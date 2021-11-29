Alorica Honored for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts in PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alorica Inc., a global leader in digital customer experience (CX) solutions, earned first place in PR Daily’s 2021 Nonprofit Communications Awards, recognized for “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Communications.” Alorica was awarded for its Together for Inclusion, Diversity & Equity (TIDE) initiative, a cornerstone of the employee experience and blueprint for conversations on social issues that matter to the company’s global workforce.

“Alorica set itself apart from an outstanding field of entrants in PR Daily’s Nonprofit Communications Awards,” said Brendan Gannon, Marketing Manager for awards programs at Ragan Communications and PR Daily. “The company’s work was exceptional and displayed their innovation strategies for achieving success.”

As the world’s largest minority-owned business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Alorica has always prioritized diversity and inclusion in its hiring and development practices. In 2020, Alorica launched TIDE to continue to encourage inclusivity, celebrate diversity and achieve equity for its 100,000 employees. Alorica identified a group of diverse and experienced leaders throughout the organization to collaborate on program development, while also collecting feedback from employees to learn about the issues most important to them. These TIDE teams helped organize and lead a steady cadence of “Real Talk” sessions – virtual discussions where employees can openly and safely talk about DEI topics. In the first year, Alorica employees participated in more than 50 Real Talk sessions around the globe including special fireside chats on key topics, such as Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQIA+ community. During these sessions, employees have the chance to listen, share personal experiences, ask questions, uplift one another and discuss ideas on how to make lives and communities better. Additionally, Alorica issues a quarterly TIDE newsletter to share insights and inspirational stories emanating from these group conversations.

“It’s been an incredible experience learning, growing and sharing as a community and family throughout the process of developing our TIDE program and the Real Talk sessions,” said Alorica’s Chief Culture Officer Joyce Lee. “DEI is engrained in our culture and part of who we are. So, we are proud to be recognized for our grassroots initiatives, but the work is far from done and we’re just getting started.”

PR Daily’s 2021 Nonprofit Communications Awards recognize the engaging and powerful communications efforts from the past year. Program winners represent the people, teams and organizations whose powerful storytelling and campaigns, partnerships and projects helped build awareness of, or raise funds for important causes, initiatives, organizations and programs.

Through its corporate social responsibility program, Alorica remains focused on initiatives supporting philanthropy, people and the planet. Additional recent recognition of the company’s commitment to these tenets include a 2021 Gold Stevie® for Employer of the Year, the 2021 Silver Stevie® Award for Minority-owned Business of the Year and leadership ranking on Comparably’s Best CEOs for Diversity list.

About Alorica

Alorica creates insanely great digital customer experiences at scale. Our team of 100,000 solutionists, technologists and operators partners with global brands and disruptive innovators to deliver digitally-charged, tailored interactions customers crave. With a track record of creating long-term loyalty, Alorica brings actionable insights, proven processes and CX leadership to transform clients’ business needs, whether they’re focused on digital optimization, customer engagement or market expansion. Through strategic partnerships with best-in-breed technology, we design, integrate and optimize digital solutions personalized to reach clients’ most desired outcomes. Alorica drives CX innovation for the most progressive clients around the globe from its award-winning operations in 15 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

Photo credit: iStock