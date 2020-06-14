Al Interviews Jordan Brown | Mental Health Advocate, Trained Social Worker & Author

In this episode, Al interviews Jordan Brown, mental health advocate, trained social worker, and author (recorded 4-6-20). Although Jordan has experienced anxiety since childhood, it wasn’t until 2012, after open heart surgery, that he experienced depression. Jordan describes his path to recovery, including a six-day inpatient hospitalization.

As a trained social worker with experience in the mental health field, Jordan shares some incredible insights. Combining his love of writing and his passion for advocating in support of others, Jordan began a blog. The blog eventually led to a daily newsletter titled, The Mental Health Update. Jordan will now be releasing his first book, titled, In Search of Happiness, Thursday, June 4, 2020!

This mental health poetry book, which also includes three short essays, takes the reader along a journey through anxiety, societal pressure, and stigma to a place of finding healing and, eventually, a frontier of new meaning. The book will be available for purchase on Amazon in both e-book and paperback formats. Contact Jordan directly at [email protected] for more information.

You can find out more about Jordan, and other details on the release of his book, on his website, also titled, The Mental Health Update.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

—

Previously Published on The Depression Files

—

Shutterstock