avant-garde art movement from the 1950s that was an extension of Surrealists and Dadaists,” said Kindt. “The Fluxus movement focused on the creative process and experimental art forms. Their trademarks include accessibility, absurdism, and a sense of humor. If you’ve seen me burn or cut one of my books apart at a signing, you already have a sense of where I’m going with this. Flux House aims to embody all of these elements. It won’t be limited by traditional forms of books and print. And the story format will, as the name implies, always be in flux.”

As part of the Flux House agreement with Dark Horse, Kindt’s upcoming creator-owned works will all be published by the company. Flux House is the latest in Dark Horse’s growing line of prestige publishing imprints for creator-owned comics, joining Karen Berger’s Berger Books, Brian Michael Bendis’ Jinxworld, and Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash.

“Matt Kindt is a smart and innovative artist, who wants to push at the limitations of the comics medium,” said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics President and Founder. “Dark Horse first published his work in March 2010, when a Super Spy short story appeared on Dark Horse’s Dark Horse Presents MySpace web comic. When Matt pitched me the idea of a pop-up imprint with books that would be unique, collectible artifacts, I didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

“I promise you that MIND MGMT: BOOTLEG is not a prequel, a studio-driven sequel, or a corporate re-imagining of that comic you love,” said Kindt. “It remains weird, paranoid storytelling and it was the perfect title to launch Flux House with.”

In MIND MGMT, a covert government agency of psychic super spies fell into oblivion after one of their top agents went rogue. What looked like the end was only the beginning as a former leader of MIND MGMT explores the darkest parts of the world and recruits a team of forgotten agents to rebuild the organization, bend reality, and go to war with a competing agency.

“Whether you’ve been following Kindt’s career or are new to his storytelling, Flux House will deliver compulsively readable stories full of adventure and intrigue, with some very, very strange twists,” said Dark Horse Comics Senior Editor Daniel Chabon.



ABOUT MATT KINDT:

Matt Kindt is a New York Times bestselling, Harvey Award-winning writer and artist of comics and graphic novels. His work includes MIND MGMT, BRZRKR (with Keanu Reeves), Eniac, Revolver, 3 Story, Super Spy, 2 Sisters, and Pistolwhip. He has been nominated for four Eisner Awards and three Harvey Awards (and won once). His work has been published in French, Spanish, Italian, Korean, and German. The author lives in St. Louis, Missouri, with his wife and Dept H. collaborator, the colorist and artist Sharlene Kindt.

ABOUT DARK HORSE

Founded in 1986 by Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Comics is an excellent example of how integrity and innovation can help broaden a unique storytelling medium and transform a company with humble beginnings into an industry giant. Over the years, Dark Horse has published the work of creative legends such as Yoshitaka Amano, Margaret Atwood, Paul Chadwick, Geof Darrow, Will Eisner, Neil Gaiman, Dave Gibbons, Faith Erin Hicks, Kazuo Koike, Matt Kindt, Jeff Lemire, Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, Moebius, Chuck Palahniuk, Wendy Pini, Richard Pini, and Gerard Way. In addition, Dark Horse has a long tradition of establishing exciting new creative talent throughout all of its divisions. The company has also set the industry standard for quality licensed comics, graphic novels, collectibles, and art books, including Stranger Things, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Dragon Age, James Cameron’s Avatar, Game of Thrones, Mass Effect, StarCraft, The Witcher, and Halo. Today, Dark Horse Comics is one of the world’s leading entertainment publishers.

