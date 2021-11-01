After My Divorce, I Became the Woman My Ex Wished I Had Been

The irony isn’t lost on me. When I was married, I had lots of hobbies and active pursuits, and my then-husband wanted me to want to stay home with him more. He didn’t hold me back from having friends or hobbies, but I could tell that each time I left the house, it grated on him slightly.

He had an undiagnosed health condition that meant that many days, he simply wasn’t well enough to go out and have adventures, or add an exploratory side trip to our planned and scheduled errand. For years, I offered various suggestions of things that might take minimal effort and energy from him but would still be a way for us to have new experiences together and connect. More often than not, these suggestions were met with a scoff or a simple no.

Eventually, I stopped trying to wrack my brain for ideas. He seemed fine (and at his happiest) when I was home and the dogs were curled up on the couch with us watching endless tv. And as an extravert, I could do this for a while. But I still needed people and adventures. I began dancing West Coast Swing and Country Two Step competitively and loved it. I felt like my best self on the dance floor, which highlighted the disparity of how shrunken and small I felt at home.

Shortly before the end, my ex told me that he wished we could live in the country, in the middle of nowhere and fairly off the grid. I grimaced and said that sounded horribly lonely. What I realize now is that it wasn’t that that dream didn’t appeal to me; he just wasn’t the right one to be in it with me, playing cards and sitting by the fire or smiling up at me as butter drips through his fingers from the bread I’ve just baked. I didn’t want to be trapped, lonely but not quite alone, with him.

It wasn’t until the pandemic when all my former hobbies ground to a halt and I became single that I realized I do like my own company. I like spending time alone. I like having days where I snuggle my dog on the couch and watch marathon tv shows. I like puttering around the garden and learning to play guitar. I realized that what I enjoy now, this mellower version of me is who he wished he could have been married to.

I like being home.

But I guess he just wasn’t mine.

—

This post was previously published on Medium.

***