Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Jordan Brown | Mental Health Advocate, Trained Social Worker & Author

Al Interviews Jordan Brown | Mental Health Advocate, Trained Social Worker & Author

The Depression Files with Al Levin

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Al interviews Jordan Brown, mental health advocate, trained social worker, and author (recorded 4-6-20). Although Jordan has experienced anxiety since childhood, it wasn’t until 2012, after open heart surgery, that he experienced depression. Jordan describes his path to recovery, including a six-day inpatient hospitalization.

As a trained social worker with experience in the mental health field, Jordan shares some incredible insights. Combining his love of writing and his passion for advocating in support of others, Jordan began a blog. The blog eventually led to a daily newsletter titled, The Mental Health Update. Jordan will now be releasing his first book, titled, In Search of Happiness, Thursday, June 4, 2020!

This mental health poetry book, which also includes three short essays, takes the reader along a journey through anxiety, societal pressure, and stigma to a place of finding healing and, eventually, a frontier of new meaning. The book will be available for purchase on Amazon in both e-book and paperback formats. Contact Jordan directly at [email protected] for more information.

You can find out more about Jordan, and other details on the release of his book, on his website, also titled, The Mental Health Update.

Previously Published on The Depression Files

Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

