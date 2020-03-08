Get Daily Email
Al Interviews Immanuel Jones | YouTuber, Certified Life Coach & Mental Health Advocate

Al Interviews Immanuel Jones | YouTuber, Certified Life Coach & Mental Health Advocate

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Al interviews Immanuel Jones, YouTuber, certified life coach, and mental health advocate (recorded 2-3-20). Immanuel believes he struggled with depression since elementary school. He always wondered why everybody else at school seemed happy and was able to have fun. Throughout much of middle school, Immanuel wanted to sleep and not wake up. It wasn’t until high school that he realized there was an issue with his mental health. However, it wasn’t until much later that he’d finally reach out for help.

Things got worse in college. Immanuel spiraled down after a breakup while interning in Italy his junior year. After drinking straight from a bottle, blacking out, and getting mugged, Immanuel barely made it back to the US. Heavy drugs and alcohol led to a second attempted suicide. He continued to mask his way through college and finally reached out for help after contemplating a third suicide attempt several years later.

After being treated for bipolar disorder for a year with little improvement, Immanuel was told by another psychiatrist that he had been misdiagnosed. He was recently given a new diagnosis of major depression and general anxiety disorder. With new medications and treatment, Immanuel has been improving and is now quite hopeful.

You can find out more about Immanuel and see his incredible, creative videos on his YouTube page. You’ll also find his group on Facebook at DT Nation and his Depression Talks Podcast on Spotify. If you’d like to inquire about life coaching with Immanuel, you can email him at [email protected]

If you enjoyed this episode, please click the ‘like’ button. Also, please take a moment to comment and rate the show on iTunes. Finally, don’t miss an episode! Click the subscribe/follow button now!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18.

This post was previously published on The Depression Files and is republished here with permission from the author.

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

