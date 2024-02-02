Al Interviews Shannon Walker | Founder & CEO of Northwest Battle Buddies

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode, Al interviews Shannon Walker, founder and CEO of Northwest Battle Buddies (recorded 7-11-23). Shannon describes her passion for training dogs and how she came to train service dogs for military veterans who are living with PTSD.

Shannon explains the process; from five months of training the dogs, to receiving detailed information on the veterans seeking service dogs, to pairing the dog with a veteran, and finally an additional five weeks of training the veteran and their new service dog together.

Hear how these dogs have changed the lives of the veterans. You’ll hear about how a service dog may pull a veteran out of a panic attack or even disrupt the veteran’s suicidal thoughts and much more. To learn more about Shannon and Northwest Battle Buddies, please check out their website at northwestbattlebuddies.org.

