Al Interviews Mark Horowitz | PhD in the Neurobiology of Depression and the Pharmocology of Antidepressants

In this episode, Al interviews Dr. Mark Horowitz, a doctor in the neurobiology of depression and the pharmacology of antidepressants at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience at King’s College London, a research fellow in the National Health Service in England and a co-founder of Outro on the topic of weaning antidepressants (recorded 2-12-23).

Dr. Horowitz describes, in detail, how antidepressants impact every system of our body, rather than simply the brain. He describes his own personal challenges of weaning off of antidepressants and explains how, and why, online support groups were more beneficial to him than any doctor or any of his academic studies.

Dr. Horowitz also describes how Outro, soon to be launched in the US, is supporting people in the process of weaning off of their antidepressants.

This episode is a must for anybody who is on an antidepressant, considering an antidepressant, or contemplating weaning off of an antidepressant.

To find out more about Dr. Horowitz, check out his website at markhorowitz.org. There, you’ll find his academic papers, videos, a blog, and much more. Find out more about Outro at outro.com.

This post was previously published on The Depression Files.

Photo credit: iStock.com