Al Interviews Tracey Bear | PhD Student Discusses the Gut-Brain Axis and Depression

In this episode, Al interviews Tracey Bear, a PhD student who is on a joint venture with Massey University and Reddit Institute and Plant and Food Research (part of a wider research program looking at how nutrition can impact well-being), on the topic of the Gut-Brain Axis and depression (recorded 8-25-21).

Tracey describes the Gut-Brain Axis and the recent research that shows that this axis may play a key role in the regulation of brain function and behavior. She shares the types of foods that are best for our body and our mind and describes inflammation and how it impacts our health.

Tracey describes the makeup of the gut flora and its microbiome. Tracey goes on to describe the various microbiota that are present in the gut and how dietary intervention may prevent, or possibly assist in the recovery of, depression.

Trigger Warning Please understand that many of these episodes discuss suicide (some including methods). If you are having suicidal thoughts please seek support immediately. The following link contains suicide hotlines by state (in the US), as well as international hotlines: http://www.suicide.org/suicide-hotlines.html

Previously Published on The Depression Files

