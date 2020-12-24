After Years of Disordered Eating, My Sister’s Death Made Me Love My Body

We are taught to hate. We are taught to entertain the hateful thoughts — the I have chubby thighs, a crooked nose, wrinkles around my eyes, stubby knees thoughts — over the positive ones.

I have a grand proposition: entertain the good thoughts, and ask the bad ones to leave the party.

I ask the clients and students I work with on body-love to start with at least one thing they love about their bodies.

We can all think of at least one!

I started with my eyes. I’ve always loved my crystal blue eyes. If my whole body vanished and all I was left with were my eyes, I’d be a happy soul. Once I started with my eyes, I was able to go further. I love my freckles and my creamy white skin and the way it gets pink in the sun. I love my hair — the color, texture, and the fact that it grows so fast. And the list goes on.

I still have critical thoughts. But when I do, I reset with a positive thought. On a tired day, when the lines around my eyes have suddenly multiplied, I cringe at my reflection. After the cringe, I automatically notice the blue of my eyes. The blue brings me back to that loving, positive place.

“Love yourself,” my sister’s voice says to me in those moments. “Love yourself, Sarah — for me.”

If you’ve struggled with an eating disorder or body perfection, it takes ongoing work — lifelong work, to continue to love and appreciate all that you are — body, mind, and heart.

The body is fleeting. My sister’s body — the one that she fought with so hard — no longer exists. But her spirit lives on. The memory of her light, sparkly, thespian self lives on in the minds and heart of all those she touched — and now in you, the reader.

My sister’s spirit is my self-love teacher. My daughter is too. As my daughter and I play the “What do I love about my body” game, she learns to appreciate her perfect imperfectness. I mention I love my pointy nose, and that I didn’t used to. I’m honest with her about the state of the mind — the wishy-washy, sometimes good and sometimes bad thoughts that flow through.

“I love my earlobes,” my daughter says. “I love how soft they are. And I love the skin on my neck and my baby toes.”

I smile. “That’s wonderful,” I say.

As she sees me smile at my reflection, she learns it’s not something to fight, but something to love. I often see her smiling at hers or making goofy faces and exploring the myriad of ways she can contort her cute lips into silly and scary faces to make me laugh.

There are still times when I feel bloated or sick and I complain about my body. But I do it with love. I tell my little five-year-old: “Mommy’s feeling sick right now, so being in my body doesn’t feel so good — but I know it’s just temporary.” She nods and goes about playing with her toys. Sometimes she offers to rub my earlobes — something she finds very relaxing to receive and to give. Those little love gestures always make me melt — and when I melt, my body hate melts too!

Recap: How to Love your Body More.

>> Find that one part of your body you love. Start there. Use that as your totem for the transformation process to start.

>> Each time you have a critical thought, come back to the one part you love. Appreciate it with just a thought or even a smile. Thank it. As you start with one part, you may be able to find other parts.

>> Body Gratitude: Thank life for your body — the ability to be able to breathe and experience this gift of life. Gratitude is the best way to begin to shift to a positive mindset. Gratitude literally sends endorphins to the brain.

>> Look at your reflection and say, “I love you.” Do it even if it’s hard. Make eye contact with yourself. Do it even if it feels fake. Continued practice makes it real.

>> Patience: It takes 21 days to change a habit. Time is truly the healer of all wounds. So, don’t give up on yourself. Commit to yourself. You’re worth it.

I don’t wish anyone a sudden death to experience what it is to love their body and appreciate their life. I hope my wake-up call can help you remember how beautiful and imperfectly perfect you are.

If you are suffering from an eating disorder, please don’t suffer in silence. Get help! Professional support is out there. My sister and I both had treatment for ours in our early college years. We both still had a ways to go towards full recovery, but professional support offered us a wealth of resources that helped us begin our healing journey. If you or a loved one are suffering, get help. Here is a list of resources to get you started.

Life is so sacred. Your body is a temple. Honor it. Love it. Enjoy it. We are here in the flesh to experience the delights only those in bodies can enjoy. It’s never too late to love yourself and realize that body love isn’t a physical experience as much as it is a mental and emotional experience.