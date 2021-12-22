All Things Geek Holiday Gift Guide 2021 Part 2

I support #smallbusiness, I support #blackownedbusiness and I support #womenownedbusiness. And you should too. That’s the lion share of my gift ideas I share, I’ve either sampled for editorial review or purchased. These are not paid advertisements. If I haven’t used it and I don’t love it? You won’t see me writing about it.”

Happy Holidays!



Humanoids inc – The History of Science Fiction: A Graphic Novel Adventure by Dollo/Morissette-Phan

For the first time in illustrated form, this comprehensive history of science fiction traces its origins and, in fascinating detail, charts its history from its beginnings as a “schlock” genre to its respected status today. Join author/historian Xavier Dollo and artist Djibril Morissette-Phan (All-New Wolverine, X-Men: Gold, Star-Lord) in their visual journey into this expansive

Trace the progress of Science-Fiction through modern times and learn why key figures and inventors like Thomas Edison and Elon Musk have looked to science fiction to predict the future. More than just a list of facts, this is a roaring analytical reflection on the genre that continues to shape our world. Presented in a stunning 8” x 11” hardcover sure to stand out on any bookshelf or serve as the coffee-table conversation starter for all things sci-fi!

Order here!

LOOG Pro IV 6 String Electric Guitar SET

Learning an instrument has a wide range of benefits for children. According to experts, it helps improve their brainpower, develop social skills, build confidence, inspire creativity and teach them discipline. That is why Loog Guitars has created guitars for kids as young as 3 years old. Loog’s 3-string model and accompanying app make playing music fun, enjoyable and simple.

Loog offers three sizes of guitars, as well as two lines; acoustic and electric. Has a built in amplifier and can plug into a standard amp. I’ve covered these amazing, REAL guitars in the past, The Loog Pro VI for kids ages 12+ 6 string electric guitar is the real deal!

Order here:

PORK ROLL T-SHIRT

@true_jersey_nj makes t-shirts and all kinds of apparel, stickers, memorabilia the unifying theme being , you guessed it, a celebration of all things New Jersey! I love my Pork roll for a strong New Jersey guys T shirt! A fun graphic twist on Soviet era propaganda posters..

While “Taylor” is technically a brand of pork roll, in regions of North and Central Jersey, all brands of pork roll may be referred to colloquially as “Taylor Ham” due to John Taylor branding his original pork roll as Taylor’s Prepared Ham. Pork Roll is perfect fuel for shoveling all the snow we typically get. They threw in some stickers and discount cards as well.

For the uninitiated, Pork Roll was developed in 1856 by John Taylor of Hamilton Square, New Jersey, and sold as “Taylor’s Prepared Ham”.

Other producers entered the market, and subsequent food labeling regulations required Taylor to designate it as a “pork roll” alongside its competitors.

So you actually learned something new today! You’re welcome!



order here

Smart Teddy: Interactive Educational Toy

Smart Teddy is a multifunctional interactive toy that’s controlled by a handy app! Perfect pal for young children!

Features 28 Bedtime Stories, 30+ Daily Routine Activities, from tooth brushing to potty reminders Regularly Updating Content for Free, App Control for Parents, Soft plush Toy, No Screens and it’s truly a huggable teddy! I just received it so I’ll have an in depth review soon but trust me, this is one of the best toys of its kind I’ve sampled!



Order below!

REVENGE OF THE JEDI POSTER PRINT

I ADORE this Revenge Of The Jedi teaser poster from all posters.com. I’ve always wanted one!

The documentary Empire of Dreams states that George Lucas initially intended to call the film Return of the Jedi, but then changed it to Revenge of the Jedi when Lawrence Kasdan told him that “Return” was a weak title.

On January 27, a few months before the movie released, Lucas announced that the film would be titled Return of the Jedi. In interviews, Lucas said that the reason for the change is that a Jedi would not seek revenge.

There are many, though, who speculate that George Lucas had planned to call the film Return of the Jedi all along, and only used “Revenge” as a means to throw off merchandise counterfeiters. (Remember, George made FAR more money on merch than the actual films)

Dealers suggest that most of these posters they are asked to authenticate turn out to be fake, with many bootleg posters being produced as long as 20 years ago. However, for genuine authenticated examples prices can range from $300 to over $1000 depending on its condition.

This one is a fake. But an excellent fake for only $30 bucks?! From the good folks at @allposters most importantly, if you don’t love your purchase. They have a very generous return policy for full refund and no charge for shipping & handling for your return within 45 days of receiving your poster! Check them out!

Order here

DC BOMBSHELLS WONDER WOMAN 1952 Chevy COE

Just in from @jadatoys die cast 1:24 scale DC BOMBSHELLS 1952 Chevy COE with WONDER WOMAN! I LOVE IT! Perfect for any Wonder Woman fan!



Order below:

GOOD TROUBLE HOODIE

Rookie Atlanta had me at “GOOD TROUBLE” super soft, athletic fit, perfect message!



I wrote an article featuring a quote from one of my heroes Representative John Lewis.

Rep. John Lewis called form beyond the grave in his New York Times Op-Ed published the day of his funeral.

“Together, You

Can Redeem the Soul

of Our Nation

Though I am gone,

I urge you to answer the highest calling

of your heart and stand

up for what you truly believe.”

— Rep.John Lewis, civil rights icon, honorably served the people of Atlanta 33 years in The People’s House”.

That Georgia is now represented in the Senate by a black man and a Jewish man in large part by the efforts of a black woman Stacey Abrams is testament and fitting tribute to father Lewis. He knew it was possible.

order here

ISILER ELECTRIC CREPE MAKER

So HUGE fan of @amazon #isiler #electriccrepemaker model SW-603! Super compact & easy to use! 1000w for instant heating 12in / 30.7 cm cooking surface for perfectly sized crepes! Plus a 2 slice toaster that retails for $29.99 as reward for sharing user experience! It was the best tool for crepe making I’ve used so far! We had sweet sugar & butter, savory bacon & eggs and Jojo had a Nutella & Strawberry. Nom! Go get one!

Art credit -author / manufacturers