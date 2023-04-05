Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Cece Cheng | Founder of ShareWell – A Mental Health Company That Provides Virtual Peer Support Services

Al Interviews Cece Cheng | Founder of ShareWell – A Mental Health Company That Provides Virtual Peer Support Services

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin.

In this episode, Al interviews CeCe Cheng, founder of ShareWell, a mental health company that provides virtual peer support services (recorded 10-24-22). From the fall of 2019 through October 2020, CeCe found herself in an emotionally abusive relationship that included daily gaslighting, pathological lying, and severe manipulation.

While CeCe had a strong support network of friends, family, and medical professionals, she had a sense that what she really needed was a support group of other women who had been through a similar experience. Struggling to find such a support group, CeCe created her own. From there, she founded ShareWell that allows people to find various support groups related to a multitude of topics from domestic abuse to trauma, to depression, and so much more. If one is unable to find a group that fits their need, they are able to create their own support group for that particular topic.

CeCe shares her story of living through a severely emotionally abusive relationship and how she founded ShareWell. Find out more about CeCe and ShareWell by going to sharewellnow.com.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, it would be greatly appreciated if you would subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

This post was previously published on The Depression Files.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

