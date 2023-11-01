Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Hal Hughes | Former Police Officer, Former MMA Fighter & Current Psychotherapist

Al Interviews Hal Hughes | Former Police Officer, Former MMA Fighter & Current Psychotherapist

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin.

by Leave a Comment

 

In this episode, Al interviews Hal Hughes, former police officer, former MMA fighter, and current psychotherapist (recorded 4-16-23). Hal shares his story of two separate work-related traumatic brain injuries (TBI) that led him into a deep, dark depression, an opioid addiction, and a diagnosis of both post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and bipolar disorder.

At one point, Hal was on eight psychiatric medications and underwent electric shock therapy (ECT). He was also desperate enough to do whatever he needed to in order to get his hands on opioids. It wasn’t until he heard his young child say, “I want my old daddy back” that Hal got serious about his recovery.

Hear how he changed the trajectory of his recovery and then jumped on an unconventional path to become a psychotherapist. Hal is incredibly knowledgeable, down-to-earth, and inspirational. Check out HalHughes.com to find out more about Hal, the services he provides, or even to reach out to him. Don’t miss this episode!

If you find value in the podcast, please consider buying Al a cup of coffee at buymeacoffee.com/allevin. There, you can buy Al a one-time cup (or cups) of coffee or become a member to purchase coffee for him monthly. Not only will this help to caffeinate him up, but it will also help to offset the cost of the podcast hosting site, maintain and update his equipment and support the amount of time that it takes in order to produce the show.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with him as a coach/consultant or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, it would be greatly appreciated if you would subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

This post was previously published on The Depression Files.

***

You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project

.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex .. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day Here’s What Happens When You Find The One

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x