We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Adulting: On Putting Away Childish Things

Adulting: On Putting Away Childish Things

When, exactly, does a boy become a man?

by

Adulting

I used to have dreams
that concerned only myself:

About all the usual things
one tends to think about

When we’re neither here
nor there, asleep: dreaming

Of hope and regret, love or not,
plus a confused kind of magic

But lately, more and more I find
myself dreaming about my old man

Remembering things he did
or we did or didn’t do and sometimes

I see myself being him and hoping
for or imagining things on his behalf

Because I mostly understand nothing
I’ve seen, yet still can sense the need

To see things clearly if not precisely
as they are, in fact: I’m able to see him

and for him: now he walks more briskly,
confident his knees won’t slow him up,

Still capable of taking his son to school
on a basketball court, literally, or else

So young his boy isn’t even born yet,
uncountable memories still unimagined,

And the woman he’ll marry only a girl;
he doesn’t know her yet: she’s a vision

He hasn’t even had, a dream deferred
to his son who, here now, understands:

This blessing and burden, becoming him
as he dreams—becoming someone else.

 

On Putting Away Childish Things

When, exactly, does a boy become a man? Is it more physical than mental, or something to do with sex and experience? Is it when he begins to pay his own bills or when he gets around to reconciling unpaid debts? Is it when the person who answered most of his questions is no longer around to assist him? Is it when, at long last, he understands no one but he can answer the most important questions? Or later, on that lonely day when he confronts the fact that no one, including himself, has any answers, including the God that, until that very moment, has been entirely content to remain on the sidelines? Is it when he makes peace with the progress he’s made to not become his father by accepting he is, inevitably, just like his father, only in the worst ways? Is it when the world stops treating him like a boy, and all the unanticipated disadvantages this involves? Or is it, finally, when he no longer wonders because the one answer he never hoped to hear stares back at him every time he looks at the one thing that has never promised or lied about anything?

About Sean Murphy

Sean Murphy is founder of the non-profit 1455 Lit Arts, and directs the Story Center at Shenandoah University. He has appeared on NPR's "All Things Considered" and been quoted in USA Today, The New York Times, The Huffington Post, and AdAge. A long-time columnist for PopMatters, his work has also appeared in Salon, The Village Voice, Washington City Paper, The Good Men Project, Sequestrum, Blue Mountain Review, and others. His chapbook, The Blackened Blues, was published by Finishing Line Press in 2021. His second collection of poems, Rhapsodies in Blue was published by Kelsay Books in 2023. His third collection, Kinds of Blue, and This Kind of Man, his first collection of short fiction, are forthcoming in 2024. He has been nominated four times for the Pushcart Prize, twice for Best of Net, and his book Please Talk about Me When I'm Gone was the winner of Memoir Magazine's 2022 Memoir Prize. To learn more, and read his published short fiction, poetry, and criticism, please visit seanmurphy.net/ and @bullmurph.

