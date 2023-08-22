Afraid of Ending up Alone? Watch This and Shift Your Momentum

.

Matthew Hussey posts new love life advice for you every weekend on YouTube.

Recently, we posted a question on Instagram that garnered numerous responses. This led us to the idea of dedicating an episode to it. The question was: What is your biggest fear for your future? Which worry troubles you the most? Audrey sifted through over 2,000 responses to the post, and we found some intriguing ones that resonated not only with us but also with thousands of others.

When our fears consume us, projecting us into a future that might never unfold, it’s detrimental to our present experience. We expend a significant amount of energy living in anticipation of an outcome that hasn’t even materialized. Let’s explore deflating these fears a bit, allowing us to refocus on the present.

One particular response caught my attention: “I’m afraid I’ll be alone, struggling through life, and powerless.” What intrigued me about this was that it was penned by a woman. The notion of being left alone, devoid of power, and grappling with struggles has a profound resonance. While men might share similar feelings, this seems to particularly strike a chord with women. It’s essential to address this concern.

In my view, many women have been conditioned to embrace a sense of helplessness. This takes the form of both learned helplessness and imposed helplessness. The latter often stems from upbringing, where they are taught that they are inferior to men, incapable of certain tasks, or less valuable. This conditioning chips away at their self-reliance. It persists even in adult relationships where women may be controlled or undermined. The consequence is a perpetual cycle of seeking validation and approval from others, be it partners or bosses.

Amy Porterfield’s insights resonate here. She emphasizes “unboxing” oneself, realizing that we don’t need external validation for our decisions. It’s a matter of relearning to trust our intuition and choices. It requires exercising that decision-making muscle, starting with small choices. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes; it’s through these that we gain insights and grow.

That comes from a learned distrust of our own intuition, of our own decisions. The only way you strengthen that muscle is by actually going and exercising it. You have to actually go and realize, “Okay, you know what’s happened? I’ve learned a kind of indecisiveness. I’ve learned a kind of helplessness. I’ve learned a kind of distrust of my own decisions and ideas and thoughts about what to do next. So, I’m gonna, I’m right now, what I have to do is go through a process of rewiring myself. I’m not going to sit here and blame myself for feeling this kind of powerlessness. I’m gonna train my way out of that wiring.

There’s no point beating myself up. There’s a lot that’s happened in my life that has helped to create that wiring, but I do not have to be beholden to it, and it does not have to be my future. It doesn’t have to be my reality, but I have to earn my way out of that reality. It sucks that some people get given this bad wiring and other people don’t.

That’s how life’s not fair, is that there are people that certain people who are successful and they’re like, “I did it all myself.” And you’re like, “No, you didn’t do it all yourself.” There’s wiring that helped you. You had some wiring that was really useful to you, and other people got shitty wiring. And that’s not their fault that they did, but you can change it. And that person who works that muscle and says, “You know what? I’m going to start making decisions, and if they turn out to be not the best decisions in the world, then I’ll make another decision.” But that’s what’s going to make me make a better decision the third time, is because I made a bad decision the second time. That’s what’s going to give me that insight.

So, I’m going to be prepared to make bad decisions in the short term. I’m going to be prepared to suck at things in the short term, but I’m gonna have a mindset of resourcefulness where I say, “Let me go and learn. Let me go and decide. Let me start on small things. Deciding what you’re going to have for dinner tonight or deciding what you’re going to do with the next hour.

Start with small things and build up that muscle to the point where you actually start trusting yourself again. And even before that, it’s like if you want to get into that mindset of, “Well, how do I even get myself to a place where I can make a decision to go to the gym? Go train for an hour. Get in your body. Go do something that moves you, because you move differently, you think differently. And then you come home from the gym. Anyone ever come home from the gym and been like, “Oh, I’m going to tidy the house now”? That’s because you have momentum when you come home from training your body in some way or going for a run. So, now you tidy the house, and that allows you to go and do the next thing.

So, momentum is the key. What you’re describing to me is a kind of learned helplessness, and it feeds on lack of momentum. Bring momentum back into your life in small ways that build, and make decisions and call the shots in your life in small ways that start to give you the confidence to do it in bigger ways. And you will eventually learn that everyone else does not have a superpower that you do not have. Men do not have a superpower that you do not have. They do not just have a confidence that you don’t have access to. No one’s better than you.

Reprogramming ourselves isn’t about self-blame for past powerlessness, but a commitment to change. It’s unfair that some people are given better wiring, leading to success, while others aren’t. But we can change that. The person who starts making decisions, even if they’re imperfect, builds confidence over time. Strengthening this muscle leads to self-trust and self-assuredness. It’s vital to remember that no one possesses a special power. You have the capacity to make decisions and take control of your life.

Incorporating momentum into your life can shift this dynamic. Engage in activities that energize you, whether it’s exercising or something else that gets you moving. This momentum carries over to other aspects, fostering a mindset of taking charge. Eventually, you’ll realize that you possess the same potential as anyone else. It’s about shedding the false narrative and empowering yourself.

Thank you for watching the video. Let’s embark on this journey to reshape your mindset and life. See you there!

