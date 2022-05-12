After Gay Man Comes Out as HIV+, Parents Evolve From Ambivalence to Activism [Video]

When Bart Loeser came out to his parents as gay, their response was lukewarm and the subject are rarely broached again. When he came out about his HIV diagnosis about a year later, however, the reaction was different – they cared about his health of course, but they also started to see the impact that the growing AIDS crisis was having on his community. Their own proximity to the LGBTQIA+ community inspired them to lean into activism, getting involved in their local PFLAG chapter and eventually overcoming health issues to read the names on the AIDS Memorial Quilt at the 1992 March on Washington.

Photo credit: Shutterstock