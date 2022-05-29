All the Reasons I Wouldn’t Survive 20 Minutes in an ‘Outlander’ Scenario

I have something to confess. Perhaps if you know me, this isn’t much of a confession but instead me just realizing what you’ve always quietly known. Either way, I’m calling it a confession.

I am obsessive when it comes to things I like.

When I was 23 and a new mom, I discovered the book Clan of the Cave Bear (the first book in the Earth’s Children series) by Jean M. Auel. It’s about a little girl named Ayla who is separated from her people and raised by Neanderthals. There are six books in the Earth’s Children series, and I’ve read every single one at the very least three times. They are all enormous books, and I’ve scoured every story as though I was an archeologist dusting dry earth for ancient secrets.

I know the characters as if they were my own family. I’ve created subplots in my mind’s eye, and, on more than one occasion, I’ve made my husband roleplay scenes that occur in the sexy parts of the tale in our bedroom. Ayla and Jondalar get into some freaky shit, y’all.

I am obsessed.

When I find a story I love, it takes everything in me not to fall down that all too familiar rabbit hole of obsession.

Once again, I find myself in this predicament. However, this time, the timeline is 18th century Scotland rather than prehistoric times.

Yes. I’ve finally discovered Outlander, and I am helpless to stop this obsession from rolling me over and taking me right here and now upon a grassy knoll of the Scottish moors.

Um, also, I’d like to point out that this entire obsession is the fault of one Jessie Waddell

for writing such a compelling argument about Claire Fraser being the most badass female character.

I had yet to watch the show or read the books, and then I read her essay on the matter and was all like, “Oh wow, this sounds like something I could really get on board with.” Then all hell broke loose, and I haven’t spoken to my family in over 10 days because I’m so wrapped up in this story. So yeah, thanks a lot, Jessie.

Currently, I just finished binging all five seasons of the show within a two-week period. I am also listening to the audiobook and have a strong urge to purchase physical copies of the books to locate quotes and highlight them at my leisure. Thanks to the magical Facebook algo, I’m getting Outlander fan pages pop up in my feed, and I scroll them enthusiastically, looking for hidden cannon I’ve yet to discover.

I’m also making TikToks about my fixation.

Obsessed.

It all began when I learned of the main male lead’s name.

Jamie Alexander Malcolm MacKenzie Fraser

I don’t want to brag or anything, but my husband’s first and middle name is also Jamie Alexander. And it was this small detail that convinced me this tale was going to hit close to home.

Yes. That’s all it took.

So, by this ingenious reasoning, if my husband was Jamie Fraser, that would mean I was Claire Fraser.

And that’s when the fantasy fell apart.

For you see, I would never be able to survive in the 18th century. I’d be dead within the first 20 minutes, to be sure.

Outlander is about a woman named Claire who mysteriously gets transported from 1946 back to 1743 via a mystical stone circle of rocks called Craigh na Dun. Claire undergoes the trial and heartache of finding herself in an unknown time with considerably more dangers than she is used to.

It didn’t take long for me to realize that I am no Claire Fraser. Here are a few concrete reasons why I’d never survive (or find myself in) an Outlander scenario.

I would never go exploring by myself.

Claire is an adventurous and brave woman. We know that by the countless times she’s saved her husband from danger as well as putting herself at risk in order to help others. As an English combat nurse, she has seen the horror of battle up close.

By comparison, I am afraid to eat lunch alone in a busy diner. What will people think?!

Claire is transported back in time byways of the Stone Circle. She goes to investigate this place ALONE, and when she touches the stone is transported out of her time and into Jamie Fraser’s.

There’s no way in hell I would go venture around a mysterious standing stone where the night before, I saw a bunch of witches doing some sort of creepy ass fire dance ritual.

No, thank you.

If for some reason, I did manage to be transported to the 1700s, my brain wouldn’t allow me to believe it had happened.

It doesn’t seem to take Claire very long to understand the severity of her situation once being whisked away back in time. She takes everything in stride. The near attack of Jack Randell. Being taken/saved by Murtagh. Being held captive in Castle Leoch and then being married off to Jamie.

She simply accepts that she’s travelled back in time, and this is what she must do now to survive.

I’d like to believe I’d do what had to be done to survive, but honestly, I don’t think that would be the case.

I’d be sitting there at the Battle of Culloden, pregnant with my 18th-century baby, thinking, “When the heck am I going to wake up from this infernal dream!?”

I have no practical skills.

Besides Claire being excellent at everything she does, she has her healing skills that save her, time and again. In every circumstance she finds herself in, her knowledge of medicine and nursing makes her an asset in the old world. That, combined with her kind heart and bravery, continues to be her saving grace throughout the story.

I have zero healing abilities. Without a bottle of Advil and the convivence of prescription antibiotics, I’d be lost when trying to save anyone’s life.

There I’d be, looking at poor Jamie’s dislocated shoulder upon our first meeting — and I’d be all like, “Let me kiss it better for you?” I’d only say that because I wanted to get my face as close to his sexy body as possible.

I will do pretty much anything to get close to an attractive person, so I guess perhaps my calling would be in a brothel. But I have a feeling I wouldn’t encounter as many sexy men as I would slimy old greaseballs looking for a no-strings-attached night of debauchery.

Or maybe I could become a storyteller. Although I’m not very good at fiction so I’d tell tales of the future and probably end up colossally fucking up something in the spacetime continuum.

I have no memory of historical events.

My husband (my real husband, the other Jamie) is a whiz at history. He can retain dates, people and events without even trying. He loves history in a way that I will never understand. When I was trying to tell him about all the historical information I learned while watching Outlander, I said, and I quote, “Yeah, so then there was big ol’ fight called the battle of Culloden, you know between the Jacobite’s and the British and it was led by some prince (maybe?), but I can’t remember that guy’s name.”

My husband stopped me there and just looked at me, smiling sadly.

So, I’m sure you could imagine how at odds I’d be when finding myself in 1743 and realizing I had no idea about anything happening whatsoever.

Wait! The Scots and the British have beef with each other? Since when?!

I would be considered a witch immediately and thus burned alive within hours of my arrival.

It’s a grim thought, but I must admit it to myself. I would immediately be outed as a witch because of my peculiar nature and, probably, because I’d tell people I was a witch. Of course, there are quite a few close calls with Claire where she is accused of witchcraft, but that’s because of her exceptional healing abilities.

I’d just straight up go around casting Harry Potter spells on people because I thought it was hilarious.

Because I have no knowledge of history, I wouldn’t know that witchery is a burnable offence. Instead I’d wear my witch badge proudly in an attempt to strike fear into the folk living in this strange time.

That or I’d figure out who the most influential person in the town was, and I’d dig my claws in and bed that dude immediately — Geillis Duncan style.

Actually, come to think of it, I’m much more like the character Geillis than Claire. Claire is so virtuous and good, whereas Geillis (a time traveller from the 1960s) is a little evil and there for political reasons. She understands that she will never be able to gain that sort of political standing by herself, so she shacks up with any dude who has influence.

Brilliant.

Maybe I would do alright in the 18th century. I just can’t think of myself as a virtuous character because that shit would never work out.

I’d be the evil witch, and sure I’d probably end up getting burned at the stake or dying horribly in some dank cave while attempting to resurrect a 200-year-old baby from the future for a human sacrifice.

But, you know what, at least I’d last longer than 20 minutes. And that, my friends, is the ultimate goal when you find yourself making an arduous journey 200 years into the past.

