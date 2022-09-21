Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews John Callas | Emmy-nominated Hollywood Director, Writer, Producer & Author

Al Interviews John Callas | Emmy-nominated Hollywood Director, Writer, Producer & Author

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin.

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Al interviews John Callas, Emmy-nominated Hollywood director, writer, producer, and author. John talks about the incredible amount of trauma he endured as a child.

John’s father died ten days after his third birthday. John describes how that was the start of everything falling apart. At age twelve John was sent away to military school and suffered physical abuse at the hands of his peers that was an accepted part of the school. He describes his three years of military as “absolute hell”.

John shares these stories and much more, as well as how he was able to persevere and make his way to Hollywood.

Eventually, John decided to share his story in the hopes of helping others through their own struggles. John’s memoir, When the Rain Stops, was published in April of 2021. You can find John on Twitter @johnpcallas learn much more about him on his website at johncallas.com.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, please subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

 

This post was previously published on The Depression Files and is republished with permission.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

