Al Interviews Craig Stanland | Formerly Incarcerated & Now a Reinvention Architect

In this episode, Al interviews Craig Stanland, former account manager of a large tech company, formerly incarcerated in federal prison, and now a Reinvention Architect (recorded 6-7-23). Craig describes how he had it all; a wonderful wife, a fantastic job, multiple homes, beautiful cars, expensive watches. Craig would spend most days shopping at extravagant stores and bouncing into fancy restaurants for meals and drinks. He was a VIP at some of the best restaurants in Greenwich and Manhattan. But this wasn’t enough. He wanted more.

Craig saw his financial numbers falling as he was paying less attention to his large clients than his flashy, materialistic lifestyle. He had to make a choice and he saw only one option: commit fraud against one of the largest technology companies in the world. Hear how this path led to fifteen FBI agents at his front door, a sentence of twenty-four months of federal prison, three years of supervised release, and $834,307 in restitution.

Craig shares the struggles of losing absolutely everything and spending time in federal prison. He describes a vision of suicide that he couldn’t shake for months and wasn’t able to share. Hear how he then realizes what’s most important and how he completely changed his life for the better.

As an author, a public speaker, and a coach (a Reinvention Architect), he now supports others in making positive changes in their lives! You can find out more about Craig and connect with him on his website at craigstanland.com. You can find his memoir, Blank Canvas: How I Reinvented My Life After Prison on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. In addition, you can find Craig on LinkedIn and Instagram.

