Al Interviews Dr. Natalie Gukasyan of Johns Hopkins University on the topic of Psychedelics and the Treatment of Mental Illness

In this episode, Al interviews Dr. Gukasyan, psychiatrist and post-doctoral research fellow at Johns Hopkins University, on the topic of psychedelics and the treatment of mental illness.

Dr. Gukasyan describes the current research that is ongoing at Johns Hopkins. Hear about the history of psychedelics and the ins and outs regarding the structure of the research. You’ll hear about the guides, the importance of set and setting, and much more.

Given that research regarding antidepressants is at a near standstill and the challenges of finding the right antidepressant, psychedelics are looking like a very viable possibility for treating depression with much quicker efficacy.

If you’d like to learn more about the research at Johns Hopkins, you can visit their psychedelic research page at hopkinspsychedelic.org. In addition to the Johns Hopkins website, if you’re interested in learning about the possibilities of participating in their research, you can visit their partners’ websites; Usona Institute and COMPASS.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18.

—

Previously Published on The Depression Files

—

Shutterstock