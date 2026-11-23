By William Melhado

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The CSU Academic Senate has adopted a resolution requesting that the university system use AI for administrative tasks instead of teaching and learning.

Last year, CSU provided all students and faculty with ChatGPT Edu to help students prepare students for a workforce impacted by AI.

Faculty concerned that AI is negatively impacting learning, urged CSU leaders to study how students are using the technology.

Cal State faculty are asking university leaders to scale back their efforts to incorporate artificial intelligence into curriculum, and instead limit the use of AI to mostly administrative tasks.

The request is the latest development in California State University’s experiment with AI after it became the first public university system to sign a contract with OpenAI granting all students and faculty subscriptions to ChatGPT Edu.

CSU’s Academic Senate adopted a resolution earlier this month requesting the university system redirect efforts to integrate AI into curriculum, and instead use the technology to streamline nonteaching tasks.

The resolution comes as colleges and universities debate the role of AI in higher education. While the impact of AI on learning isn’t clear, some research has shown that the technology can undermine students’ critical thinking skills. The adoption of AI has also raised labor concerns among Cal State faculty that it could be used to replace instructors.

Since AI use became widespread on CSU campuses, some faculty have struggled to assess students’ learning, because AI can effectively complete their homework, the resolution says. Thus, the Academic Senate also requested support from Cal State to develop quality assessments that cannot be circumvented by AI.

“There is thus a substantial risk that we are embarking, blindfolded, on one of the most consequential social experiments in years. Rushing ahead without being able to measure whether students are learning may harm students, society, and the economy more broadly,” the faculty resolution says.

The Chancellor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Academic Senate approved the resolution on Nov. 5, ahead of this week’s CSU Board of Trustees meeting, at which the chair is scheduled to make a presentation on the future of higher education in the current AI era.

In adopting AI earlier than other university systems, CSU has sought to prepare students for a workforce that industry leaders expect will be reshaped by the technology. But exactly how labor markets will change remains unclear.

A survey of Cal State students and faculty found that there is widespread use of AI, but some professors and students have criticized the rollout of the technology and the $13 million annual expenditure on ChatGPT Edu subscriptions.

The resolution, which was first reported by The Sacramento Bee, stated that survey results do not provide a comprehensive look at how AI is being used by students, and more in-depth analysis is necessary to determine how AI is being used.

A recent MIT report cited in the resolution emphasized the need for faculty to be intentional about incorporating AI into the classroom. Cal State faculty are afraid the massive public university system isn’t adopting the technology purposefully.

Jon Bruschke, a Cal State Fullerton human communication studies professor, said that CSU’s purchase of ChatGPT Edu came as a surprise to him and his colleagues last year. He said university leaders did not sufficiently consult faculty about the rollout.

From his perspective as a professor, AI is bad for his students because they are using it to complete assignments for them.

Bruschke, who also serves as a member of the Academic Senate, said, “If we just roll this out and … we don’t pay serious attention to the warning signs and the research, it could produce massively negative results.”

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Previously published on EdSource

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