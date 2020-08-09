Al Levin Interviews Michael Pipich LMFT on the Topic of Bipolar Disorder

This is a Bonus Episode in which Al interviews an expert or guest on a particular topic related to mental health. In this episode, Al interviews Michael Pipich LMFT on the topic of bipolar disorder (recorded 6-16-20). Michael describes the differences between various types of bipolar disorder and the importance of a holistic approach to treating one with this mental illness. Michael shares various treatment options, describes some of the medications and explains the importance of having family and/or loved ones involved in supporting the patient.

You can find out much more about Michael on his website, michaelpipich.com. With its three-phase approach, Michael’s book, Owning Bipolar: How Patients and Families Can Take Control of Bipolar Disorder can help you and your loved ones become experts at an illness that has called the shots in your life for too long.

