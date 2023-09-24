Am I Lying if I Don’t Tell My Best Friend That I’m in Love With Her?

Hey Dr. NerdLove,

So, the story goes like this: a few years ago, after a pretty tough breakup, I met “Jenna” (name changed for privacy reasons)through mutual friends. From the get-go, there was something about Jenna that drew me in. She had this infectious energy, a laugh that made even the grumpiest person smile, she had an interesting way of seeing the world that I never considered before meeting her and we had a lot of interest in common. We just clicked from the moment we said “hello”. Here’s the thing: I was attracted to her from the moment we met. However, Jenna was dating someone at the time and very up front about that, so I kept my feelings in check and decided to just be friend.

Over time, Jenna and I became really close, to the point that I can legitimately call her my best friend. We’ve hung out near constantly, we shared secrets, gave each other advice, she was my anchor during the dark days of post-breakup blues and I’ve done my best to be as good a friend to her as she has been to me. The complication is that the more time we spent together, the deeper my feelings for her grew.

My problem is: I want to say something, but I’m not sure if I should, or if I even can without screwing things up. I’m honestly worried that if I confess my feelings and tell her I’ve been attracted to her since we first met, I worry she’ll think I was being dishonest or insincere about our friendship. I see all these women online talking about how much being “girlfriend-zoned” sucks or Nice Guys treating them like they’re machines you put ‘friend’ tokens in and get sex and I never want Jenna to think that about me. I genuinely value the bond we share, and the last thing I want is for her to feel like our friendship was just a facade for my hidden agenda. I’m worried that my saying anything would hurt or make her think I’m a liar who’s just been waiting for his chance.

I’m not even sure if I have the right to say anything or if there’s a point to it. I know she loves me (she’s said so) but that doesn’t mean she LOVE loves me, just that we’re really really important to one another.

And it’s not like there’s a sudden opportunity or anything. Unless Jenna is a much better actor than she lets on (she’s not; she’s almost pathologically incapable of lying, even in games where you’re supposed to lie), her relationship with her boyfriend is chugging along like it always has.

And I’m not going to lie and say I’m not jealous of her boyfriend, but I can’t even use him to justify why I should say something. He’s not some bad guy who doesn’t deserve her, he’s not someone who doesn’t “get” her like I do, or even just a low key jerk that the audience could root against in a romcom. He’s a decent enough guy and his biggest sin is that he’s dating someone I really really like. Which I know is a weird thing to specify, but this is something that’s been bouncing around in my head. If I say something and they break up and their relationship was basically fine otherwise, doesn’t that just make me the asshole?

I guess I’m overthinking how to justify things to myself when the only thing really pushing me is that it’s getting harder and harder to keep this inside.

Is there a way to approach this situation honestly without jeopardizing our friendship? Can I express my feelings without her thinking I’ve been lying or that our friendship was just a ploy?

Thanks for lending an ear and hopefully some guidance,

Sincerely,

Caught Between Friendship and Feelings

Here’s the first thing I tend to ask folks who want to confess their feelings to someone else: what, precisely, are you hoping to get out of this?

I mean, the answer is obvious: they hope that the other person is going to reveal that they, too, harbor similar feelings. Or they hope that they will be swayed by this display of emotion and either fall in love (or allow themselves to fall in love) or otherwise recognize that they should be with the confessor.

Now, my second question tends to be “so why do you have to confess that you have feelings for someone, instead of just doing something about them?” This, in my experience, tends to be a fairly solid barometer for what is actually going on. More often than not, a “confess my feelings” situation is an attempt to spur the other person into making a move – either to clear the decks so that the confessor can act without fear of rejection, or because the confessor knows that taking direct action would get a different result.

This is one of the reasons why I tell people that I’m not really big on love confessions. A lot of the time, it’s an attempt to not fully own the potential consequences of what would happen if they were just direct – the rejection, the social fallout of someone ditching a partner to just leap into a relationship with another person, even just being responsible for their own feelings. Even the most well-intentioned confessions tend to be “Here are my feelings, now do something with them”.

I’m an advocate for deeds, not words, in part because making your move means owning how you feel. Saying “I would like to take you on a date” is telling someone that you have potentially romantic or sexual feelings for them; one rarely asks someone out on a date if one doesn’t actually like the other person. But just as importantly, taking direct action – asking them on a date or saying “I know we’re friends, but I want something more from our relationship – is saying “here’s how I feel, here’s what I would like to do about these feelings, would you like to pursue this too?” To my mind, it’s more respectful. Even if your feelings aren’t returned, you aren’t asking the other person to manage things for you.

Now, in your case, the answer to the second question is relatively obvious. She’s got a boyfriend she’s happy with and isn’t looking for a way out. So telling her you want to take her on a date is more or less going to be a non-starter.

(Obviously this would be different if she were poly or non-monogamous, but I feel safe and assuming that’s not the case here.)

So what we’re looking at here are two likely reasons to confess instead: either to gain clarity on unclear circumstances, or because you feel guilty for having these feelings.

Please note carefully that I say “reasons to confess”, not “results you’re hoping for”; I feel like the outcome you’re hoping for is fairly obvious. And I suspect that you already know what the answer is likely to be. After all, if you’re at the point of reading the tea leaves or asking me for advice, you probably know what is likely to happen and you’re hoping someone will tell you that you’re wrong.

Well… hate to tell you, I don’t think you’re wrong. I think that the best you can hope for is that you’re going to get the “Lets Just Be Friends” speech, and some degree of awkwardness afterwards. The amount of awkwardness is going to depend on how you’ve acted before and afterwards and how she sees things; it could be “ok, we can white-knuckle our way past this and be friends again”, or it could be “I don’t think I can feel comfortable with you the way I did before”.

So, if you already know how that you’re likely to not get the reply you hope for, then what would the point be to confess? Well, it seems in part because you feel like you’re lying by not telling her. You feel dishonest keeping a secret from her and conflicted over the fact that you want more than what you’re getting.

Well, let’s talk about that for a second. If we were to take an objective, 3rd person look back at your relationship with Jenna and the way that you’ve behaved with her, what would we see? Could we expect to see someone who’s been acting with actual integrity and in accordance with his values? Would we see someone who’s being honest and genuine, even if he’s not telling her everything? Would we see someone who’s been acting like a friend, or someone who’s been trying to manipulate her?

Have you, for example, been doing the Nice Guy thing of “subtly” trying to undermine her relationship with her boyfriend? Have you been supportive of her relationship, even though he’s your “competition”, respecting her desire to be with him and giving her choices priority over your desire to be with her? Don’t forget that undermining can include pointedly having a sad or withdrawing because she talks about him or makes plans with him instead of you.

For that matter, have you been pushing or angling for the sort of intimacy and connection that lovers would have – the sort of behavior that people sometimes call “emotional affairs”? Or have you been letting things between the two of you develop organically, as friends, rather than trying to encourage it to go in one direction or another?

(You don’t mention going on dates with anyone else in the period since you met Jenna, so I’m going to assume you haven’t. But honestly, I don’t think that’s going to make a difference one way or another. Leaving aside that you met after you had a bad break up, dating someone else while you have feelings for your friend isn’t really an indicator of honesty or dishonesty. Sometimes you just don’t feel motivated to pursue something, even if you don’t have feelings for somebody else.)

Speaking of friendship, how has that been? Have you and she been roughly equitable in the amount of effort being put in? Have there been times when you’ve done things for her that a reasonable person might see as “auditioning for the role of boyfriend” – things that you wouldn’t do for a male best friend, perhaps?

How have things been between you? Has there been tension that others might pick up on, the sort of tension that indicates an unspoken attraction or conflict? Or – your straining to keep your feelings in check aside – has it been as easy breezy as any other friendship?

Think about your answers to this carefully. If you’re being honest – with me, but also importantly with yourself – about her genuinely being your best friend andalso having feelings for her, then I think you’re in the clear, here. I don’t think you have anything to feel guilty about, I think you can forgive yourself for feeling your feels and for keeping them to yourself.

Yes, it can be hard when you have stronger feelings than the other person knows, especially feelings you’d give a pinkie toe to have reciprocated. But I don’t think that not saying “by the way, I’ve been in love with you since we met” isn’t a lie, even a lie of omission. Relationships – platonic or otherwise – aren’t depositions, and you’re not required to disclose every feeling, thought, ambition or desire to the other person. People have a right to not know things too, especially if knowing those things might cause problems for no real reason.

And while, yes, there’re definitely ways one can try to thread that particular needle, I don’t think that would be the best choice here. The combination of your feelings, her seeming lack of equal feeling and also the relationship she’s perfectly happy with mean that telling her how you feel would likely cause more problems than it would resolve.

So at least as far as the “lying” part, I think you’re in the clear. I don’t think confessing is a good idea, but if the main reason to confess is because you feel guilty… well, ego te absolve a peccatis tuis.

It may help you feel better if you can wrap your mind around this: there isn’t a contradiction between being in love with her and being her friend. You can love someone romantically andalso love them as a friend; those can both be true without one superceding the other. The fact that you have romantic feelings for her doesn’t mean that you’re lying about being her friend. It just means your feelings are layered and complicated, that’s all. You’ll want to be sure you’re acting in accordance with your integrity and your highest good, but feeling things isn’t inherently bad. Even if what you want is more than what she can give.

And it’s also worth remembering: just because someone doesn’t love you the way you’d hope doesn’t mean that they don’t love you the best that they can.

Forgive yourself for wanting someone you can’t have and give yourself some grace. You don’t need to try to force yourself to not feel for her, or to give up on your relationship with her. In time, you’ll reach a point where you’ll realize you can feel that sort of love for other people, too.

Oh, and one more thing: if you ignore my advice and decide to confess? You don’t need to tell her that you’ve felt this way since you met. You can just say that your feelings have grown or changed. The timeline of it isn’t relevant, under the circumstances.

Good luck.

***

Hello, Doc.

Why do I have to initiate conversation nearly 100% of the time? I regularly go out to try to meet new people, in various different places, but nobody ever comes up and starts talking to me. But if I want to meet anyone, I have to do just that. But why do I have to be the one who has to do that 100% of the time? Shouldn’t it be something like 50/50? I’m not even talking about the societal expectation that men initiate romantic and sexual relationships with women and do all the approaching here, this is with anything, even platonic.

I have such a hard time initiating conversation that I usually just stress out and sit down alone. Things might go better if someone started conversation with me. But nobody does.

The only explanation I can think of is that nobody has any interest in me. Even if I go to a group thing where the group all sits together, nobody seems to acknowledge me, if I try to say anything, it’s not noticed or ignored.

Why do I have to be the one who initiates conversation every time?

That’s Me In The Corner

It seems like I get a variation of this question fairly often – both in a romantic context but also in an extrovert/introvert one. So we’re going to do a dip into who makes the first move and why.

There’re a few things that contribute to this sort of situation, and it’s important to not get tunnel vision as to why… or if it’s really happening the way you think.

First and foremost: The idea that “the only explanation is nobody has any interest in me” is overly simplistic and to an extent, self-serving. Yes, it’s putting yourself down, but it’s also implying that you’re the only person so put-upon and so isolated that this is the only reason why other folks can’t make the first move. This is a variation of the Illusion of Asymmetric Insight, where you assume that you can read everyone else perfectly, but you are a black box of mystery to everyone else.

You need to consider the distinct possibility that you’re not the only person who gets shy or intimidated about trying to talk to folks they don’t know. While there are certainly folks who network the way other people breathe, that’s not everyone. Hell, in a post-lockdown society, that’s likely a minority; pretty much everyone went feral during the lockdown and not everyone’s gotten back in the swing of being social again.

Second: consider the effort you’re putting in to being approachable. This is, quite honestly, an under appreciated skill, and something that a lot of folks don’t realize is a skill. A lot of times, men (and it’s mostly men) who complain that they have to do all the approaching don’t realize that part of the reason why they don’t have people coming over to talk to them is because they’re frequently giving off “don’t talk to me” vibes and signals.

If you’re getting so worked up that you’re stressing out and going to sit down somewhere, then you’re likely sending off messages that say “not interested, go away”, and people are reacting accordingly. Closed off body language, focusing on your phone or looking like you just bit into a moldy lemon are going to dissuade folks from coming over to say hi.

Similarly, if you’re posting up away from the crowds or in places that are out of the flow of traffic, you’re increasing the obstacles between you and people who might be interested in talking to you. The more that someone is going to have to make an effort to get over to you, the more interested in talking to you they’re going to have to be. And even someone who’s generally social and outgoing is going to have to be pretty invested in meeting you if they’re going to have to cross a lot of tables or people or whatnot to get there. The more effort it’s going to take to get to you, the more you’re going to have to signal your interest in other people approaching you.

That means doing things like looking around the room and meeting people’s eyes, looking relaxed and smiling like you’re having a good time. You want to have open, inviting body language – which means not folding in on yourself, not holding things in front of or across your torso like a shield or turning your back to the room in general. And if you are browsing your phone, looking up and looking around more than you look at the phone is going to signal interest in other people. Otherwise, it just looks like you’re not interested in being social.

Third: considering that other folks can be as shy or as cautious to meet other folks, you want to make it as easy for them as you’d like it to be for you. If you’ve wondered what to say when you meet someone or wanted an excuse to talk to them, then remember that other folks are feeling the same way. This is why being out in the flow of traffic is important, as is facing the room, instead of facing the bar, or the table or just “away”. But so is having something that can function as a conversation starter.

If you remember the early days of the PUA craze, one of the more common aspects that people would mock was the concept of “peacocking” – people wearing eye-catching, outre or just plain weird stuff out to bars, as immortalized by Erik “Mystery” Von Markovik’s fuzzy top hat. In theory, this was supposed to confidence – no “average frustrated chump” would dare roll up in the club looking like they got caught in an explosion between Spencers Gifts and Hot Topic, after all. But while folks took this to absurd levels, there was value to it it: not to ‘display confidence’, per se, but something that could serve as an easy conversation starter for folks who wanted an excuse to say “hello”. I’ve had more people start conversations with me because of my tattoos than I can easily count.

Now, part of the problem is that it’s easy to go overboard, which is why it’s a good rule of thumb to have a statement piece, and let the rest of your outfit be normal and support it. If you’re going to wear, say, a funky hat, or a really cool jacket, you want to keep the rest of your look fairly simple – especially if you’re not someone who has the personality or style sense to pull off a more complicated look.

And it’s worth noting that this conversation piece can and should be tailored to the crowd that you’re hoping to interact with. If you’re going to be around nerds, wearing a piece that signals your nerdy interests is a good starting point. I’ve had great conversations with folks that started because I recognized that they were wearing a shirt with Captain Harlock’s insignia or a Mighty Nein reference.

Fourth: There’s being ignored and then there’s not being heard or understood. A lot of folks who are shy and retiring or who feel awkward around crowds often are bad at either making themselves heard or asserting themselves enough for others to engage with them. If you’re sitting with others and you’re only making token efforts at saying something – opening your mouth to reply, but not actually speaking, for example – then a lot of times people may not notice that’s what you’re trying to do. You have to be willing to speak up with more volume and forcefulness than you might normally – either to be heard over the crowd or not talked over by others. If you’re not willing to claim your space, then you’re just putting yourself in the position of needing of hoping that someone else will notice and call attention to you… much as you seem to have been with hoping other people will notice you and come over to talk to you, first.

And, frankly, yes, this can be a skill issue, too. Being a good conversationalist is a skill. Being a good conversationalist in a group setting or a party or a bar is a related, but different skill. This is one of the reasons why learning to be good at small talk is important; it’s part and parcel of establishing a rapport with someone and getting to know them. For all that folks talk about hating small talk, it’s an important skill to acquire. At its base, small talk is about finding common ground and shared interests or experiences that can then be leveraged into other topics.

So too is hearing and being heard, learning how to follow and adapt to the flow of conversation and how to contribute, even if you’re just contributing by listening.

And finally: if you’re getting overwhelmed by trying to talk to people, then you need to consider what the cause is and why. Is it social anxiety? Is it that you’re trying to meet people in the wrong places? If you’re having such a hard time that the effort of starting a conversation is enough to send you into a spiral, then you’re going to have to learn to either manage it (possibly via therapy or medication, especially if it’s an anxiety disorder) or work around it. You may need to focus on lower-energy, less chaotic venues or places that lend themselves to one-on-one conversations. Or you may need to build up your social muscles, practicing having mini-conversations over the course of the day.

But at the end of the day, someone needs to make the first move. It may as well be you. Because if you’re hoping that someone else is going to do all the heavy lifting for you? You’re likely going to be waiting a long time until you find one of those mythical extroverts that go around adopting people.

Good luck.

—

