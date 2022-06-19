ADHD, Oversharing, and Mom Guilt With Lacey [Video]

By Understood

Lacey has ADHD, and so does her daughter. But their ADHD shows up differently. Lacey is more hyperactive, while her daughter is more on the inattentive side. Lacey shares how her daughter’s evaluation shed light on her own ADHD challenges.

Lacey and host Laura Key have a funny conversation about oversharing intimate life details. And they talk about the guilt some moms with ADHD feel.

To find a transcript for this episode and more resources, visit the episode page at Understood. https://www.understood.org/podcast/ad…

We love hearing from our listeners. Email us at [email protected]

Understood is a nonprofit and social impact organization dedicated to shaping a world where the 1 in 5 people who learn and think differently can thrive. Learn more about “ADHD Aha!” and all our podcasts at u.org/podcasts.

Copyright © 2022 Understood for All, Inc. All rights reserved. Understood is not affiliated with any pharmaceutical company.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:00

my

0:01

daughter was

0:02

actually

0:03

diagnosed with adhd through

0:06

some evaluations with her school

0:08

teachers and her primary care doctor

0:11

we decided that she was going to be put

0:13

on medication for it as well and going

0:16

through that entire process with the

0:18

evaluation and the questions that they

0:20

were asking

0:21

i

0:22

slowly started to realize that i had a

0:25

lot of those traits and i knew i needed

0:28

to get myself evaluated

0:34

from the understood podcast network this

0:36

is adhd aha a podcast where people share

0:39

the moment when it finally clicked that

0:41

they or someone they know has adhd

0:45

my name is laura key i’m the editorial

0:47

director here at understood and as

0:49

someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment

0:52

i’ll be your host

0:55

[Music]

0:58

i’m here today with lacey armstrong

1:00

lacey is the mother of three kids she

1:02

lives in south carolina and is a

1:04

marketing manager of the charlotte

1:05

soccer academy she also coaches two

1:07

teams has a daughter with adhd and has

1:10

adhd herself welcome lacey thank you

1:13

laura i’m so excited to be here tell me

1:15

what it was like for

1:17

candace to go through the evaluation

1:19

process and what that brought up for you

1:22

yeah so it was super interesting it was

1:25

also

1:27

really hard and difficult to deal with

1:28

but she was having a lot of issues in

1:31

grade school as far as reading and

1:33

paying attention forgetting everything

1:35

and so for years we worked with her

1:37

teachers on doing just some behavior

1:39

modification things extra checklists

1:42

sitting in front of the class her

1:44

teachers would give her extra time on

1:46

tests and when we really realized that

1:48

it was not working and we were having

1:50

her evaluated with her primary doctor

1:52

adhd came into the picture and so we

1:55

realized that yeah she was diagnosed

1:57

with adhd i mean it was multiple visits

2:00

people think oh you just got diagnosed

2:01

no it was like multiple visits to

2:03

doctors multiple things that the

2:05

teachers had to

2:06

fill out and give to the doctors to let

2:09

them know what they were experiencing in

2:11

the classroom as far as

2:13

her attention span and her being able to

2:16

finish tasks without having to be told

2:18

multiple times we filled out this

2:20

questionnaire and she like answered hi

2:23

in almost every category except the

2:24

hyper activity she had no problem

2:27

sitting in a chair like she could sit in

2:29

a chair but she was not listening to you

2:32

so she got diagnosed and we started her

2:34

on a medication regimen

2:36

for those listening there are three

2:38

different types of adhd there’s adhd

2:40

that’s predominantly hyperactive and

2:42

impulsive presentation there’s adhd that

2:45

is predominantly inattentive

2:47

presentation it sounds like that’s

2:48

candace right yep exactly and then the

2:50

third one is adhd combined presentation

2:53

but that second one that predominantly

2:55

inattentive presentation is what people

2:57

often refer to as 80d which add is adhd

3:01

it’s just it’s a subtype of adhd

3:03

so lacey you have adhd yes

3:07

so going through those questions with

3:09

candace i started realizing these

3:11

questions that maybe she wasn’t

3:13

answering as far as the fidgeting goes

3:15

and the feeling like you’re on a motor

3:17

and you’re constantly on the go

3:20

maybe she answered those no she wasn’t

3:22

like that i was though a hundred percent

3:24

but then you also have to add in i also

3:27

lose things all the time i start a task

3:29

before i finish the other one i have to

3:32

be reminded of what i’m doing constantly

3:34

i get hyper fixated on certain hobbies

3:38

so as we’re going through this

3:39

questionnaire with her doctors i was

3:41

like oh my gosh i feel like my world is

3:43

just kind of

3:45

opening up and i’m understanding myself

3:47

and when the doctors even ask they’re

3:48

like is anyone in your family adhd or

3:51

add and i was like i probably am i don’t

3:54

know i’ve never been diagnosed

3:56

yeah so like shortly after getting her

3:58

diagnosed i got sent to a psychiatrist

4:00

who in 2019 diagnosed me with the third

4:04

the one that you described about the

4:06

combined adhd what did that process feel

4:08

like to you did you have doubts were you

4:11

relieved tell me how you felt i was

4:13

shocked because

4:15

one i felt like everything was making

4:17

sense for once in my life

4:20

everyone would say how do you do

4:21

everything that you do and it’s not that

4:23

i felt like i never had a choice it was

4:25

like just a like

4:26

physical impulse to be everywhere do

4:29

everything

4:30

run on a motor and so when i’m sitting

4:32

down there with the psychiatrist that’s

4:34

going over these questions with me and

4:36

asking me all sorts of wild things

4:39

pertaining to how i grew up and my

4:41

childhood

4:42

everything was making sense

4:44

tell me about growing up like what kinds

4:46

of things were coming into place for you

4:48

i was a person that was involved in

4:49

every sport possible everything that i

4:52

could compete in swimming lacrosse

4:54

soccer anything that i could do but then

4:57

also on top of that i was doing chess

4:59

club chorus band anything that i could

5:02

learn and challenge myself now i might

5:04

not be really good at all of those

5:05

things but i get hyper fixated and i’d

5:08

want to do all those things also if i

5:10

wasn’t challenged in school i was not

5:12

paying attention and i was on to the

5:13

next thing which is for me it was i

5:16

figured that adhd people are it’s not

5:18

that they’re not smart and it’s not that

5:20

they can’t finish tasks because if

5:22

they’re not challenged which i had a lot

5:24

of i was in gt classes high level if

5:26

you’re not challenged you get bored and

5:28

you tune everything out and that’s why

5:30

you get bad grades also doing homework

5:32

i’m not going to do it i’m not doing

5:34

homework i don’t want to do it

5:36

totally adhd has nothing to do with

5:38

intelligence you know it’s not a mark of

5:40

whether or not you’re quote unquote

5:42

smart or not smart it’s about those

5:44

executive functioning skills and like

5:45

task management exactly and i i was like

5:48

everything i did growing up was directly

5:51

related to is this going to give me

5:52

enjoyment right now

5:54

and if it’s not i’m not doing it and if

5:56

i want to break rules i’m going to break

5:58

rules if i don’t want to listen to this

5:59

person i’m not going to like i was like

6:01

oh my goodness it wasn’t that i was a

6:03

bad kid

6:05

it was just i didn’t have anything to

6:07

help me with my adhd

6:09

besides sports sports really really

6:11

helped me and if i didn’t have sports i

6:13

don’t even know where i would be right

6:14

now totally i was a hardcore volleyball

6:17

and basketball player growing up i

6:18

didn’t get diagnosed until i was 30 and

6:20

sports i mean looking back and like what

6:22

would i have done had it not been for

6:23

sports yeah

6:25

yeah and it’s perfect for adhd people

6:28

because the competition you have to be

6:30

the best

6:31

i feel like that’s pretty common

6:33

in that physical exertion just to get

6:36

your brain going your dopamine going you

6:38

know endorphins anything to get that

6:41

naturally

6:42

[Music]

6:49

looking back i realized that i

6:52

didn’t have a lot of friends like i

6:54

didn’t have many

6:56

close friends i always felt like kind of

6:58

an outsider and i’ve talked to a lot of

7:01

adhd people that say that that’s very

7:03

common for them i just i felt like i

7:05

never

7:06

got along with people or they didn’t

7:08

ever understand me

7:10

tell me more about that what is it that

7:12

you think was causing that or what do

7:13

you think they didn’t get

7:15

i don’t know i it could just be anxiety

7:17

overall but i just always felt like

7:21

i never fit in and i don’t know if it

7:23

was just my mind was constantly thinking

7:25

while people were talking to me so

7:27

i couldn’t

7:29

be in the moment that was something that

7:31

i found out later too it’s like someone

7:33

was talking to me but i could not pay

7:34

attention to what they were saying i was

7:35

listening to what was going on in the

7:36

background and i remember that was

7:38

getting worse and worse as i was getting

7:40

older i was like there’s got to be

7:41

something to stop that but i feel like

7:43

maybe me not fitting in was i never was

7:46

really in the moment my brain was just

7:48

constantly going

7:50

yeah i relate to that i was i had a high

7:52

school guidance counselor who i’m still

7:53

close with today she’s just a wonderful

7:55

woman

7:56

when i told her much later in life that

7:58

i have adhd she’s like you know laura i

8:00

remember this time

8:02

that we

8:03

were trying to like talk to you or

8:05

interview you for something and you were

8:07

running around because you couldn’t

8:08

figure out where you had left your

8:10

backpack and you were freaking out

8:12

because you didn’t know where your

8:12

backpack was and nobody could get you to

8:15

pay attention to them because you were

8:16

so hyper focused on finding your

8:18

backpack she’s one of those people who

8:20

achieved when she retells the story

8:21

she’ll tell it to you every single time

8:23

you talk to her

8:24

oh yes and she reminds me of that every

8:26

single time

8:28

to me it wasn’t noticeable but to her it

8:30

just stuck out that’s really funny you

8:32

say that about the backpack because if

8:34

i’m looking for something or i need to

8:35

do something and then you know my kids

8:37

are asking me things or my husband is

8:40

asking me things oh my gosh

8:42

i can’t i can’t focus right now okay

8:45

i feel like that came out of my mouth

8:47

exactly the way that you said it yes and

8:49

if there’s too much noise if there’s too

8:50

many people asking me too many questions

8:52

it’s like my temper just goes through

8:54

the roof it’s crazy and i’m like

8:56

now that i’m aware i tell my husband or

8:59

my kids i’m like hey guys i’m getting a

9:01

little overwhelmed

9:04

they’re like stop don’t talk to mom

9:07

good for you oh my god lacey i do the

9:09

exact same thing my kids are three and

9:11

five and they’re like mom’s getting

9:13

upset

9:16

like okay all right we’ll be quiet

9:18

oh just for one second i can’t even hear

9:20

myself think

9:21

i know and it’s poor things because like

9:23

my time that i get to spend with them is

9:24

after work obviously and when they’re

9:27

back from school in preschool and my

9:29

medication has worn off at that point so

9:30

it’s like i really have to like

9:32

reign it in if i’m gonna be honest

9:35

yes and not only you have to deal with

9:38

mom guilt because now you’re like i

9:40

really do want to spend time with them

9:42

and i really do want to hear about their

9:43

day and i do want to listen to their

9:44

little stories about whatever they want

9:46

to say

9:48

but a lot of adhd people

9:50

need that isolation when they get done

9:52

with work you can’t have any more

9:54

socializing it doesn’t matter if it’s

9:55

your kids your husband you need quiet

9:57

i’ll find myself like in the car and

9:59

it’s just quiet and i’m like oh this is

10:01

so nice because my brain just needs a

10:03

moment to transition

10:06

and i feel bad sometimes because i want

10:08

to talk to my kids but i’m like i can’t

10:10

do it i can’t mentally do it i know god

10:13

i’m going to stop saying how much i’m

10:14

relating to what you’re saying because

10:16

it’s going to sound like a broken record

10:17

but man like

10:19

i get so excited all day to see my kids

10:21

when they come home but that time when

10:22

they’re home and i’m finishing work i

10:23

just need to walk away and bless my

10:25

husband he’s amazing and he knows and

10:28

he helps out in that regard but yeah

10:30

it’s tricky yeah now is your husband

10:32

adhd or

10:34

neurodivergent in any way

10:37

no he’s just french

10:40

okay so blunt and just tells it like it

10:42

is

10:43

okay got it i can’t believe i just said

10:46

that see okay so like that’s a good

10:48

transition because i you’ve mentioned

10:50

before about over sharing yes okay

10:53

is this a new thing for you has this

10:55

been since you can remember tell me

10:57

about oversharing so

10:59

okay this is not a new thing but i’m

11:03

newly self-aware if you

11:05

will because

11:07

as i was diagnosed with adhd and my

11:09

daughter was diagnosed with adhd i

11:11

wanted to read and learn everything

11:14

there was available about adhd and

11:17

behavior modification behavior therapy

11:20

all kinds of things so as i’m reading

11:22

through material i’m starting to read

11:24

other people’s stories and there’s this

11:26

thing that adhd people do where they

11:28

just talk a lot because either it’s like

11:30

they’re just nervous or they don’t like

11:32

silence or they don’t want to you know

11:34

they just want to keep the conversation

11:35

going

11:36

so over sharing is a big characteristic

11:38

for adhd people at least for me it is

11:41

and i

11:43

now am so aware when i’m over sharing

11:45

that it’s like cringy i think about it

11:47

afterwards i’m like oh my gosh i’m like

11:50

why did i say all that that was not

11:52

needed i’ll tell you a story i was at

11:55

the soccer fields it was after one of

11:56

the games that i coached and i saw a

11:58

friend of mine from an old neighborhood

12:00

that i used to live in and we were just

12:02

chatting and it was just a normal chat

12:03

hey how are you you know casual

12:06

she was like how are the kids doing i

12:07

was like you know they’re great i said

12:09

but i think i think we’re done i think

12:10

we’re done and i’m getting an iud next

12:13

week and you know because well i wasn’t

12:15

going to get one you know a couple years

12:17

ago because you know i had the leap

12:18

procedures and i had like some stuff on

12:21

you know my cervix and i was just kept

12:22

going and going i was like okay when am

12:24

i gonna shut up because this is like way

12:27

like we’re talking about i wish you guys

12:29

got the kids and i’m like all of a

12:30

sudden now and we’re talking about my

12:31

cervix i’m like really like

12:33

does this need to be stated

12:37

i actually relate to that too but i’m

12:38

not going to explain why

12:41

okay

12:43

well first of all i think that more

12:44

people should be open about birth

12:46

control i’m just going to say that and

12:47

let it go to the side this is not a

12:49

podcast about birth control but okay so

12:51

that happened you get home what’s your

12:53

thought process like how do you treat

12:55

yourself after something like that

12:56

happens i usually replay the

12:58

conversation i’m like how did i get to

13:01

talking about that and i’m like why did

13:03

i does she think that that was crazy is

13:06

she like wow that was personal or i mean

13:09

i know her she’s probably like whatever

13:10

that’s fine but i constantly replay it

13:12

i’m like was that over sharing was that

13:15

what was that what why did i say that

13:17

i’m like oh that’s just my adhd so then

13:19

eventually i forget about it but

13:21

there’ll be a couple days of me just

13:23

dwelling on it and then i’ll tell my

13:25

husband and he laughs that he thinks

13:26

it’s hilarious he thinks all of my

13:28

oversharing stories are funny unless

13:30

it’s about him then he’s like why did

13:32

you do that like see no one is safe

13:34

[Laughter]

13:37

oh wow yeah so it’s it’s a lot of like

13:40

i’m mean to myself which i’m working on

13:43

and i’m working on therapy which is like

13:45

constantly you know i wouldn’t let my

13:47

kids be mean to themselves so i have to

13:49

treat myself with some kindness and some

13:51

grace but i’m aware of everything i say

13:55

now which is hard

13:57

yeah i almost liked being like ignorant

13:59

but

14:00

we’ve written on our website about adhd

14:02

and feelings of remorse and how that

14:05

feeling of remorse can be like you can

14:07

perseverate or get obsessed with feeling

14:09

bad about what you’ve done when you do

14:11

something that especially now you have

14:13

this self-awareness right which is

14:14

beautiful exactly you over shared you

14:16

maybe were a little bit impulsive and

14:17

sharing information

14:19

and then because you’re aware of it you

14:21

come home and you like you ruminate on

14:23

it right you spin yes and that can be

14:25

related to trouble with managing

14:27

emotions which is also part of adhd yes

14:30

absolutely can be a vicious cycle and i

14:32

want to control it i just can’t and so

14:35

what i feel like i need to do is give

14:37

myself more grace and understand

14:39

it’s okay to overshare and that’s who

14:42

you are i mean honestly i’m very

14:44

authentic i truly believe that but

14:47

sometimes i’m like people don’t always

14:49

appreciate your authentic self and have

14:51

you heard of masking where adhd people

14:53

mask who they are so that way they feel

14:56

accepted and maybe oh tying back into

14:58

how i said i felt like i didn’t belong

15:00

so i felt like i was constantly masking

15:02

i was trying to be relatable so now that

15:04

i’m trying to be my authentic self i’m

15:07

like okay that’s who i am i’m impulsive

15:10

as long as i’m not hurting anyone i

15:11

think that’s just who i am and i have to

15:13

learn to appreciate and love that about

15:15

myself and that maybe like you said we

15:17

do need to talk about birth control or

15:19

whatever we want to talk about you know

15:21

yeah first of all i bet people love that

15:23

about you one thing i love about adhd it

15:25

brings a lot of spice of life right

15:28

yes

15:30

hey it brought you here i’m grateful

15:32

that you’re here i am too and it really

15:34

is nice i mean you know you keep saying

15:36

that you relate to that but

15:37

for me it feels good to hear that

15:40

because then i know that i’m not alone

15:42

and that it’s not just a me thing and

15:44

that there are the people that feel

15:47

exactly how i feel i mean that feels

15:49

really good to be related to so we have

15:51

the numbers and we are powerful lacie

15:57

[Music]

16:04

i want to talk more about candace and i

16:05

want to hear about your relationship

16:07

with candace does she know that you have

16:09

adhd as well yes i remember telling her

16:12

that i was going to go get tested for

16:14

adhd as well and she was like you are

16:18

she was very excited for me and

16:20

i feel like we’ve been closer since i

16:23

was diagnosed and now we can both talk

16:25

about we’ve had medicine increases both

16:27

of us because i started on a very low

16:29

dose and it’s only been you know three

16:31

years and she started on a low dose

16:33

we’ve had medicine increases and

16:35

medicine isn’t

16:37

the end it’s not the key to adhd it’s

16:39

just something to help you right it’s

16:41

just a tool

16:42

and so

16:43

we still have

16:45

a lot of things that we forget and that

16:47

we can’t correct you know we just have

16:49

to be aware of it and so when she

16:50

forgets things like

16:52

the other day literally my husband went

16:55

to go pick up her soccer bag from her

16:57

dad’s house

16:59

she gets back to the house and her

17:00

cleats aren’t in the bag so then we have

17:02

to go back to the house to go get it and

17:05

this just happened yesterday this is

17:07

i mean but it’s constant and so we both

17:09

are like aware of that and say it’s okay

17:12

because we both have adhd we both are

17:14

forgetting things and we can commiserate

17:16

together so

17:18

it definitely has brought us closer i

17:20

look back on it now and i’m very

17:22

thankful that i was diagnosed later in

17:24

life to be able to tell her like it’s

17:26

all good you know it doesn’t mean that

17:28

there’s anything wrong with you she’s

17:30

something that we’re going to both work

17:31

on together and we laugh at each other a

17:33

lot

17:34

that’s awesome you have that little

17:35

shorthand yes we do and

17:38

we’ll be like oh my adhd is acting up

17:40

again and

17:42

she laughs and even my younger kids like

17:45

they laugh and my middle child’s very

17:47

serious and he will say does it make you

17:50

sad that you have adhd and that you

17:52

forget everything

17:55

and i’m like no

17:57

i’m like because i forget sometimes that

17:59

i have adhd so no i know it doesn’t make

18:03

me sad

18:06

lacey it was so nice to have you here

18:07

seriously so much fun to talk to i

18:09

relate to so much of your story thanks

18:11

for coming by same likewise it was so

18:14

nice to talk to someone that relates to

18:16

everything that i’m going through so

18:17

thank you for having me and letting me

18:19

be a part of your podcast

18:21

[Music]

18:25

you’ve been listening to adhd aha from

18:28

the understood podcast network you can

18:30

listen and subscribe to adhd aha on

18:33

apple spotify or anywhere you get your

18:35

podcasts and if you like what you heard

18:37

today tell someone about the show we

18:39

rely on listeners like you to reach and

18:41

support more people

18:43

and if you want to share your own aha

18:44

moment email us at

18:47

adhdaha understood.org

18:50

i’d love to hear from you you can go to

18:52

u.org

18:53

adhd aha to find details on each episode

18:57

and related resources that’s the letter

18:59

u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd

19:04

aha understood as a non-profit and

19:07

social impact organization

19:09

we have no affiliation with

19:10

pharmaceutical companies

19:12

learn more at understood.org

19:16

mission

19:17

adhd aha is produced by jessamine mali

19:20

say hi jessamine hi everyone justin d

19:23

wright created our music seth melnick

19:25

and brianna berry are our production

19:27

directors scott cochier is our creative

19:29

director

19:30

and i’m your host laura key editorial

19:33

director at understood thanks so much

19:35

for listening

19:39

[Music]

20:03

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock