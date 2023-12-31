All Men Must Have Their Short “Journey” Alone to Locate Their True Heart

What all great men have in common is the quiet space. This quiet space is solely meant to be a space where we take time to assess life, decompress, contemplate, and also have fun. The world stops during this time. No expectations and for this short time, no due dates.

This time could be 30 minutes or a few days. For some, this is a time to hit the batting ring, a mountain, a river, camping, or creativity such as painting and coffee. For men not within city limits, this can be a solo gun shoot. Movies have touched on this subject. However, these situations of thought and assessment usually occur after a useless fallout with other characters, instead of merely giving the man this assessment time.

This is the time when they really dig into themselves: their future, their past, their health, their relationships, and who they are as a good person in society.

Solitary

The reason why he must be alone at this time is because he can be distracted by others. Other people mean:

helping others with their issues

distracting from the purpose of the journey

hearing from others instead of listening to oneself to build cognitive and spiritual independence

obtaining help with the journey, which creates dependence and laziness

Disclaimer

Carelessness is for fools. I do not condone:

dangerous journeys where there is a good chance of injury or death on a solo trip

unethical trips, which will result in contamination of the purpose of the journey

Rough

The journey must involve some sort of psychological and spiritual development. The Bible talks about the topic of being alone while talking with God. There were many people who went on trips to locate who they were in Christ as well. This journey is not meant for laziness but to stretch the spiritual capacity of a person while getting them away from the “noise” of the world.

It is important to follow one’s nudgings, or Christians, follow the nudging of the Holy Spirit. This little journey might be meant to be strenuous instead of rejuvenating. Sometimes, strenuous means spiritual rest and rejuvenation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Then, others may be called to merely spend alone time in a room in their home and read, pray, or meditate. The point is locating what the spirit needs.

I try to carve out times like this as often as life allows with being a father to a toddler (which over the past week and a half meant my toddler fighting until 1–3 am due to being sick), being a good husband, in school, and side projects and work. I am not the stay-at-home type, so self-care has been an everyday struggle. Believe it or not, work has been self-care for a stay-at-home dad. The struggle is that work might feel good after staying home, but this must not be confused with a journey. For many men who have to stay at home, that feels like self-development in and of itself.

Spouses

It is important for men to go through this journey. Their journey is to reinforce principles they may have lost. It is a time for recalibration. Along with this, it is equally important that they attend something that puts a demand on them as men, too. For men, that could be staying home with a baby, attending my church at 6 a.m. for men’s discipleship, or attending physical training groups. Without both, he may be missing important elements of his life.

…

Thanks for positive comments (my wife reads these. And I usually read stories from people who clap 50x and leave a supportive comment! Thanks for generous claps!! Thanks for following and subscribing!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: LOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVR on Unsplash