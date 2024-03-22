Almost Half of 18-to-19-Year-Olds Have Been Scammed Online. Why Might That Be?

A US Federal Trade Commission report finds that one in four people who have recently lost money through fraud on the internet say they were first contacted through a social network. Given that this type of crime is often not reported, the FTC fears the number of scam victims is much higher.

Young people are particularly vulnerable: in the first six months of 2023, social networks were the method of contact in more than 38% of reports of money losses through fraud and scams suffered by people aged 20 to 29. For 18- to 19-year-olds, that figure was 47%.

The most frequently reported fraud in the first half of 2023 was online purchases marketed on social media, primarily through constant ads on Facebook (60% of cases) or Instagram (24%), which accounted for 44% of all reports of losses from social media fraud. In most cases, fraud simply consists of undelivered goods, with clothing and electronics topping the list. WhatsApp, with 13%, and Telegram with 9% complete the list, calculated on all reported cases and excluding those that were not able to identify a specific platform.

Other types of scams, such as attempts to refer contacts to websites or alleged investments in cryptocurrencies also make up a substantial part of this type of scam, 20%, while alleged romantic relationships that end up requesting money account for 6%. However, these two types of fraud, despite being less numerous, usually involve higher economic losses, and raise their importance to 53% and 14% of the total money scammed.

In the case of purchases of products advertised on social networks, which are often the the result of segmentation coinciding with the interests of users more likely to be attracted to the products, the FTC report recommends investigating the reputation of the seller, and searching for the name of the company accompanied by terms such as “scam” or “fraud”.

Facebook or Instagram exercise negligible control over the companies that advertise on them, because they benefit directly. Lowering the entry barriers to e-commerce has clearly attracted criminals to online commerce, and who face little comeback for their nefarious activities.

Sadly, this is yet another example of the consequences of our failure to educate young people in how to use the internet and social networks properly. We are creating segments of the population with noformal education in the use of technological environments, while at the same time fostering the myth of”digital natives”, when in practice they are being ripped off left, right and center. Until we teach school children how to use their smartphones, we will see more and more scamming and fraud through social networks.

This post was previously published on Enrique Dans’ blog.

