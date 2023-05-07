After Breakup — 3 Types of Spaces to Manifest a New Relationship

Going through a breakup is never easy. I haven’t been in many relationships, and in the few ones I’ve been in that resulted in a breakup, there was a time I believed it would last for a lifetime.

However, I always believed in love. Even now, I still value connections dearly, that I’m not willing to simply resign from ever experiencing intimacy again.

It is important to honor the sadness and pain of ending each precious relationship. For that, I gave myself the time and space to grieve however necessary. I always believed that the only way out is through, so I’ve tried my best to surrender to the process and feel all the emotions that needed to surface.

After when I finally felt more ready, I started to wonder how can I prepare for a new chapter in life again.

After a while, I’ve learned how to make space for it, by decluttering the old energy to make room for the new.

Making the energetic space

Perhaps this is the most intriguing space I’ve learned to make.

There are a few ways to make this type of space:

Inner work: by working through healing the emotions and fears

by working through healing the emotions and fears Energetic severance: by cord cutting and affirmations

by cord cutting and affirmations Energetic alignment: by visualization and opening of the heart

Emotionally and mentally, to get over the past and be in a healthier space for a new relationship, I had to go through all the pain that was surfacing after a breakup.

There were times that were really hard. Memories would come back, and shattered dreams of what could have been would haunt me once again.

Then fear and anxiety would overwhelm me, as I felt my abandonment wound deeply.

Then anger and resentment would surface. Even if I knew how I was also responsible for the outcome, as it takes two to tango, I still allowed myself to tap into all the anger that came up, so that all of it could be seen and processed.

After lots of tears and hurt, and even past wounds being expressed, I began to feel much lighter and not so afraid of the pain anymore.

I began to feel more compassion for myself, by acknowledging and allowing myself to go through all the pain.

And as I felt compassion for myself, I began to feel more compassion for my ex-partners as well.

Practicing Ho’oponopono actually helped me go through the emotions of letting go while remembering the love I felt for my ex-partners.

Then I learned about energetic cord cutting. Whether we believe in its metaphysical implications or not, the simple act of a ritual can be very powerful as we get into an inner state of determination to let go of something that does not serve us anymore.

Lastly, after resolving all the pain and hurt, and letting go of the past energies, it’s important to fill the space with the energy we want to let into our lives.

There is a book I’d really recommend, “Calling in “The One”: 7 Weeks to Attract the Love of Your Life” by Katherine Woodward Thomas, which helped me to open my heart again to dreaming about love.

I also began to allow myself to have fun fantasizing about romance again, feeling excited about the possibility of meeting someone new again.

One of the things I love has been learning more and more about the masculine and the feminine dynamics in relationships, and daydreaming about such dynamics opened my heart even more.

Making the physical space

Since I have a partially Chinese background, I couldn’t pass the Feng Shui tips that could potentially help me in my journey to new love.

Even if we don’t believe in the metaphysics of Feng Shui, in a more practical way, a more romantic ambiance at home can still inspire love and subconsciously influence our receptivity towards romance.

A few tips I followed:

Decluttering anything that reminded me of the past

Getting pair objects that resemble couples (my favorite ones being fluffy love birds in pairs)

Having a romantic bedroom with pink decor

Having some space for a potential lover’s objects (as if someone else can live here)

Having a pair of (working) bedside lamps

Having a makeover of my personal space also gave me a renewed sense of hope and excitement, of looking forward to a new chapter of my love life.

In the world of personal development, we often hear how the state of our environment/home resembles the state of our mind/inner world.

I found this quite true, and how the moment I declutter my home, my mind felt much clearer and relaxed.

What surprised me was also how during one of my past breakups, the moment I was ready to put away all the objects that reminded me of my ex-partner, an energetic shift happened and something actually changed on the very same day.

Making the time space

Lastly, it’s important to actually have the time and space in our lives for someone else to actually come in.

We often hear of how we have to fill our lives with new hobbies and sense of purpose as we become single again.

But if it is all filled up, we might not have any time and space for someone else to fit into our daily life.

It’s also important to be careful to not fill all of our free time with all the new shiny things we could do, especially if we do so in order to avoid the void of feeling alone.

I feel guilty about this at times, so I also try to honor my need to just be with myself and nourish my energy instead.

Instead of thinking about what I should do, I’ve been practicing more and more following my heart in each moment to see what I really want to do. Some days I would simply go out and be more social, while other days I return to my hermit mode, even if I needed to cancel certain plans at the last minute (such as meetup events).

Nowadays I avoid over-committing myself to too many things so that I can have more freedom to choose what I might feel like doing, day by day and moment by moment.

It took me some time to realize the importance of this, as I was filling my time with so many commitments that I ended up draining myself instead of having fun and ease.

…

Mónica Valverde is a daydreamer navigating the experience of human life. She’s in love with Spirituality, Inner Work and Relationships.

