Al Interviews Tom Cronin | Retreat Host, Meditation Teacher, Coach, Keynote Speaker, Author & Film Producer

In this episode, Al interviews Tom Cronin, retreat host, meditation teacher, coach, keynote speaker, author, and film producer (recorded 2-17-20). Tom shares his story of working on the floor for 26 years in finance markets as one of Sydney’s leading bond and swap brokers. Tom started this job at the young age of nineteen. Receiving a company sports car and taking clients out for expensive meals and drinks, he was living the dream. However, after eight years of this lifestyle, depression had crept into his life and resulted in what the doctor described as a “nervous breakdown”.

Tom took some time off of work. It was at this time that Tom discovered meditation. He noticed the benefits immediately and began to study and practice meditation on a regular basis. This helped him survive back at his old job for another sixteen years. For the last couple of years at the job, however, Tom started to develop a business plan that would allow him to follow his life’s passion of supporting others in utilizing mediation for their own transformation.

Tom now hosts retreats, coaches, speaks and teaches meditation. Tom has written several books and recently launched a book and documentary called The Portal. The Portal is an experiential documentary created as part of a bold, global vision to overcome the chronic levels of anxiety, depression, PTSD and trauma that we are facing today.

You can find out much more about Tom and the services he provides at tomcronin.com. You can find out more about The Portal and see the trailer here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Previously Published on The Depression Files

—

Shutterstock