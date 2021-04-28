ALL THINGS GEEK Mother’s Day 2021 Gift Ideas!

I tried to stay away from the more traditional “Mom gifts” because, you’ve got plenty of options there. These are cool things I think the special Mom in your life or you will enjoy!

I support small business, I support black owned business and I support women owned business. And you should too. That’s why the lion share of my gift ideas below, I’ve either sampled for editorial review or purchased.

These are not paid advertisements. If I haven’t used it and I don’t love it? You won’t see me writing about it.

I am an Amazon Affiliate and do earn bounties for purchasing through my provided links. You can always opt to buy local or direct from manufacturers.

Which I encourage you to do.

Also, all the manufacturers listed have a pretty quick turn around but be sure your estimated delivery time works for you! Mother’s Day 2021 is Sunday May 9th!



‘MPLS SOUND’ Graphic Novel $18.47 – ‘MPLS SOUND’ Graphic Novel $18.47 – humanoids.com

When Prince burst onto the pop scene in 1978, he put Minneapolis on the music map. Many up-and-coming bands followed the trail that he blazed. And now, co-writers Joseph Illidge and Hannibal Tabu, artist Meredith Laxton, colorist Tan Shu and cover artist Jen Bartel have created the ultimate love letter to the funky pop-rock sound that made The Artist Formerly Known as Prince a legend with MPLS Sound.

This full color, original graphic novel charts the career of the fictional band Starchild and paints a vivid picture of the rise of a musical genius, and the rebirth of a city. MPLS Sound follows the career of Starchild, a promising funk band led by an ambitious young black woman inspired by Prince to start her own revolution.

Through her journey, we see from within exactly how His Royal Badness transformed the entire Minneapolis scene, inspiring countless young musicians to follow in his innovative footsteps. The book is a joyous and thrilling ode to Prince’s music and the shockwaves of inspiration it sent through the Minneapolis music scene.

Prince fans MUST buy! – Read my preview!

Order here!

<br /> <br />



STAR TREK DISCOVERY EMPEROR GEORGIOU TERRAN EMPIRE DAGGER LETTER OPENER EXCLUSIVE – STAR TREK DISCOVERY EMPEROR GEORGIOU TERRAN EMPIRE DAGGER LETTER OPENER EXCLUSIVE – iconheroes.com

Star Trek Discovery has become my favorite Trek. And the complex almost paternal relationship between Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and Commander Micheal Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was a huge part of why I tuned in!

Icon Heroes presents the Exclusive Star Trek Discovery Emperor Georgiou Terran Empire Dagger Letter Opener! Based on the show’s Mirror Universe, this letter opener measures 7 inches long and is a stunning replica of Emperor Georgiou’s dagger. UPC: 8-06810-25110-2 Material: Metal Dimension: 7.0” L x 1.8” W x 0.4” D Approx. Weight: 5 oz Ships to the U.S. and Canada

Order here



‘NUKES’ Trucker Hat ‘NUKES’ Trucker Hat $28.00

Small business and makers of fine hand painted graphic tees, small batch streetwear, snapbacks-hats & posterart. This awesome 5- Panel High Crown Mesh Back Snapback Trucker Hat is a must have! Embroidered Patch on Front. Polyester Foam Front w/ Oak Leaves Embroidery.Front: 100% Polyester Back: 100% Nylon – Front Panel w/ Lining. One Size Fits All. Yes, she’s cool enough to rock it!

Order here

Loud Sisters motto is “A design for every voice.” And owner & proprietor Molly explained though her t-shirt design focus has been primarily feminist messaging, she is always in search of like-minded, creative small business partnerships –

“The Godzilla Shreds design is from a guy in Oakland. I don’t want you to think I design ALL the shirts on the site!

I’m a curator as much as anything else.(Although I can lay claim to the punk rock seahorse and the dog on the skateboard!)

Point is, honestly, I am totally making this up as I go along. Getting traction where I can and just hoping to bring a smile to people’s faces.”

I can say wholeheartedly, my Loud Sisters T-Shirt makes me smile ear-to-ear! It’s super soft, side seams, preshrunk and contains eco-friendly, yet permanent water-based inks.

Molly only sources designs and shirts (or prints her own designs) using local/small business talent who in turn are committed to eco-friendly, sustainable practices, no-sweatshop based products, etc.

Support this small, woman owned, eco-friendly business and find your next favorite t-shirt today!



I’ll be featuring more new t-shirts from Loud Sisters Shop very soon!

Order here





Gotham City Sirens 1: Union – Gotham City Sirens 1: Union –

Published by dccomics.com

“Dini deftly weaves story and dialogue together, and loads the principals with personality. Guillem March’s fluid line work and dynamic paneling beautifully add dimension to story and characters. For Bat-fans, a must, and a good springboard into the newest developments in the world of Batman.” –Tina Coleman

This graphic novel features the bad girls of Gotham City! Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn are tired of playing by other people’s rules regardless of which side of the law they’re on. These tough ladies have a new agenda that’s all their own, and they’ll use any means necessary to pursue it!

Order here-

<br /> <br />

Mukade Cat Slides Single Strap Sandals $40.00

monmoncats.com

Monmon Cats came through with their very attractive unisex slides just in time to be included in my guide and I LOVE THEM! Wore them all day Inside & out. Super comfy, don’t make that “clap clap” noise or rub between your toes like cheap chanclas, you won’t slip out of them awkwardly like regular slides. And, they look damn GOOD! Worth every penny. Order some tonight and get them by Mother’s Day. They’ve got all kinds of Japanese Cat inspired clothing, shoes & artwork! Super quick shipping for the perfect gift this Mother’s Day!

The first number listed is in US Men’s Shoe size, followed by US Women’s shoe size. These slides are eye- catching, comfortable and lightweight. Non-animal product upper rubber sandals with pebbled foam footbed for superior grip. Sizes up to 13M

Order here

Delta Theta Sigma Queen T-Shirt $19.99+s/h historicallyblackapparel.com

This is a high-quality t-shirt I ordered for my daughter! Comes in a variety of colors and celebrates HBCU.

4.2 oz., 100% combed and ringspun cotton; 30 singles

Ash is 99% combed ringspun cotton, 1% polyester

Athletic Heather and Black Heather are 90% cotton/10% polyester

All other Heather/Blend colors are 52% combed ringspun cotton, 48% polyester

Features:

Shoulder taping; slim fit

Sideseamed; fitted sleeves

Longer body length



Historically Black Apparel is a 100% BLACK OWNED Business based in Atlanta, GA.-

We take Pride In Being Able To Provide You With Shirts That Represent Our Historic Black Culture. Your Appreciated Support Enables Us to Employ Black, Which We Are Very Proud to do!

Support this outstanding black owned business! Top notch customer service. Daily specials and discounts if you sign up for alerts! Order here



A HOUSE WITHOUT WINDOWS- Graphic Novel A HOUSE WITHOUT WINDOWS- Graphic Novel Published by humanoids.com

‘House Without Windows’ is a groundbreaking interactive and fully responsive photo/graphic novel that follows Central African artist Didier Kassai, and freelance British photojournalist Marc Ellison, as they documented and corroborated the challenges facing youth in the country’s streets, classrooms, refugee camps, and hospitals in 2017.

In fact, “graphic novel” isn’t a broad enough to fully describe the totality of the genre defying experience I had absorbing this content.

The intimate case studies featured in this remarkable work of powerful comic art and hard hitting photojournalism shines an indelible light on the human rights abuses these forgotten yet unforgettable children have endured, and showcase the incredible intelligence, resilience and inspirational courage of children on the brink, forced to fend for themselves in the face of unimaginable poverty.

This is the first must read book of the year for me and I highly recommend A House Without Windows. A masterpiece of graphic novel journalism. Read my Review

Order here-

<br /> <br />

Totally badass Retro 80’s Cyberpunk Sailor Moon T-shirt? I’m here for it!



Neon Moon T-Shirt $19.99 +s/h Vendor Created By: BrunoMota Order from shirtpunch.com

The Kanji text at the top says “Neon” and at the bottom it says “Moon”.

Each purchase directly supports the original artist. Created by fans, for fans. Printed and shipped from Toronto, Canada using premium water-based soft hand inks. Colors may vary by size.

Order here

POP! DC Heroes Harley Quinn with Boombox Vinyl Figure $21.99

Harley Quinn w boom box! Based on the Carlos d’anda variant cover of the DC universe rebirth: Harley Quinn #1, This stylized Harley comes with a boombox and is full of Funko flair! I ❤️ the little boom box!

Order here-

<br /> <br />

That’s all for now! I’ll have much more for you in the weeks and months ahead as products become available!

Celebrate moms with one-of-a-kind gifts, it’s a tough gig, they work hard!

Happy Mother’s Day!

Art credit – Author / Manufacturers