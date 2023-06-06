Addicted to Love? Signs Your Affection Is Turning into a Dangerous Obsession

Within the vast cosmos of sentiment, Love was once anointed as the supreme sovereign. Heavenly orbs waltzed in seamless unison, salutations and melodies soared, and we, the earthly denizens of Love’s dominion, revealed.

In our exuberance, an ancestral truism slipped from our grasp, “Even ambrosia, consumed in excess, can turn into poison.”

Could it be? Might the monarch of feelings, Love, transition into a fixation, a perilous dependence? Join me as we venture on an exploration of the transformation of love from a captivating cantata into a spectral dirge.

The Alluring Ambrosia

Our cultural fabric is interwoven with stories of fated paramours, from mythology to modernity. The narrative of Romeo and Juliet continues to pulse in our hearts, enduring through the ages, while the unnerving tale of Bobby Fischer, the chess virtuoso, with his infatuations permeating his romantic entanglements, often sends a shiver through our being.

Just as in Fischer’s indefatigable passion for chess, love can engulf us, often obfuscating the border between fervent adoration and hazardous fixation. But how does one discern the difference? Here are some clues:

The Monopoly of Love on Joy: Should your bliss hinge solely on an individual, a klaxon of caution should resonate. As the sage Ralph Waldo Emerson aptly articulated, “Joy is an essence you can’t sprinkle on others without receiving a few droplets yourself.” Ensure your own existence harbors its share of happiness.

The Unceasing Desire for Validation: Love is akin to a snug duvet on a frosty winter's eve. It bestows warmth and solace, but a constant affirmation of its presence might signal an encroachment into obsessive terrain.

Ambling on the High Wire

As we traverse further on this exploration, let’s recollect a mythological anecdote from the Greeks. The saga of Narcissus, who succumbed to an obsessive amour with his reflection, serves as a stark warning of obsession’s potential ruination.

Now, let’s probe into more indicators:

Hyperbolic Jealousy: The Bard himself portrayed jealousy as a “green-eyed monster”. This beast often emerges when love metamorphoses into obsession, engendering detrimental actions and mistrust.

The Emotional Whirlwind: The emotional flux in love ought to resemble tranquil ripples, not cataclysmic tidal waves. If you oscillate between extreme anxiety or elation linked to your beloved, it might be an occasion for reassessment.

Manipulative Behavior: Love is a pas de deux between autonomous souls. When one party attempts to subjugate the other, the mellifluous strains of love are supplanted by the discordant cacophony of obsession.

Love — The Beautiful Illusion?

Carl Jung, a Swiss psychiatrist from the previous century, once stated, “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed.”

Yet, in obsession, the individual’s identity is at stake.

Here are more signs that your adoration might be on the precipice of a dangerous obsession:

Forsaking Personal Evolution: If you consistently suppress your ambitions, hopes, or self-development for your partner’s sake, it may be a moment for introspection.

A Chasm in Their Absence: If their absence precipitates a vacuum that nothing else can replenish, it could portend an unhealthy attachment.

Perpetual Priority of Your Partner's Needs: If you habitually favor your partner's needs over your own, to your detriment, it signals a likely obsession.

From Love’s Mellifluous Cantata to a Spectral Dirge

Let’s conclude with the final signs:

Incessant Dread of Their Loss: Love rests on a foundation of trust, not fear. If the prospect of their departure throws you into disarray, it’s a distinct warning signal.

Perpetual Daydreaming: If your mind is ceaselessly filled with fantasies about your beloved to the point of distraction, your love may have transmuted into a hazardous obsession.

Love, the sentiment garlanded as king, can sometimes don the fool’s cap, leading us into folly.

However, fear not, recognizing these signals is the inaugural stride to safeguarding your affection from devolving into a perilous obsession.

Remember, love, is meant to resonate as a harmonious cantata, not a spectral dirge.

