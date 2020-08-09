Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Al Levin Interviews Michael Pipich LMFT on the Topic of Bipolar Disorder

Al Levin Interviews Michael Pipich LMFT on the Topic of Bipolar Disorder

The Depression Files with Al Levin

by

This is a Bonus Episode in which Al interviews an expert or guest on a particular topic related to mental health. In this episode, Al interviews Michael Pipich LMFT on the topic of bipolar disorder (recorded 6-16-20). Michael describes the differences between various types of bipolar disorder and the importance of a holistic approach to treating one with this mental illness. Michael shares various treatment options, describes some of the medications and explains the importance of having family and/or loved ones involved in supporting the patient.

You can find out much more about Michael on his website, michaelpipich.com. With its three-phase approach, Michael’s book, Owning Bipolar: How Patients and Families Can Take Control of Bipolar Disorder can help you and your loved ones become experts at an illness that has called the shots in your life for too long.

 

If you have listened and feel that you have received some value from the podcast, please consider supporting the show by becoming a Patron at patreon.com/thedepressionfiles. You can begin to support the show with as little as $1.00/month!

In addition to The Depression Files podcast, you can find Al’s blog at TheDepressionFiles.com. There, you can also find out how to work with Al as a coach or schedule him for a public speaking event. You will also find Al on Twitter @allevin18.

Previously Published on The Depression Files

 

Photo: Shutterstock

About Al Levin

Al Levin, M.Ed. is an urban public school administrator. Since having been through two major bouts of depression, he is become a passionate mental health advocate with a blog and podcast. His podcast, TheDepressionFiles.com/podcast, consists of interviews of men who have struggled with depression. You can also find him on Twitter @allevin18

