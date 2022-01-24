Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Akeemjamal Rollins – Scenarios in Which I Do Not Die [Video]

Akeemjamal Rollins – Scenarios in Which I Do Not Die [Video]

"Trauma is the heirloom that both my parents gave me."

by

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Akeemjamal Rollins, performing at Icehouse in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:01
scenarios in which I do not die when
00:05
death has already happened when I am a
00:08
quiet fire beneath the checkered soil if
00:12
I have already given my soul back to the
00:14
rainbow hungry sky then there is nothing
00:17
left to take from me there a man pulled
00:20
a gun on me
00:21
fires and the bullet and I talk about
00:23
our depression how we just want to sit
00:26
in someone’s heart forever but keep
00:28
being forced to pass through emptied by
00:30
the very flame that birthed us trauma is
00:33
the heirloom that both my parents gave
00:35
me two dark ghettos came together and
00:39
multiply themselves by themselves into
00:41
four poor black children and only one of
00:44
them looks like both his parents which
00:46
means he almost looks a lot like no one
00:48
in this scenario my real life steps in I
00:51
am choked by the court that connects me
00:53
to my mother and I don’t breathe but I
00:55
don’t die either months before I am only
00:58
shot at in the womb the rounds miss
01:01
frame my mother’s soft swell of me and
01:04
now my head is square out of spite I
01:06
forget how to breathe just long enough
01:09
to see if there is a God but I forgot my
01:11
eyes and the warmth of my mother’s blood
01:13
my father screams the entire time and
01:16
soon as I almost have an answer I am a
01:19
crying mass stuck in this stranger’s
01:21
home until I am no longer welcome this
01:24
world is a stranger’s home that no one
01:27
asked to be a part of but here we are
01:29
later my car becomes the aluminum can
01:33
and the highway and angry alcoholic my
01:35
father is screaming again drunk off
01:37
brake fluid until the can is empty and
01:40
the drunk crushes the fifty miles off
01:43
the highway and I still walk away from
01:45
it in this scenario I am just wind in a
01:48
child’s giggle and I disappear into
01:50
someone else’s life until my mother
01:52
remembers my name so hard I breathe into
01:55
my body at her doorstep running away
01:58
from brain flu
01:59
mental illness depression protests
02:02
active activism exhaustion death in each
02:06
scenario I do not die I document these
02:09
poems are just a full report my heart is
02:12
not even broken
02:13
anymore maybe it never was maybe I had
02:16
it the whole time in my chest a 1967
02:19
record player had my grandma’s voice on
02:21
repeat she says everything but I love
02:24
you and I do not die I am a dinner party
02:27
guests of all my mother’s sisters and
02:29
the only thing I am served is my
02:30
grandfather’s death certificate and
02:32
French dressing in a grease fire and I
02:34
hate French dressing but I do not die
02:36
the sky begins to fall curious to touch
02:39
the man who does not die and everything
02:42
else around me is dust and I do not die
02:45
and this is actually how it feels every
02:47
day to have a mental illness that wants
02:49
to kill you using your body as the
02:52
murder weapon these are suicide tests
02:54
and I failed the class every time
02:56
depression think it got me if I already
02:59
feel dead and its job is well done since
03:02
I keep surviving all of these attempts
03:05
at my life in this scenario in this life
03:08
I do not die I was not born I give my
03:11
soul back to my mother’s miscarriage
03:13
before me and I am reborn a happier
03:15
child in a different body looking just
03:18
like someone that nobody has ever met
03:22
[Applause]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

