Al Interviews Tracey Bear | PhD Student Discusses the Gut-Brain Axis and Depression

The Depression Files with Al Levin

In this episode, Al interviews Tracey Bear, a PhD student who is on a joint venture with Massey University and Reddit Institute and Plant and Food Research (part of a wider research program looking at how nutrition can impact well-being), on the topic of the Gut-Brain Axis and depression (recorded 8-25-21).

Tracey describes the Gut-Brain Axis and the recent research that shows that this axis may play a key role in the regulation of brain function and behavior. She shares the types of foods that are best for our body and our mind and describes inflammation and how it impacts our health.

Tracey describes the makeup of the gut flora and its microbiome. Tracey goes on to describe the various microbiota that are present in the gut and how dietary intervention may prevent, or possibly assist in the recovery of, depression.

 

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, please subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

 

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

