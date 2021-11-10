Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Al Interviews Victor Janzan | A Telecommunications Project Manager and Mental Illness Activist

Al Interviews Victor Janzan | A Telecommunications Project Manager and Mental Illness Activist

The Depression Files with Al Levin

by Leave a Comment

In this episode, Al interviews Victor Janzen, a telecommunications project manager and mental illness activist (recorded 8-11-21). Victor speaks very candidly about the ongoing childhood trauma that he endured at the hands of his family members.

Victor was eventually diagnosed with severe complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), borderline personality disorder (BPD), and dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder.

Victor has at least twenty different alters, some threatening and violent to himself. Victor has attempted suicide five times and been hospitalized many times. He typically calls a crisis line on a daily basis. Victor also believes his previous therapist and CMHA have “weaponized” his diagnoses against him, with CMHA going as far as banning him from using their crisis line.

Victor now speaks publicly about the challenges he has faced and is advocating for changes to the mental health system. You can find, and connect with, Victor on Twitter @victorjanzen

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18. Lastly, please subscribe to the show and take just a minute to leave a review and rating.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

Previously Published on The Depression Files

 

Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x