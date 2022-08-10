Al Interviews Lorraine Montez | Film Producer, Actor & Writer

In this episode, Al interviews Lorraine Montez, film producer, actor, and writer (recorded 5-9-22). Lorraine shares her own personal story of depression that began at a young age. She experienced death for the first time at just eight years old, when her eldest brother died tragically in an airplane crash. She describes living with her father who was a World War II veteran struggling with undiagnosed PTSD and a “rager” who would, at times, become physically aggressive for the slightest of things. Lorraine lost an uncle to suicide and her mother struggled with depression, as well.

In addition to sharing her own personal struggles of depression, which continue to this day, she also shares about her successful producing, acting, and writing career. She is currently working on a theatre piece, titled The Well, that is a dark comedy musical that provides a social commentary on depression and mental illness. The plan is to adapt the theatre production into a screenplay.

You can find out more about The Well at thewellmusical.com. You can find out more about Lorraine on her website lorrainemontez.com.

