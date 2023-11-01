Al Interviews Hal Hughes | Former Police Officer, Former MMA Fighter & Current Psychotherapist

In this episode, Al interviews Hal Hughes, former police officer, former MMA fighter, and current psychotherapist (recorded 4-16-23). Hal shares his story of two separate work-related traumatic brain injuries (TBI) that led him into a deep, dark depression, an opioid addiction, and a diagnosis of both post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and bipolar disorder.

At one point, Hal was on eight psychiatric medications and underwent electric shock therapy (ECT). He was also desperate enough to do whatever he needed to in order to get his hands on opioids. It wasn’t until he heard his young child say, “I want my old daddy back” that Hal got serious about his recovery.

Hear how he changed the trajectory of his recovery and then jumped on an unconventional path to become a psychotherapist. Hal is incredibly knowledgeable, down-to-earth, and inspirational. Check out HalHughes.com to find out more about Hal, the services he provides, or even to reach out to him. Don’t miss this episode!

