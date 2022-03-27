Allen Matkins Continues Its Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion by Funding Endowed Scholarships to UCLA and UC Hastings Law Schools

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Allen Matkins, a California-based, full-service real estate and business law firm, announced today its recent funding of endowed scholarships at both UCLA and UC Hastings law schools to further support diversity and inclusion within the legal community. The “Allen Matkins Endowed Scholarship for Diversity and Inclusion in Law” at each school will help support and create opportunities for a diverse community of talented law students.

In 2020, Allen Matkins’ Diversity & Inclusion Committee developed a renewed and expanded Diversity Initiative to promote diversity in our workplace, in the legal profession, and in the related business community. That Initiative included a plan to establish and/or contribute to diversity-oriented law school scholarships. The Firm’s pursuit of that action item led to the formation of the Allen Matkins Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt private charity, to be used as the vehicle to raise funds and make grants for law school scholarships, as well as other organizations and programs that promote the Foundation’s mission.

The Foundation’s Mission Statement is: “To increase diversity within the legal profession and related industries by funding scholarships and awarding grants to worthy causes that advance the development of aspiring legal and business professionals of color.”

“Our endowed scholarship donations to UCLA and UC Hastings directly reflect Allen Matkins’ pledge to making a difference in promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal community,” says Jeffrey R. Patterson, Managing Partner at Allen Matkins. “The Allen Matkins Foundation will continue to use its platform to provide opportunities for students who are academically talented and have overcome significant obstacles in life, such as socio-economic disadvantage, disability, being the first to attend college, attending under-resourced schools, or other considerable hardships and challenges.”

About Allen Matkins

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco. The firm’s areas of focus include: real estate, construction, land use, environmental, and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors’ rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas.

Contacts

Michael Guzzo

E-mail: [email protected]

Direct Dial: 619.235.1565

This post was previously published on BUSINESSWIRE.COM and is republished with permission.

Photo credit: Shutterstock