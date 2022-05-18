Ajimsa Releases a Single-Denunciation on the Suffering of the Palestinian People

By Mariana Hales Beseler

The single, whose name means catastrophe in Palestinian Arabic, is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, YouTube Music and Google Play Music, among others.

French-Chilean band Ajimsa premieres “Nakba”, the second single from their fourth studio album.

With an eclectic mix of Eastern and Latin American sounds, added to the sweetness and intensity of the vocals, the title of the song “Nakba” speaks of the moment when the State of Israel was created on 14 May 1948 and which marked the beginning of the massive displacement of the Palestinian people from their land. The lyrics are a denunciation of the atrocities that have occurred against this people from that date to the present day.

About the origin of this one, the band comments “at the beginning of 2021, in the middle of writing our new album, we heard the news of a savage bombing by Israel on Palestine, residential buildings completely destroyed with the murder of countless families, with children, women and old people inside: definitely an apocalyptic image. This horrifying fact undoubtedly led us to create a song denouncing this terrible genocide, which continues to occur with impunity and under the approval of the international community”.

The single, whose lyrics are in French, was recorded by Adolfo Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Quezada, and mixed and mastered by the latter at Santuario Sónico Studios. Rodrigo Latorre was in charge of the arrangements. It is worth mentioning the special participation of Violeta Mura on cello and Magdalena Pacheco on bodhran and derbuka.

With 5 years of experience, the quintet based in Santiago de Chile is made up of its 2 founders, the French Julie Gaye (vocals, keyboards and accordion) and Cristian Torres (guitars). They are joined by Paloma Rivera (outstanding violinist), David Briceño (bassist of Kalimarimba), as well as the former member of La Mano Ajena, Samuel Álvarez (drummer).

Listen to Nakba on Spotify:

