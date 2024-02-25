Airgas Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 Lists

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has been featured on two of Newsweek’s prominent lists: America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023 and America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024.

The America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 list, by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, features the top large and mid-size companies recognized by their employees for respecting and valuing individuals from different walks of life. The survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America. Categories within the survey included the proactive management of diverse workforce, work-life balance, company image, working environment and compensation and benefits.

Airgas was also recently recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023. Companies were evaluated by 61,000 respondents living and working in the U.S. and over 389,000 company reviews in eight different categories such as company image, corporate culture, working environment, sustainability and career progression.

Stamy Paul, Airgas Senior Vice President of Human Resources, commented, “At Airgas, we want our associates to be themselves while becoming their best as part of a team where we embrace who they are, see who they are capable of becoming and give opportunities to fill their potential along the way.

This Newsweek recognition of Airgas as a best place to work supports our dedication to making Airgas a safe and inclusive environment where we work together to deliver our best every day — so our customers can deliver theirs.”

Airgas, Inc.

Airgas®, an Air Liquide company, is a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, as well as hardgoods and related products; one of the largest U.S. suppliers of safety products; and a leading U.S. supplier of ammonia products and process chemicals.

Airgas helps its more than 1 million customers advance their business performance and reach their full potential with reliable products, services and expertise used to create, build, care, serve and sustain. With nearly 18,000 associates, over 1,400 locations, a robust eBusiness platform, and Airgas Total Access® telesales channel, Airgas is ready to help customers fill their potential, every day.

As an Air Liquide company, a world leader in gases, technology and services for Industry and Health, Airgas offers customers an unrivaled global footprint and industry-leading technology and innovations.

For more information, please visit www.airgas.com

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees and serves more than 3.9 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group benefits from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition—particularly with hydrogen—and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 29.9 billion euros in 2022. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

Contacts

Airgas Communications

Marysa Mazanek

610-230-3213

[email protected]