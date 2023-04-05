In this episode, Al interviews CeCe Cheng, founder of ShareWell, a mental health company that provides virtual peer support services (recorded 10-24-22). From the fall of 2019 through October 2020, CeCe found herself in an emotionally abusive relationship that included daily gaslighting, pathological lying, and severe manipulation.

While CeCe had a strong support network of friends, family, and medical professionals, she had a sense that what she really needed was a support group of other women who had been through a similar experience. Struggling to find such a support group, CeCe created her own. From there, she founded ShareWell that allows people to find various support groups related to a multitude of topics from domestic abuse to trauma, to depression, and so much more. If one is unable to find a group that fits their need, they are able to create their own support group for that particular topic.

CeCe shares her story of living through a severely emotionally abusive relationship and how she founded ShareWell. Find out more about CeCe and ShareWell by going to sharewellnow.com.

