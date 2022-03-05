After Break-Up: 5 Ways To Reclaim Your Happiness

I used to think I knew who I was, who he was, and suddenly I don’t recognize us, neither him nor me . . . My entire life, as I’ve led it up to this moment, has crumbled, like in those earthquakes where the very ground devours itself and vanishes beneath your feet while you’re making your escape. There is no turning back. — Simone de Beauvoir

This may be the beginning of a challenging period for you emotionally. I’m not going to sugar-coat this. Break-ups suck and the struggle is real. Been there done that. I was lucky enough to experience the most excruciating heartbreak I’ve felt and survived (literally!). It was the greatest gift I could ever asked for. My worst fears came true and, yet, my life is transformed because of this. I learned a great deal, but the most important thing is that extreme grief will never last forever. Oddly enough, I gained courage and strength slowly realizing that in every life circumstance there is a seed of greater and profound knowledge.

So, here’s how I did it:

#1. Keep A Distance From Your Ex

At this point you might be tempted to stalk their social media, or try to make them jealous by posting things online. What you should do instead, is unfriend or unfollow them, and avoid the temptation to take revenge. Don’t let yourself slip into that pattern, rather use this energy to pursue the things that you really would like to do.

Your focus should be re-directed on examining what you can learn from the failed relationship.

#2. Acceptance

Losing your partner means losing your best friend, your go-to person, your support system. There is merit in acknowledging the significance of your person. You may have had dreams and hopes. A whole future planned ahead.

Try not to fight your feelings, grieve if want, accept that you will continue to want them back in your life, but try to let go of the hope you will get back together.

Growth requires an increasing capacity to learn and understand to be coupled with the ability to navigate new challenges. This does not happen without purposefully exposing yourself to new ideas, techniques, thought processes, and opinions. Now, I certainly encourage you to be picky when deciding what new source to use as your input mechanism.— Zebula Hundley, PhD

#3. Practice Forgiveness

Go and find the little child in the corner having a tantrum. Take your pride and put it in the trash. You don’t need it. Just let go of the personal importance and ask for forgiveness. Forgive others, and you will see miracles start to happen in your life. — Don Miguel Ruiz

It’s only natural (and healthy!) to go through the full spectrum of emotions after a break-up or divorce. You may feel powerless, vengeful and distressed, have unresolved anger and regret, conflicting emotions and jealousy that you partner inflicted. The emotional intensity of this period usually reaches a peak within the first six months of separation. It would be helpful if you could alleviate the pain by practicing forgiveness and (self-) compassion towards your ex-partner (they are just a human being after all!). In the same way, it is beneficial to think that your ex is also working through the same emotional distress and the effects of your breakup.

Interestingly, forgiveness doesn’t excuse your ex’s behavior. It is all about your own healing journey and the process of shedding all the layers of the emotional pain.

#4. Have a Routine

I’m one of those people who does not like surprises and constant uncertainty. I prefer to have a solid daily routine, especially during times of great stress, as it provides me a sense of structure and continuity. According to Laken Howard in “Bustle”, here are seven little things you can do each day to help speed up the healing process:

· Practice self-care

· Spend time on a new hobby

· Hang out with or talk to loved ones every day

· Prime yourself to think positive thoughts

· Track your thoughts of your ex (already discussed)

· Get moving by hitting the gym

· Actively stamp out feelings of guilt

#5. Don’t Lose Faith In People Or Relationships

As Stephanie Dowrick demonstrates in her book, Forgiveness and other acts of love, “Even in those moments of apparent helplessness, we make a critical choice: to acknowledge that we need help and can ask for it, or to fall into the grief and despair of the moment, collapsing into our own smallness at just the time when that smallness can apparently no longer contain our pain. Asking for help is no easy matter. It takes courage to reach out, to remain open at times of great anguish. Open to kindness, to love.”

Don’t be afraid to establish a support system and open up to friends and family, just because one person hurt you. Not all people are made from the same cloth and not everyone will fall short of your expectations!

Final Thoughts

There is no set timeline for complete and whole healing, so maybe it’s time to cultivate more patience. Don’t feel pressured to start dating again. Contrary to what society tells us, the best way to get over our ex is not to meet someone new. This is OUR time for growth, greater knowledge, introspection, compassion and resilience…

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

Don't like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Unsplash