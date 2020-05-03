Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Chris Agudo | Delivery Driver, Suicide Attempt Survivor, Author & Co-founder of Living Is So Big

Al Interviews Chris Agudo | Delivery Driver, Suicide Attempt Survivor, Author & Co-founder of Living Is So Big

The Depression Files with Al Levin

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Al interviews Chris Agudo, delivery driver, suicide attempt survivor, author, and co-founder of Living Is So Big (recorded 2-24-20). Chris can put his finger on four things that occurred in a short period of time that threw him into a dangerous, downward spiral of depression; 1) unrelenting, unexplained massive headaches, 2) a broken relationship, 3) poor grades, and 4) a tragic accident that killed two of his friends.

Chris decided to visit his brother and a friend for a final goodbye before he would end his life. After an attempted suicide in the middle of the night in the woods, followed immediately by an unexpected outpouring of love and care, Chris spent seven days in a psychiatric hospital. It was while he was hospitalized that a doctor shared with his father that he needed to make sure Chris had reasons to live. His dad, without hesitation, created a campaign titled “Living Is So Big”.

When Chris got out of the hospital, he and his parents took several road trips to share their campaign with others. They spoke at public events, passed out bracelets, and asked others to share what they were grateful for. Together, Chris and his father have written several books.

Find out more about Chris and his campaign at LivingIsSoBig.org.


Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on The Depression Files

Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.