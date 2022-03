Albert J. Raboteau, Professor of Religion (1943-2021)

Albert Raboteau was a Professor of Religion at Princeton University. He is best known for his pathbreaking book, Slave Religion: The “Invisible Institution” in the Antebellum South (1978); Fire in My Bones (1996) and Canaan land: A Relgious History of African Americans (2001). Cornel West referred to Raboteau as “the

NOTE: This informational blog was compiled by and reprinted with the permission of Abdul Akailmat, PhD

Obituary:

https://religion.princeton.edu/news/in-memoriam-professor-albert-j-raboteau-1943-2021/

Bio:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_J._Raboteau

Video:

https://www.publicchristianity.org/on-anti-slavery-christianity/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SqX9pEt1JrQ

https://hds.harvard.edu/news/2010/11/04/video-memory-eternal-presence-dead-orthodox-christian-piety#

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Historian Speaks.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock