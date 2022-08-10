Get Daily Email
Al Interviews Lorraine Montez | Film Producer, Actor & Writer

Al Interviews Lorraine Montez | Film Producer, Actor & Writer

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin.

In this episode, Al interviews Lorraine Montez, film producer, actor, and writer (recorded 5-9-22). Lorraine shares her own personal story of depression that began at a young age. She experienced death for the first time at just eight years old, when her eldest brother died tragically in an airplane crash. She describes living with her father who was a World War II veteran struggling with undiagnosed PTSD and a “rager” who would, at times, become physically aggressive for the slightest of things. Lorraine lost an uncle to suicide and her mother struggled with depression, as well.

In addition to sharing her own personal struggles of depression, which continue to this day, she also shares about her successful producing, acting, and writing career. She is currently working on a theatre piece, titled The Well, that is a dark comedy musical that provides a social commentary on depression and mental illness. The plan is to adapt the theatre production into a screenplay.

You can find out more about The Well at thewellmusical.com. You can find out more about Lorraine on her website lorrainemontez.com.

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, please subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

 

This post was previously published on The Depression Files and is republished with permission.

 

 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

