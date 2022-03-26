Adam Falkner – My Father Is a Mansion [Video]

By Button Poetry

Adam Falkner, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

0:02

– If you’re alright say yeah!

0:05

– [Crowd] Yeah!

0:06

– And if you’re alright say yeah!

0:08

– [Crowd] Yeah!

0:09

– Say yeah!

0:11

– [Crowd] Yeah!

0:12

– Say yeah! – [Crowd] Yeah!

0:15

– My father is a mansion.

0:22

My father is a mansion.

0:27

My father is made of myths.

0:33

Each vaulted ceiling more elaborate than the last.

0:38

My father is a trophy in a clan of empty frames.

0:42

Fork in the most violent of rivers.

0:46

He is a detective, a therapist, sax player,

0:50

water walker, a nobody, weaver whose mouth spills stories

0:54

like moths, he is legend.

0:56

He is both arms flown into the sky of a bomb blast.

1:00

Storm of a thousand swallowed keys.

1:03

Candle in a cave without an entrance.

1:06

His wine glass sloshes into his lap at red lights.

1:10

His empty groove in the mattress,

1:12

racket of hard back Dickens through drywall.

1:15

He helps people fish inside themselves for the right lies.

1:19

He is other women’s name and locked cabinets.

1:22

One eye cast over his shoulder for shrapnel.

1:25

He is vomit on the bedroom carpet of my home.

1:28

He is scholar of bomb blasts.

1:31

Both arms around me made of myths and keys

1:34

and red lights and other women.

1:36

He is a pile of snipped strings and snot in a rehab

1:40

waiting room.

1:41

He is a hard back water walker.

1:44

A fishing tale.

1:45

An elaborate entrance.

1:48

(cheers) (applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

