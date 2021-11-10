Al Interviews Victor Janzan | A Telecommunications Project Manager and Mental Illness Activist

In this episode, Al interviews Victor Janzen, a telecommunications project manager and mental illness activist (recorded 8-11-21). Victor speaks very candidly about the ongoing childhood trauma that he endured at the hands of his family members.

Victor was eventually diagnosed with severe complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD), borderline personality disorder (BPD), and dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder.

Victor has at least twenty different alters, some threatening and violent to himself. Victor has attempted suicide five times and been hospitalized many times. He typically calls a crisis line on a daily basis. Victor also believes his previous therapist and CMHA have “weaponized” his diagnoses against him, with CMHA going as far as banning him from using their crisis line.

Victor now speaks publicly about the challenges he has faced and is advocating for changes to the mental health system. You can find, and connect with, Victor on Twitter @victorjanzen

