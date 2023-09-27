Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Mark Horowitz | PhD in the Neurobiology of Depression and the Pharmocology of Antidepressants

Al Interviews Mark Horowitz | PhD in the Neurobiology of Depression and the Pharmocology of Antidepressants

The Depression Files Podcast hosted by Al Levin.

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Al interviews Dr. Mark Horowitz, a doctor in the neurobiology of depression and the pharmacology of antidepressants at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience at King’s College London, a research fellow in the National Health Service in England and a co-founder of Outro on the topic of weaning antidepressants (recorded 2-12-23).

Dr. Horowitz describes, in detail, how antidepressants impact every system of our body, rather than simply the brain. He describes his own personal challenges of weaning off of antidepressants and explains how, and why, online support groups were more beneficial to him than any doctor or any of his academic studies.

Dr. Horowitz also describes how Outro, soon to be launched in the US, is supporting people in the process of weaning off of their antidepressants.

This episode is a must for anybody who is on an antidepressant, considering an antidepressant, or contemplating weaning off of an antidepressant.

To find out more about Dr. Horowitz, check out his website at markhorowitz.org. There, you’ll find his academic papers, videos, a blog, and much more. Find out more about Outro at outro.com.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you find value in my podcast, please consider buying me a cup of coffee at buymeacoffee.com/allevin. There, you can buy me a one-time  cup (or cups) of coffee or become a member to purchase coffee for me monthly. Not only will this help to caffeinate me up, but it will also help to offset the cost of the podcast hosting site, maintain and update my equipment and support the amount of time that it takes in order to produce the show.

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18Lastly, it would be greatly appreciated if you would subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

 

This post was previously published on The Depression Files.

 

 

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x