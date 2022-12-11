Adam Falkner – My Grandma Calls Me Barack [Video]

By Button Poetry

Adam Falkner, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– She asks me by her bedside how I’m enjoying

0:04

the White House.

0:06

How that pretty Michele is doing

0:07

and if I have been able to get any sleep.

0:12

She says she is ready to go home.

0:14

Just unplug the spaghetti.

0:16

Smells the meds in her milkshake from a mile away.

0:20

No goody goo for me.

0:22

No moxes for this foxes.

0:24

No trixin for this Nixon.

0:26

I tell her the White House is nice but it is a lot

0:28

of responsibility.

0:30

I’m going completely gray as you have probably seen.

0:33

She clicks her molars softly to mirror

0:35

the patter of rain outside.

0:38

Her eyes a glaze-y grizzled jumping from tv,

0:41

window, ceiling, all those rooms she sighs.

0:43

You must get lost.

0:46

And I tell her that I do.

0:48

It’s hard to remember who I am sometimes.

0:51

This healthcare business, the whole gay marriage thing.

0:55

These men on magazine covers diving into one another.

0:58

And her eyes stop skimming the room.

1:02

And they settle on the bottom of the eighth inning

1:04

in the corner and she calls me Mark.

1:08

She calls me Aaron.

1:10

Skin slipping from both sides of a pointed finger

1:14

like a wet dish rag draped over an oven handle.

1:20

And she calls me nothing.

1:23

(applause)

