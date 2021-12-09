Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / After Homophobic Assault, Gay Middle Eastern Man Refuses To Hide. “Yes, I Identify as a Gay Man.” [Video]

After Homophobic Assault, Gay Middle Eastern Man Refuses To Hide. “Yes, I Identify as a Gay Man.” [Video]

Though he escaped harm’s way, he later found out that his would-be attackers were tipped off by some people he thought were his friends.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

The last summer before moving from Saudi Arabia to the United States, Jawad Bandar came out to his close friends. They all seemed to take it well – or so he thought. On one of his last nights in Saudi Arabia, Jawad was threatened by a group of men wielding bats. Though he escaped harm’s way, he later found out that his would-be attackers were tipped off by some people he thought were his friends. Rather than hide or retreat to the closet, Jawad took a different approach – upon relocating to Dearborn, Michigan, Jawad began living life as an open and unapologetically gay man.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:06
My name is Jawad Bandar. I’m from the  port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
00:12
When I was 15 years old, still living in Jeddah,
00:16
I happen to be the one of my friends who  had the biggest house. So naturally my
00:23
friends liked to congregate at my  house on weekends as teenagers do.
00:27
My last summer before moving to  the US – my father had decided he
00:32
wanted us to move at 16 – my friends  and I were partying my last weekend
00:38
when I was there. And I decided that  this was probably the best time for me
00:45
to probably say for the first time that I was  a gay man and to also admit it to my friends.
00:51
After the party had died down,  I was there with probably
00:55
eight of my closest friends and I just told  them, “Hey, before I leave, I really want to
01:03
tell you guys that I am gay.” Most of my  girlfriends knew just because I’m not exactly
01:11
the least obvious individual, but from what  it seemed a lot of my guy friends seemed
01:17
to take care pretty… pretty well. They  were at least supportive to my face.
01:22
I think it was two days later – we have this  tradition of going to this hookah lounge
01:30
and the name of the place was Mirage. As  I was arriving, I had texted my friends
01:34
that I was about to be there, this a  black suburban car pulls up behind us.
01:39
Isn’t very uncommon. It could have been  another patron or any of that. And these
01:45
men started coming out of it. I had a driver,  which in Saudi Arabia is very common to have
01:52
regardless of your socioeconomic class. I had a  driver who kind of started getting uncomfortable.
01:57
I didn’t think anything of it until one of  the guys tried to block me from entering
02:04
Mirage. I thought, Well, this is strange. So,  you know, I ducked from underneath him and I
02:09
kept walking until I realized another  guy had a bat. And there were others
02:14
and they were starting to essentially circle me.
02:16
My driver, and I can’t even remember how he got  to my side of the car because obviously I was
02:22
exiting on a different side, he literally opened  the car door, threw me in my car and sped off.
02:27
And all I remember seeing was, like, these  guys in the background, running after the car
02:31
yelling, waving their bats. And at the  time, I was just extremely confused.
02:38
I didn’t text any of my friends.  Didn’t tell anyone what happened
02:41
at the time. I just made an excuse  to not be there because I was still
02:44
trying to process and understand  what it was that was going on.
02:49
After my last weekend in… in Jeddah, we actually  moved to Beirut for the month, mostly because the
02:57
house in the US hadn’t been ready. And my last  weekend there, I spent with my oldest friend, my
03:05
best male friend. And he spent the night just kind  of as the last hurrah. I told him that, you know,
03:13
about the story of where I almost got assaulted.  And his response was very much, Oh, I was aware.
03:19
What I found out from him later that  night was that my friends who I thought
03:24
were comfortable with me being gay, essentially  told these goons, these… these people
03:30
about me and told them where I’d be,  and kind of set up this whole situation.
03:36
While he admitted that it was something he didn’t  necessarily feel was good, it just hurt. It was
03:43
devastating that someone I knew, people I knew
03:48
would set something like this up. It sealed  the deal for me in terms of, you know,
03:52
who these people were, that they were definitely  a thing of the past. And it also kind of opened
03:57
my eyes to even more, you know, the reality of  what it was like being gay in the Middle East.
04:02
I made the decision that being, you know, that I  would not allow those men to, you know, assault
04:08
the gay out to me, to scare it out of me. This  was a big part of my identity. Moving to the US
04:15
the next day literally gave me this blank canvas  to go from this – you know, not that I was ever
04:21
scared – but to go from this person who hadn’t  really verbalized or identified who they were, to
04:28
being who I wanted to be, which, you  know, is this out and proud, this…
04:34
you know, this flaming homosexual.
04:36
I was able to kind of set the  narrative. I was able to, you know,
04:40
introduce people to my real, full,  authentic self for the first time ever.
04:44
When conversation allowed, you know, if it ever  got there, like, Yes, I identify as a gay man.
04:49
And I actually remember a situation where I  was out in a market. And I remember this…
04:58
there was literally this… this guy who was  talking to his mother, also of Arab descent.
05:02
And he was, you know, explaining to her about  how he was hanging out with his boyfriend.
05:07
And I remember at the time she was being very  aggressive, but not physically, just verbally.
05:13
And she was like, you know, talking  to… essentially saying, “God,
05:16
how could you do this to me? Why  would you send me this gay son?”
05:20
But I remember speaking to this  woman and telling her, “You know,
05:22
God has nothing to do with this. Your son is, you  know, your son still, and you should love him.”
05:27
And I even explained to her son,  I… I told him, I’m like, “Hey,
05:30
I’m also gay.” And I remember just looking at  this woman’s face because here she is in like
05:33
an Arabic grocery store in Dearborn and the last  thing that she expected was to run into this,
05:38
you know, openly gay man who was  very unapologetic about who I was.
05:43
If like me, you were a  16-year-old, you know, queer,
05:48
you know, Arab person going through this. I want  you to know – انت لست وحدك – you’re not alone.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

