Adam Falkner – Cousin Josh Was the First Gay Man I Knew Who Wasn’t on TV [Video]

Cousin Josh was the first gay man I knew who wasn’t on TV.
And really I only heard about him whenever my uncle felt like bringing it up which is mostly once he got sick
and even then
it was only the movie costumes and the award shows and the beach houses and how much I looked like him which bugged me because
everyone knew he was gay and I wondered if that’s what he meant by looked like him.
But everyone also knew he was HIV positive
and got beat up in Central Park and left home as a teenager to make his own life because my uncle told him to do
that and I wondered if that’s what he meant, too
I was old enough to drink the first time
I finally met him on West 56th in Manhattan and still having sex with women and I remember feeling bad for
expecting to meet someone sick because he was so handsome and so kind and I was so nervous.
I remember that I couldn’t even look him in the eyes
