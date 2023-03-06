After Eight Years Together, I Broke Up With My Fiancé Two Months Before Our Wedding

We’d been together since we were sixteen, high school sweethearts, which added a weird extra societal pressure to stay together as adults. Something about being together since high school makes people throw around words like “soulmates” and “meant to be” without realizing the weight those words carry. It makes you feel like you’re winning in some race you didn’t even realize you were in but everyone else is weirdly invested in.

We met in art club — he was goofy and drew little comics of me on the back of worksheets and I thought I was quirky with my scarf collection and pink combat boots — and were best friends for a year or so before agreeing to date. He was genuinely a good guy who treated me well. Our love story was paved with Marvel movie dates, weekends playing video games, and hot summer road trips.

We moved in together young and several red flags came up that I ignored with impressive determination because I was in love. He didn’t respect my space, my time, my boundaries. When I had an early morning shift, he would stay up until three am, loudly gaming with friends just a few feet away. He would expect me to do all of the chores, pack his lunches, and have dinner ready for him when he got home. I told myself that it was because he grew up in a house with such a controlling mom and he’d learn to be more independent.

It was a classic “I can fix him” scenario and I truly believed it. I thought through the power of being a loving, compassionate partner, he’d change. Which, wasn’t necessarily fair of me either — you should never be with a partner and have the expectation that they’ll change for you. We were both young, naive, a little dumb, and very in love.

Eventually, we moved into our own place without roommates, got a dog that we jokingly called our test-run kid, had solid jobs making enough money that we could go on vacations. Things were good and I was content.

Then my mental health went downhill.

I can’t say what triggered it — I’ve tried for years to figure this out in therapy with no success, sometimes shit just happens, I guess — and I started having awful anxiety. I had panic attacks at work, breakdowns in my car on the way to dinner, canceled plans with friends to stay home. My partner didn’t understand what was going on. He was that “why don’t you just not feel anxious” or “just tell yourself to calm down” kind of guy who told his friends when he thought I wasn’t listening that people with mental health problems were just faking it for attention.

Part of me was thankful — he forced me to keep doing things despite how much I cried and begged not to, which ultimately got me out of the house, and I was so afraid of his judgment that I had to learn to rely on myself when I was having a hard time. Thinking back to this now though, I’m just sad for my younger self.

I’m sad when I remember how lost and afraid I was, how badly I wanted to please him.

I started seeing a therapist, but it reached the point where I was so anxious and depressed that I got scared to keep going how I was, so I quit my job. I had money in savings so I took a few months off to focus on my mental health and therapy. Eventually, to keep active, I got a job walking dogs and I think this saved my life. It got me outside most days, in the fresh air and the weak Oregon sunshine that occasionally manages to break through the clouds, and instead of working with customers who treated me like a piece of trash stuck to the bottom of their shoe, I got to spend my days with excited puppies, sweet senior dogs, and one particularly good boy named Dax who loved jazz music and happy groaned when he got ear scratches.

I felt happy, I felt passably healthy, and I was proud of myself for hanging in there.

My partner was not. I’d thrown a wrench in his five-year plan of getting married, having successful careers, popping out a few babies, and moving to a two-story cookie-cutter house in the suburbs. The deal I’d made him, more for my own peace of mind than his, was that I would keep walking dogs over getting a “real job” as long as it didn’t impact me financially. I made an effort to make sure it didn’t. I walked in rain and snow, got up at five in the morning and stayed out late, sold a few things to afford a warm coat and good sneakers. I was pinching pennies and budgeting like my life depended on it, partially because it felt like it did.

I thought for sure if I had to go back to another soul-sucking nine-to-five, I wouldn’t survive it.

And I pulled it off. I was making as much money as I did at my other job, paying our bills on time, managing to tuck a bit into savings each month, even had extra to pay for his car repairs when he couldn’t afford it after an accident.

But my partner was so mortified. He said he was too embarrassed to tell anyone in his family what I was doing, that they’d all think I was a failure. He asked me when we had kids, what I was going to tell the other moms I did for work. If I wanted to be known as the neighborhood dog walker. How I could live with that.

I had been in a hole for so long that I convinced myself I belonged in it. Doing anything that made me remotely happy was all I had to cling to, to keep me from becoming fully buried. I didn’t care what other people thought so his admission took me completely by surprise.

I’m willing to bet that most of you right now are wondering why the hell I didn’t tell him to get out of my life or mind his own business. If I was reading this, I know I’d be thinking it.

To be brutally honest, I was in my early twenties. I was depressed, I was anxious, I didn’t understand my own mental health, and I had just started a long path of healing. I hated myself for struggling in the ways that I did, and my self-worth, my self-respect were non-existent. When he told me these things, he took me to a restaurant to have this conversation and I cried right there in front of everyone because I felt so terrible that I’d upset him. So disappointed with myself for making such a selfish decision that I hadn’t realized was affecting him too.

That hole I was in just kept getting deeper. I’d go to bed at night with the smell of dirt in my nose, dream of being suffocated, and wake up feeling grimy.

Not long after that, he proposed to me.

Now, when I share this story, I refer to it as a blackmail proposal. Then, I didn’t realize that was what it was.

We’d been together for almost eight years and had talked about marriage many times. I knew the proposal was coming and told myself the sinking feeling in my gut — to the point that on the drive to the place where I knew he was going to propose, I almost just turned around — was just more irrational anxiety.

He got down on one knee, asked me to marry him with a beautiful diamond ring, and I said yes.

The next day, he told me we needed to talk and took me to a park. We spread out a blanket in the grass while our dog chased leaves and he told me that even though he was excited to marry me, he needed me to do a few things first. That the proposal was supposed to be a push for me to get my life together. He needed a promise that I would work harder at therapy and start showing him real improvement. My anxiety couldn’t be a factor in our wedding plans, couldn’t impact our special day at all. I needed to be able to remain calm, walk down the aisle, and say my vows without any issues. He wanted me to talk to my doctor about other medication options — by now, I’d been on Prozac for a while and thought it was helping at least a bit. He wanted me to start looking into “real jobs” and keep him updated on my progress.

I cried because I was so embarrassed and overwhelmed by all these things I had to do, but I agreed. Promised him I’d get started and wouldn’t let him down.

And damn it, I tried.

I know this story is probably biased, that he has a different version of events, but I swear to you, I really tried. I started going to therapy once a week and group therapy every other week. I went to my doctor about upping my medication dose, though she talked me out of it. I started casually looking into other jobs despite the certainty it would break me to give up the slice of happiness I’d found with dog walking. I started planning our wedding, found a venue on a beautiful Oregon beach, and put together a guest list.

I really tried with everything I had.

When I look back and try to see through the veil of self-hatred and misery that held me in this relationship, I know that it wasn’t just that. It felt like self-preservation at the time. This was my second relationship ever, the world was scarier than it had ever been, I didn’t have the money to move out, and I was so terrified of being alone.

We teach young women that it’s the worst fate for them. Being alone. Being unloved. Being independent.

That fear had a chokehold around my throat.

Until the day it didn’t.

It started with a conversation from my partner. He sat me down once again for a hard talk. Told me very calmly, his eyes so solemn, that I was ruining his life. That the future he’d imagined with me was now just a black hole, all the light sucked out by my anxiety and depression. That I wasn’t getting any better, wasn’t making any improvement, and I was never going to and it made him sick. That it wasn’t fair because he hadn’t signed up for this, that I’d been a different person when we’d met in high school.

I sobbed and apologized and said I was trying my best, that I loved him.

I asked him if he was breaking up with me.

He said he couldn’t because I was too pathetic and he couldn’t have that on his conscience. Breaking up with me would make him feel like the bad guy.

He left the room and I stayed in bed for the rest of the day, weeping, trying to figure out what to do. I thought I’d been making improvements — the wedding was just how he wanted it despite my anxieties, I’d been going out with friends, keeping up with my therapy, smiled my way through the holidays.

I felt delusional, like I’d created some false narrative in my head.

I wondered if I really was crazy.

The next day, I went to my therapist and told her about the conversation. I was crying, so mortified of having put my partner through this, scared of what she’d say to me. But, then I looked over and saw that she was crying too.

For a moment, my brain told me it was because she felt bad for my partner as well, that she was as ripped open and raw by his suffering as I was.

Still crying and not trying to hide it, she leaned forward and looked me in the eyes. She said “I want you to listen to me, okay? I can’t tell you what to do, but I need you to hear this. You don’t deserve to be treated like that. Did you hear me? You don’t deserve it.”

It was such a simple thing. One sentence that changed my life.

No one had ever said it to me before.

I didn’t tell anyone in my life about the strife between my partner and me. It was mostly shame, fear of judgment for being the one dragging us down, and partially nerves that they would be upset with him for speaking his truth. This was the man I was going to marry and conflict between him and my friends or family was one more thing I couldn’t have on my plate.

So no one had ever said that to me before.

That I didn’t deserve to be treated the way he was treating me.

I thought about it for hours. For days and weeks. It was always there in the back of my mind, as I planned the wedding, picked out my dress, designed invitations, made him dinner and cuddled on the couch. It had become this living breathing thing latched onto my ribs, pulsing with every beat of my heart.

It lived inside of me until the day I woke up and couldn’t stand it anymore.

It was a Thursday which still feels so funny to me — nothing exciting ever happens on a Thursday.

To be honest, I don’t remember breaking up with him very vividly. It sounds cliche but it really is a bit of a blur. I remember making breakfast and sitting on the couch with him to talk about grocery shopping later, and then I was telling him I wanted to break up.

He didn’t believe me at first, but my mind was weirdly made it. The decision just came to me, but once I said it out loud, there was no way I could let it go. It had its claws in me.

I remember him telling me to go for a walk, to calm down and we could talk later, and I laughed at that because I was calmer than I’d been in a long time. Don’t get me wrong, I was terrified — I hadn’t thought this through, I had nowhere to live and no plan, I was about to dismantle a life I’d spent eight years building with someone else, and I was supposed to be getting married in a few months. But I knew without a shred of doubt that this was the right decision.

So I left him. It was the hardest thing I’d ever done but I did it.

I packed up my stuff, left some things I regret behind. All of my friends were his friends first so I lost them too. The fallout of canceling the wedding was messy and understandably, got me a lot of angry messages.

I can’t even being to tell you how worth it it all was.

I could gush about how great my life is now, how I’ve flourished on my own and love myself more than I ever thought I could, but the point of this is that even without knowing how things would turn out, I found strength and bravery inside of myself to leave.

All I wanted was the chance to like and love myself again.

This is a hard story for me to share, but important too. It’s an important reminder to me of how much I’ve grown, how beautiful my self-worth and confidence bloomed once I was free to be myself. It reminds me that there are people out there trapped in similar situations and I try to send them compassion and strength and the knowledge that they don’t deserve to be treated that way.

I never got to tell my therapist what she did for me, how she changed my life. She moved to a different state before I ended things with my partner, and by the time I thought about emailing her, it felt like too much time had passed. I think about her at least once a week though, happy that she’s out there helping other people who need it.

And I try to spread the lesson that she taught me — to remind my loved ones of their self-worth and say the simple truths out loud because you never know when someone desperately needs to hear them.

—

