The Good Men Project

Adam Falkner – Cousin Josh Was the First Gay Man I Knew Who Wasn't on TV [Video]

Adam Falkner – Cousin Josh Was the First Gay Man I Knew Who Wasn’t on TV [Video]

I only heard about him whenever my uncle felt like bringing it up.

By Button Poetry

Adam Falkner, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
Cousin Josh was the first gay man I knew who wasn’t on TV.
00:09
And really I only heard about him whenever my uncle felt like bringing it up which is mostly once he got sick
00:16
and even then
00:17
it was only the movie costumes and the award shows and the beach houses and how much I looked like him which bugged me because
00:24
everyone knew he was gay and I wondered if that’s what he meant by looked like him.
00:29
But everyone also knew he was HIV positive
00:31
and got beat up in Central Park and left home as a teenager to make his own life because my uncle told him to do
00:36
that and I wondered if that’s what he meant, too
00:39
I was old enough to drink the first time
00:41
I finally met him on West 56th in Manhattan and still having sex with women and I remember feeling bad for
00:47
expecting to meet someone sick because he was so handsome and so kind and I was so nervous.
00:55
I remember that I couldn’t even look him in the eyes

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

