ADHD, Oversharing, and Mom Guilt With Lacey [Video]

Lacey has ADHD, and so does her daughter. But their ADHD shows up differently. Lacey is more hyperactive, while her daughter is more on the inattentive side. Lacey shares how her daughter’s evaluation shed light on her own ADHD challenges.
Lacey and host Laura Key have a funny conversation about oversharing intimate life details. And they talk about the guilt some moms with ADHD feel.
my
daughter was
actually
diagnosed with adhd through
some evaluations with her school
teachers and her primary care doctor
we decided that she was going to be put
on medication for it as well and going
through that entire process with the
evaluation and the questions that they
were asking
i
slowly started to realize that i had a
lot of those traits and i knew i needed
to get myself evaluated
from the understood podcast network this
is adhd aha a podcast where people share
the moment when it finally clicked that
they or someone they know has adhd
my name is laura key i’m the editorial
director here at understood and as
someone who’s had my own adhd aha moment
i’ll be your host
i’m here today with lacey armstrong
lacey is the mother of three kids she
lives in south carolina and is a
marketing manager of the charlotte
soccer academy she also coaches two
teams has a daughter with adhd and has
adhd herself welcome lacey thank you
laura i’m so excited to be here tell me
what it was like for
candace to go through the evaluation
process and what that brought up for you
yeah so it was super interesting it was
also
really hard and difficult to deal with
but she was having a lot of issues in
grade school as far as reading and
paying attention forgetting everything
and so for years we worked with her
teachers on doing just some behavior
modification things extra checklists
sitting in front of the class her
teachers would give her extra time on
tests and when we really realized that
it was not working and we were having
her evaluated with her primary doctor
adhd came into the picture and so we
realized that yeah she was diagnosed
with adhd i mean it was multiple visits
people think oh you just got diagnosed
no it was like multiple visits to
doctors multiple things that the
teachers had to
fill out and give to the doctors to let
them know what they were experiencing in
the classroom as far as
her attention span and her being able to
finish tasks without having to be told
multiple times we filled out this
questionnaire and she like answered hi
in almost every category except the
hyper activity she had no problem
sitting in a chair like she could sit in
a chair but she was not listening to you
so she got diagnosed and we started her
on a medication regimen
for those listening there are three
different types of adhd there’s adhd
that’s predominantly hyperactive and
impulsive presentation there’s adhd that
is predominantly inattentive
presentation it sounds like that’s
candace right yep exactly and then the
third one is adhd combined presentation
but that second one that predominantly
inattentive presentation is what people
often refer to as 80d which add is adhd
it’s just it’s a subtype of adhd
so lacey you have adhd yes
so going through those questions with
candace i started realizing these
questions that maybe she wasn’t
answering as far as the fidgeting goes
and the feeling like you’re on a motor
and you’re constantly on the go
maybe she answered those no she wasn’t
like that i was though a hundred percent
but then you also have to add in i also
lose things all the time i start a task
before i finish the other one i have to
be reminded of what i’m doing constantly
i get hyper fixated on certain hobbies
so as we’re going through this
questionnaire with her doctors i was
like oh my gosh i feel like my world is
just kind of
opening up and i’m understanding myself
and when the doctors even ask they’re
like is anyone in your family adhd or
add and i was like i probably am i don’t
know i’ve never been diagnosed
yeah so like shortly after getting her
diagnosed i got sent to a psychiatrist
who in 2019 diagnosed me with the third
the one that you described about the
combined adhd what did that process feel
like to you did you have doubts were you
relieved tell me how you felt i was
shocked because
one i felt like everything was making
sense for once in my life
everyone would say how do you do
everything that you do and it’s not that
i felt like i never had a choice it was
like just a like
physical impulse to be everywhere do
everything
run on a motor and so when i’m sitting
down there with the psychiatrist that’s
going over these questions with me and
asking me all sorts of wild things
pertaining to how i grew up and my
childhood
everything was making sense
tell me about growing up like what kinds
of things were coming into place for you
i was a person that was involved in
every sport possible everything that i
could compete in swimming lacrosse
soccer anything that i could do but then
also on top of that i was doing chess
club chorus band anything that i could
learn and challenge myself now i might
not be really good at all of those
things but i get hyper fixated and i’d
want to do all those things also if i
wasn’t challenged in school i was not
paying attention and i was on to the
next thing which is for me it was i
figured that adhd people are it’s not
that they’re not smart and it’s not that
they can’t finish tasks because if
they’re not challenged which i had a lot
of i was in gt classes high level if
you’re not challenged you get bored and
you tune everything out and that’s why
you get bad grades also doing homework
i’m not going to do it i’m not doing
homework i don’t want to do it
totally adhd has nothing to do with
intelligence you know it’s not a mark of
whether or not you’re quote unquote
smart or not smart it’s about those
executive functioning skills and like
task management exactly and i i was like
everything i did growing up was directly
related to is this going to give me
enjoyment right now
and if it’s not i’m not doing it and if
i want to break rules i’m going to break
rules if i don’t want to listen to this
person i’m not going to like i was like
oh my goodness it wasn’t that i was a
bad kid
it was just i didn’t have anything to
help me with my adhd
besides sports sports really really
helped me and if i didn’t have sports i
don’t even know where i would be right
now totally i was a hardcore volleyball
and basketball player growing up i
didn’t get diagnosed until i was 30 and
sports i mean looking back and like what
would i have done had it not been for
sports yeah
yeah and it’s perfect for adhd people
because the competition you have to be
the best
i feel like that’s pretty common
in that physical exertion just to get
your brain going your dopamine going you
know endorphins anything to get that
naturally
looking back i realized that i
didn’t have a lot of friends like i
didn’t have many
close friends i always felt like kind of
an outsider and i’ve talked to a lot of
adhd people that say that that’s very
common for them i just i felt like i
never
got along with people or they didn’t
ever understand me
tell me more about that what is it that
you think was causing that or what do
you think they didn’t get
i don’t know i it could just be anxiety
overall but i just always felt like
i never fit in and i don’t know if it
was just my mind was constantly thinking
while people were talking to me so
i couldn’t
be in the moment that was something that
i found out later too it’s like someone
was talking to me but i could not pay
attention to what they were saying i was
listening to what was going on in the
background and i remember that was
getting worse and worse as i was getting
older i was like there’s got to be
something to stop that but i feel like
maybe me not fitting in was i never was
really in the moment my brain was just
constantly going
yeah i relate to that i was i had a high
school guidance counselor who i’m still
close with today she’s just a wonderful
woman
when i told her much later in life that
i have adhd she’s like you know laura i
remember this time
that we
were trying to like talk to you or
interview you for something and you were
running around because you couldn’t
figure out where you had left your
backpack and you were freaking out
because you didn’t know where your
backpack was and nobody could get you to
pay attention to them because you were
so hyper focused on finding your
backpack she’s one of those people who
achieved when she retells the story
she’ll tell it to you every single time
you talk to her
oh yes and she reminds me of that every
single time
to me it wasn’t noticeable but to her it
just stuck out that’s really funny you
say that about the backpack because if
i’m looking for something or i need to
do something and then you know my kids
are asking me things or my husband is
asking me things oh my gosh
i can’t i can’t focus right now okay
i feel like that came out of my mouth
exactly the way that you said it yes and
if there’s too much noise if there’s too
many people asking me too many questions
it’s like my temper just goes through
the roof it’s crazy and i’m like
now that i’m aware i tell my husband or
my kids i’m like hey guys i’m getting a
little overwhelmed
they’re like stop don’t talk to mom
good for you oh my god lacey i do the
exact same thing my kids are three and
five and they’re like mom’s getting
upset
like okay all right we’ll be quiet
oh just for one second i can’t even hear
myself think
i know and it’s poor things because like
my time that i get to spend with them is
after work obviously and when they’re
back from school in preschool and my
medication has worn off at that point so
it’s like i really have to like
reign it in if i’m gonna be honest
yes and not only you have to deal with
mom guilt because now you’re like i
really do want to spend time with them
and i really do want to hear about their
day and i do want to listen to their
little stories about whatever they want
to say
but a lot of adhd people
need that isolation when they get done
with work you can’t have any more
socializing it doesn’t matter if it’s
your kids your husband you need quiet
i’ll find myself like in the car and
it’s just quiet and i’m like oh this is
so nice because my brain just needs a
moment to transition
and i feel bad sometimes because i want
to talk to my kids but i’m like i can’t
do it i can’t mentally do it i know god
i’m going to stop saying how much i’m
relating to what you’re saying because
it’s going to sound like a broken record
but man like
i get so excited all day to see my kids
when they come home but that time when
they’re home and i’m finishing work i
just need to walk away and bless my
husband he’s amazing and he knows and
he helps out in that regard but yeah
it’s tricky yeah now is your husband
adhd or
neurodivergent in any way
no he’s just french
okay so blunt and just tells it like it
is
okay got it i can’t believe i just said
that see okay so like that’s a good
transition because i you’ve mentioned
before about over sharing yes okay
is this a new thing for you has this
been since you can remember tell me
about oversharing so
okay this is not a new thing but i’m
newly self-aware if you
will because
as i was diagnosed with adhd and my
daughter was diagnosed with adhd i
wanted to read and learn everything
there was available about adhd and
behavior modification behavior therapy
all kinds of things so as i’m reading
through material i’m starting to read
other people’s stories and there’s this
thing that adhd people do where they
just talk a lot because either it’s like
they’re just nervous or they don’t like
silence or they don’t want to you know
they just want to keep the conversation
going
so over sharing is a big characteristic
for adhd people at least for me it is
and i
now am so aware when i’m over sharing
that it’s like cringy i think about it
afterwards i’m like oh my gosh i’m like
why did i say all that that was not
needed i’ll tell you a story i was at
the soccer fields it was after one of
the games that i coached and i saw a
friend of mine from an old neighborhood
that i used to live in and we were just
chatting and it was just a normal chat
hey how are you you know casual
she was like how are the kids doing i
was like you know they’re great i said
but i think i think we’re done i think
we’re done and i’m getting an iud next
week and you know because well i wasn’t
going to get one you know a couple years
ago because you know i had the leap
procedures and i had like some stuff on
you know my cervix and i was just kept
going and going i was like okay when am
i gonna shut up because this is like way
like we’re talking about i wish you guys
got the kids and i’m like all of a
sudden now and we’re talking about my
cervix i’m like really like
does this need to be stated
i actually relate to that too but i’m
not going to explain why
okay
well first of all i think that more
people should be open about birth
control i’m just going to say that and
let it go to the side this is not a
podcast about birth control but okay so
that happened you get home what’s your
thought process like how do you treat
yourself after something like that
happens i usually replay the
conversation i’m like how did i get to
talking about that and i’m like why did
i does she think that that was crazy is
she like wow that was personal or i mean
i know her she’s probably like whatever
that’s fine but i constantly replay it
i’m like was that over sharing was that
what was that what why did i say that
i’m like oh that’s just my adhd so then
eventually i forget about it but
there’ll be a couple days of me just
dwelling on it and then i’ll tell my
husband and he laughs that he thinks
it’s hilarious he thinks all of my
oversharing stories are funny unless
it’s about him then he’s like why did
you do that like see no one is safe
oh wow yeah so it’s it’s a lot of like
i’m mean to myself which i’m working on
and i’m working on therapy which is like
constantly you know i wouldn’t let my
kids be mean to themselves so i have to
treat myself with some kindness and some
grace but i’m aware of everything i say
now which is hard
yeah i almost liked being like ignorant
but
we’ve written on our website about adhd
and feelings of remorse and how that
feeling of remorse can be like you can
perseverate or get obsessed with feeling
bad about what you’ve done when you do
something that especially now you have
this self-awareness right which is
beautiful exactly you over shared you
maybe were a little bit impulsive and
sharing information
and then because you’re aware of it you
come home and you like you ruminate on
it right you spin yes and that can be
related to trouble with managing
emotions which is also part of adhd yes
absolutely can be a vicious cycle and i
want to control it i just can’t and so
what i feel like i need to do is give
myself more grace and understand
it’s okay to overshare and that’s who
you are i mean honestly i’m very
authentic i truly believe that but
sometimes i’m like people don’t always
appreciate your authentic self and have
you heard of masking where adhd people
mask who they are so that way they feel
accepted and maybe oh tying back into
how i said i felt like i didn’t belong
so i felt like i was constantly masking
i was trying to be relatable so now that
i’m trying to be my authentic self i’m
like okay that’s who i am i’m impulsive
as long as i’m not hurting anyone i
think that’s just who i am and i have to
learn to appreciate and love that about
myself and that maybe like you said we
do need to talk about birth control or
whatever we want to talk about you know
yeah first of all i bet people love that
about you one thing i love about adhd it
brings a lot of spice of life right
yes
hey it brought you here i’m grateful
that you’re here i am too and it really
is nice i mean you know you keep saying
that you relate to that but
for me it feels good to hear that
because then i know that i’m not alone
and that it’s not just a me thing and
that there are the people that feel
exactly how i feel i mean that feels
really good to be related to so we have
the numbers and we are powerful lacie
i want to talk more about candace and i
want to hear about your relationship
with candace does she know that you have
adhd as well yes i remember telling her
that i was going to go get tested for
adhd as well and she was like you are
she was very excited for me and
i feel like we’ve been closer since i
was diagnosed and now we can both talk
about we’ve had medicine increases both
of us because i started on a very low
dose and it’s only been you know three
years and she started on a low dose
we’ve had medicine increases and
medicine isn’t
the end it’s not the key to adhd it’s
just something to help you right it’s
just a tool
and so
we still have
a lot of things that we forget and that
we can’t correct you know we just have
to be aware of it and so when she
forgets things like
the other day literally my husband went
to go pick up her soccer bag from her
dad’s house
she gets back to the house and her
cleats aren’t in the bag so then we have
to go back to the house to go get it and
this just happened yesterday this is
i mean but it’s constant and so we both
are like aware of that and say it’s okay
because we both have adhd we both are
forgetting things and we can commiserate
together so
it definitely has brought us closer i
look back on it now and i’m very
thankful that i was diagnosed later in
life to be able to tell her like it’s
all good you know it doesn’t mean that
there’s anything wrong with you she’s
something that we’re going to both work
on together and we laugh at each other a
lot
that’s awesome you have that little
shorthand yes we do and
we’ll be like oh my adhd is acting up
again and
she laughs and even my younger kids like
they laugh and my middle child’s very
serious and he will say does it make you
sad that you have adhd and that you
forget everything
and i’m like no
i’m like because i forget sometimes that
i have adhd so no i know it doesn’t make
me sad
lacey it was so nice to have you here
seriously so much fun to talk to i
relate to so much of your story thanks
for coming by same likewise it was so
nice to talk to someone that relates to
everything that i’m going through so
thank you for having me and letting me
be a part of your podcast
