Adventures in Not Moving for Men

There is a man walking towards me and, directly behind him, a young couple with a pushchair and small child. Between them, they take up the whole footpath. The man is walking on the right-hand side of the footpath while the young family is walking on the left. I’m walking on my left and, if neither of us moves, I will collide with the man.

I am not going to move.

I’ve never understood why Londoners don’t walk on the left. Their lives would be so much easier if they walked on the same side they drive on, but they insist on darting and weaving between each other on Tube platforms and busy streets. I stick left.

As the man walks, he stares me down. Does he know what I’m doing? Has he seen the resolve in my eyes? Perhaps he just doesn’t like my dress.

He is not going to move.

We gain on each other and, as we pass, he shoves his shoulder into mine so hard that I lose my balance. I’m as far left as I can go, and I stumble off the curb onto the road. I don’t fall, but the movement knocks the wind straight out of my lungs. There are no parking spots on this section of road; it goes from footpath to road to oncoming traffic. Luckily, there are no cars or buses coming right at this moment.

I turn back to the man, ready to confront him. He has stopped in the middle of the footpath and is staring at me with narrowed eyes and pursed lips. He has just caused me to stumble into the road because he couldn’t move three inches to the left, and yet he looks angry with me. No, that look is more than anger, more than defiance. It’s hatred.

I hold his gaze for a few seconds that feel like minutes. I can hear my heart pounding in my ears, can feel my blood rising, clouding my head. But the look on the man’s face scares me. If I confront him, I don’t know what he’ll do.

I try to direct all of my anger into my glare before walking away. My breath catches in my throat all the way to the supermarket, where I make a wide berth around the other shoppers so I don’t accidentally bump into one of them.

I am afraid.