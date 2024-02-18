Adulting: On Putting Away Childish Things

Adulting

I used to have dreams

that concerned only myself:

About all the usual things

one tends to think about

When we’re neither here

nor there, asleep: dreaming

Of hope and regret, love or not,

plus a confused kind of magic

But lately, more and more I find

myself dreaming about my old man

Remembering things he did

or we did or didn’t do and sometimes

I see myself being him and hoping

for or imagining things on his behalf

Because I mostly understand nothing

I’ve seen, yet still can sense the need

To see things clearly if not precisely

as they are, in fact: I’m able to see him

and for him: now he walks more briskly,

confident his knees won’t slow him up,

Still capable of taking his son to school

on a basketball court, literally, or else

So young his boy isn’t even born yet,

uncountable memories still unimagined,

And the woman he’ll marry only a girl;

he doesn’t know her yet: she’s a vision

He hasn’t even had, a dream deferred

to his son who, here now, understands:

This blessing and burden, becoming him

as he dreams—becoming someone else.

On Putting Away Childish Things

When, exactly, does a boy become a man? Is it more physical than mental, or something to do with sex and experience? Is it when he begins to pay his own bills or when he gets around to reconciling unpaid debts? Is it when the person who answered most of his questions is no longer around to assist him? Is it when, at long last, he understands no one but he can answer the most important questions? Or later, on that lonely day when he confronts the fact that no one, including himself, has any answers, including the God that, until that very moment, has been entirely content to remain on the sidelines? Is it when he makes peace with the progress he’s made to not become his father by accepting he is, inevitably, just like his father, only in the worst ways? Is it when the world stops treating him like a boy, and all the unanticipated disadvantages this involves? Or is it, finally, when he no longer wonders because the one answer he never hoped to hear stares back at him every time he looks at the one thing that has never promised or lied about anything?

—

—

