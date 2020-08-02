Get Daily Email
Al Interviews Jon Harper | Assistant Principal, Author, Podcaster & Public Speaker

The Depression Files with Al Levin

In this episode, Al interviews Jon Harper, assistant principal, author, podcaster, and public speaker (recorded 4-1-20). Jon and Al, both assistance principals, discuss the importance of supporting educators with their own mental health. Jon talks about the importance of vulnerability as a leader and the importance of self-care. Jon also shares the story of his own “breakdown” due to a continued rise in the level of anxiety he was dealing with eight years ago.

Jon wrote an article titled, “5 Strategies for Teacher Self-Care“, that was recently published in ASCD Express. Jon is the author of “My Bad: 24 Educators Who Messed Up Fessed Up and Grew!“. Jon was the host of the podcast, “My Bad” that ran from April 2016 – September 2019. He is currently co-hosting the podcast, “Teachers Aid“, which aims to provide social and emotional support for the very personal challenges teachers face. You can find out more about Jon on his website at jonharper.blog and follow him on Twitter @Jonharper70bd.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18.

 

Previously Published on the Depression Files

Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

