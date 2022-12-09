After Colorado Springs, Speak No More of Progress

I don’t want to hear about progress anymore.

Not one word. Not about racism in America, not about misogyny, and not about homophobia, straight supremacy, or tolerance, broadly speaking.

Nothing.

All that stuff about how young people reject the prejudicial thinking of their parents and grandparents? Seriously, enough with that.

Not because progress isn’t real — it might be, and sometimes it is — but because progress is not the point.

For years we’ve been telling ourselves that Americans have come a long way in their acceptance of LGBTQ folks: endorsing marriage equality in ways they wouldn’t have even a decade ago, for instance.

Perhaps.

OK, sure, yes. There’s that.

But what good does that do when a young man — supposedly of a generation steeped in acceptance — can walk into a nightclub and shoot a dozen and a half people, killing five, all because of their sexuality and gender identity or expression? Or, more specifically, because of his hatred towards them on those grounds? (And no, it doesn’t matter if the shooter identifies as non-binary as his attorney now claims. Self-hatred is a thing, and it’s taught by the same forces as hatred of others).

Who cares that your Aunt Martha loves watching Queer Eye and bought a gift for her best friend’s daughter’s wedding to another woman?

When might we stop being thankful for people who decide at long last to occasionally treat other human beings like human beings, as if doing so was tantamount to some big favor?

Who cares that America loves Andy Cohen and Nate Berkus? They loved Liberace too. It didn’t mean shit.

After the massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, all talk of progress must yield to the reality of small-minded, reactionary hatred.

The blood of the innocent is begging us to shelve our naïveté.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A steady drumbeat of transphobic poison spewed by politicians and media influencers like Matt Walsh, Tucker Carlson, or the venal operator of the bigoted Libs of TikTok account laid the groundwork for these murders.

And they are responsible for them.

They loaded the gun used by this latest terrorist.

He fired it, but they handed him the bullets.

False accusations that teachers are “groomers” or that drag performers and same-sex partners with kids are pedophiles intent on harming your children made this slaughter possible and likely.

And if it continues, this will happen again.

The kind of hatred we used to think was fringe — like the late Fred Phelps and his devotees at the Westboro Baptist Church — is now disturbingly mainstream. Its adherents scream at school board members and threaten violence against doctors and hospitals who they falsely accuse of cajoling teens into gender confirmation surgery.

They threaten to rip kids from families if those kids’ parents support them as the trans or non-binary persons they are.

They are on a mission to drive queer folks back into the closet and restore hetero-patriarchal, fundamentalist Christian supremacy to a nation they despise because of its pluralism, multiculturalism, and increasing tolerance.

Yes, progress has prompted this backlash — just as white rage has been the response to all forward movement for Black people in America — but in that backlash, we can see the irrelevance of the progress to which it is responding.

Because even when we achieve a measure of victory on the long road to justice, there is always some asshole, fresh from their latest twisted and hyper-literal reading of Scripture or an all-night 4Chan binge, ready to move the finish line again.

It is for this reason that all talk of progress must cease.

We can no longer afford such an indulgence. It has lulled us to sleep, convincing too many that we have arrived at a place of openness and equity, even as the armies of the ignorant attack those whose mere existence triggers their sexual insecurities.

The same people who laughed as upwards of 50,000 Americans (disproportionately gay or trans) died annually during the height of the AIDS crisis are now joking and laughing at terrorism like that in Colorado Springs or in Orlando several years back.

They’re on message boards and Discord servers celebrating mass murder because hatred is what fuels their fetid existence.

And they will never go away, no matter how much progress you think we’ve made.

So enough with the progress talk.

Time to return to a wartime footing.

Because freedom is a constant struggle.

For those who are straight and cisgender, this means going to the mat for our LGBTQ comrades. It means speaking more boldly than ever of our support and love for them — and our solidarity with them.

And not only solidarity with those rich enough, white enough, or “fabulous” enough to have a reality show, a whole reality network, or a popular podcast. But also those working class and Black and brown folks who go to clubs in strip malls behind a Subway sandwich shop because that is where they find community.

It means turning away from those who reject them or who embrace a rhetoric or politic that lowers the threshold to their murders, whether far-right fanatics or supposedly progressive folks who proclaim a type of feminism that denies their existence altogether.

Let there be no more indulgence of straight supremacy or trans-eliminationism by anyone, whether family, friends, or colleagues.

To hell with all of them.

We should make no common cause with people whose prejudices lay the groundwork for murder, whether the making of that common cause is for some other political purpose or to organize a food drive, a community car wash, or your neighborhood lemonade stand.

Nothing.

Let the turning of our backs send a message to those who hate people for who they are: you will marinate in your bigotries alone.

We will isolate you, ridicule you, marginalize you, and defend ourselves against you.

Because we are better than you.

And we aren’t going to be satisfied with so-called progress until our queer friends and loved ones are safe.

Bigots should be the ones hiding under tables and closets and in dark corners.

Bigots should be the ones living in the shadows, ashamed of who they are.

LGBTQ folk have done nothing wrong.

Those who despise them cannot, however, say the same, and neither can the tabernacles of hate whence these types learn their evil.

Everything about them is wrong and to be rejected — permanently.

—

This post was previously published on Tim Wise’s blog.

