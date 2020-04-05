Am I the Only One Not Living My ‘Best Life’ During Coronavirus?

Advice everywhere. Everyone talking. It’s kind of numbing.

Realistically, we’re not exactly focused on how to live our “best” life right now. We’re trying to keep ourselves and our families safe, salvage a few of our regular routines, and keep ourselves from devolving into a Netflix and Oreos spiral.

Well, at least I am.

And just like you probably do, I fluctuate between being OK and feeling intense melancholy about the situation. (I’m also sick of being taunted by home workout videos I’m not actually doing.)

Anyway. If you can relate to any of this, I made you a video.

I certainly haven’t got this all figured out. And you probably haven’t either. But I think there are some very manageable ways we can feel a little better right now, and release the pressure of the unrealistic expectations many of us are putting on ourselves in what is already a very difficult time. I explain them in the video…

One day at a time, friends.

00:00

so it feels like by the day we are all

00:02

coming to terms with the fact that this

00:04

situation right now is going to last a

00:06

lot longer than perhaps most of us

00:09

anticipated or we were told there’s a

00:12

lot of emotions that come with that I am

00:16

seeing people in my own life who

00:19

normally have zero plot problems with

00:22

motivation finding it difficult to get

going

going

00:27

difficult to get motivated feeling

00:29

really apathetic other people who just

00:32

feel like they’re not you know they keep

00:34

thinking they need to be super

00:36

productive but then they’re not even

00:38

close to being as productive as they are

00:40

in a time when they’re 10 times more

00:42

busy and of course the low-level anxiety

00:45

that we feel and the uncertainty that we

00:48

feel the frustration that we feel in

00:50

many cases that anger that we feel all

00:52

of that going on in the background of

00:54

our minds whether consciously or

00:55

unconsciously is draining and many of us

00:59

wonder why do I feel so tired right now

01:01

and it’s were aside from the fact that

01:03

we’re a lot less active right now we’re

01:05

also exhausted emotionally from having

01:07

to process this every day in ways that

01:10

we don’t even realize and whenever I put

01:12

out something right now there are all

01:15

these comments that say what’s everyone

01:19

so worried about why are people making

01:22

such a big deal this is the greatest

01:23

time ever is it bad that I’m not feeling

01:26

bad at all that I’m actually enjoying

01:28

this time there’s those kinds of

01:31

comments which I find either emotionally

01:34

numb to the situation or reflective of

01:38

someone in denial where they don’t

01:41

realize that those emotions are coming

01:43

for them and they’re kind of in this

01:45

blissful state of unawareness or

01:47

ignorance right now or honestly just

01:50

lacking in empathy for what other people

01:52

are experiencing right now I was on a

01:55

run and I stopped by a place that was

01:57

still serving coffee this place that

02:00

normally is a fully functioning

02:02

restaurant that is just serving takeaway

02:04

right now and I said to the guy behind

02:06

the counter said how you doing and he

02:08

said well we’re we’re trying and we’re

02:11

still making things and we have these

02:13

meal plan

02:13

if you want us to will literally do free

02:16

delivery at home for you we’ll send you

02:18

the meals and you can pick what you want

02:20

and have it customized to you and as I’m

02:22

hearing this guy talk my heart breaks

02:25

because I think god this poor guy you

02:28

know started a business these kinds of

02:31

businesses are hard even when they’re

02:33

easy even when times are good right now

02:37

they’re hanging on for dear life and my

02:39

heart breaks for those people and so

02:42

whenever people say right now like this

02:44

is you know it’s what’s the big deal

02:46

with this could be the greatest time

02:47

ever I think we’re almost not accessing

02:50

the breadth of experience that’s

02:51

happening right now and I also get a lot

02:54

frustrated right now whenever someone

02:57

voices something they’re struggling with

02:58

and the comments underneath are littered

03:01

with you know you should remember to be

03:03

grateful other people have it this bad

03:05

and so on and I think with it of course

03:07

that’s true that’s always true but we

03:08

have to allow people their pain we have

03:11

to allow people their their truth their

03:13

suffering is I think of it as pain

03:16

shaming I I almost want to I want to

03:19

have an environment right now where

03:21

people feel a bit more free to be human

03:24

without being judged for being human

03:26

without the self-help world telling them

03:28

you should be so productive right now

03:31

this can be an amazing time step up and

03:33

be a hero right now this is you’re going

03:36

to come out of this a winner or a loser

03:38

this like we have to get out of that

03:40

mindset and get into just acknowledging

03:44

each other right now I actually think

03:45

that what’s even more important than

03:47

advice right now is just humanity so

03:50

much of the motivation that’s thrown at

03:52

us constantly grates on me a little bit

03:54

I feel like there’s an avalanche of

03:57

motivational quotes that drive me a bit

03:59

bonkers and I realize the irony of that

04:02

in the context of this video that I’m

04:04

making right now I may well be

04:06

contributing to the problem but I

04:08

struggle with it myself right now when I

04:10

come to post something on Instagram I’m

04:11

like oh god I don’t want to put up a

04:14

quote right now you know and just become

04:18

part of that platitudinous abyss of my

04:21

numbing motivation that when you see it

04:24

sometimes the instinct isn’t you’re

04:26

right the instinct is of

04:27

off like I’m be sorry I’m having a

04:31

tough time and you’re telling me it’s

04:32

got still be my best year ever

04:34

yeah it becomes annoying and we also

04:36

have to remember that this is gonna be a

04:39

marathon not a sprint we can try and

04:41

white-knuckle this and I’m going to make

04:43

this the greatest week ever but we’re

04:46

also gonna have next week and the week

04:48

after and if we don’t start setting

04:51

ourselves more modest ideas of what

04:54

success looks like during this time we

04:57

are absolutely gonna burn out before

04:59

we’re even halfway through what I wanted

05:02

to talk about today is how we can deal

05:05

with the emotions that we’re feeling

05:06

right now and how we can have a perhaps

05:09

a slightly better experience of this

05:13

this isn’t a video about how to be

05:15

blissfully happy during this time but

05:17

how do we have a better experience of

05:19

this really challenging chapter of our

05:22

lives I don’t claim to have this figured

05:24

out but there are things that in the

05:26

past in my life I’ve used to deal with

05:29

situations where I feel very much out of

05:32

control where I don’t feel like I can

05:34

just fix the situation and this is one

05:37

of those situations I think one of the

05:39

things that a lot of people are feeling

05:40

uncomfortable with right now and in some

05:43

ways some of the things that the

05:46

self-development world is struggling

05:48

with a bit right now as a industry is

05:51

that so much of it is used to

05:53

controlling things is used to you know

05:56

fixing problems and part of this is a

05:59

problem that we cannot fix we as

06:03

individuals in our homes don’t have

06:05

control over and for the problem solvers

06:09

out there and the people that are used

06:10

to making things happen and taking

06:13

charge they’re deeply uncomfortable with

06:16

this feeling of being out of control

06:19

right now so how can you deal with those

06:22

feelings and how can you deal with the

06:23

negative emotions you’re feeling right

now

now

06:25

number one surrender my boxing coach

06:30

Martin snow told me a long time ago

06:32

surrender doesn’t mean giving up

06:35

surrender means acceptance making peace

06:38

with we right now have a situation that

06:40

we can either fight

06:42

against and many of us are fighting

06:44

against it though you know you can

06:46

imagine that image of a child that

06:47

kicking and screaming and crying

06:49

eventually you that child might realize

06:53

if they have a parent that doesn’t

06:55

respond to that behavior or if life

06:57

doesn’t change because they kick and

06:59

scream and cry that they stop crying

07:01

because that’s our way of lashing out

07:03

against the situation what we can to

07:05

realize is this isn’t a situation that

07:07

kicking and screaming is going to change

07:10

we’re all going to have our kicking and

07:12

screaming moments right I’ve had mine in

07:15

one form or another already moments

07:17

where I’m angry about the fact that

07:19

we’re having to make all these changes

07:20

moments where you just get very sad

07:23

about the whole situation and sit there

07:25

and don’t do anything you know it’s we

07:27

all have those moments in our own way at

07:30

a certain point we have to surrender to

07:31

the situation and say I’m it’s almost

07:35

like I’m going to give this situation

07:37

permission to exist instead of fighting

07:41

against it I’m gonna this okay this is

07:44

where I’m at right now

07:46

and interestingly and paradoxically hope

07:51

isn’t always a good thing in a situation

07:55

like this hope can be a good thing when

07:57

we say three weeks from now it’s going

07:59

to get better because we know that bla

08:01

bla bla but we know right now that

08:03

everything that’s being said to us is

08:06

just an estimate the goalposts for when

08:08

this ends keeps being moved and the

08:10

living in hope of the moment when this

08:13

changes stops us being here now in this

08:16

moment stops us making peace with the

08:19

way things are right now it actually

08:21

stops us living because it puts us in

08:23

this perpetual state of waiting I’ll be

08:26

happy when this changes I’ll start

08:28

living again when this changes and then

08:30

of course when an authority figure says

08:32

we said it was going to be on this date

08:35

but actually now we’re going to loosen

08:37

up these restrictions on this date the

08:40

reaction to that is anguish is is huge

08:45

pain and disappointment paradoxically

08:48

the way to get through this is for us to

08:50

make peace with the way it is right now

08:52

and to focus on okay maybe it’s not

08:55

going to be

08:55

maybe I’m not going to be able to do

08:57

everything I want to do maybe all the

08:59

goals I wanted to achieve can all be

09:01

achieved maybe while I’m dealing with

09:03

the stress of all this I’m not going to

09:05

be as productive as I normally am or

09:06

getting the best workout or do this but

09:09

I’m gonna make it my own little work of

09:12

art in whatever way I can even if just

09:15

that’s a modest way my work of art could

09:19

be just me navigating my way through

09:21

this emotionally but surrendering to

09:26

that we cannot live for the day that

09:28

this moves on number two we have to

09:31

focus on the emotional component of this

09:33

not the circumstantial component of this

09:36

in this case the circumstantial

09:38

component is the virus is the

09:41

restrictions we have on our movement

09:43

right now social distancing quarantine

09:45

II because some of you it’s the loss of

09:47

a job or the breakdown of a relationship

09:51

during this time we can’t always change

09:53

or exert control over the circumstantial

09:55

component of something right and even if

09:58

you can you learn that you might be able

10:01

to manipulate it by one or two percent

10:03

like oh I’m gonna you know I can’t go

10:06

out I can’t do a lot of things but I can

10:08

still take a walk okay fine so that’s we

10:10

are able to manipulate it to some extent

10:13

to alleviate some of this pain that we

10:15

get from the restrictions we have right

10:17

now but it’s still small percentage

10:20

shifts then there’s the emotional

10:21

component which is the way that we’re

10:23

relating to this situation now what’s

10:24

encouraging is the emotional component

10:27

is both the source of the pain that

10:31

we’re feeling and it’s also the part

10:34

that can be the most heavily manipulated

10:36

one of the things that can help us

10:38

manipulate the emotional component to

10:40

this is a lesson that was passed on to

10:41

me by one of my mentors when I came to

10:44

him about a chronic injury something

10:47

that was causing me pain on a regular

10:49

basis that I could not make go away he

10:52

said so right now you see it as a

10:55

foreign invasion and every time you

10:58

notice that that pain is still there it

11:00

might be that you lose yourself in a

11:01

flow state working or you’re able to

11:03

distract yourself for an hour or two but

11:05

the moment your mind goes back to that

11:08

pain that you’re feeling

11:09

you instantly get upset because it’s

11:12

like there’s this foreign invader that’s

11:14

there right now that’s back there it is

11:16

again I thought it was gone now it’s

11:18

back he said as crazy as it sounds we

11:21

have to start seeing this as an old

11:24

friend as a kind of companion in your

11:28

life that you actually make space for

11:31

and he said that may seem completely

11:34

that may seem so ridiculous to you

11:38

because you hate this thing he said but

11:40

we have to start taking that energy out

11:43

of it and start seeing this as an old

11:45

friend this isolation that we’re feeling

11:47

right now the loneliness that comes with

11:49

it the social distancing the all of this

11:52

can be seen in the context even though

11:54

it’s new and many of us are struggling

11:57

because we see it as a foreign invasion

11:59

we could start to actually make friends

12:02

with it and wake up into a new day and

12:04

go instead of going is the nightmare

12:06

over no I’m still in isolation I’m still

12:09

having to quarantine I’m still having to

12:11

social distance instead we could wake up

12:12

into this and go ah there here we are

12:15

again another day another day of

12:17

quarantine another day of social

12:19

distancing there you are there’s this

12:21

sort of companion I’ve made space for

12:23

now our loneliness there you are welcome

12:26

welcome back oh we had dinner yesterday

12:29

didn’t we well let’s have breakfast this

12:30

morning hello it’s much more there’s a

12:34

there’s a there’s a lack of resistance

12:38

there that actually makes it hard for

12:40

that thing to wrestle with you and

12:42

exhaust you the same way number three we

12:46

can benefit from placing the pain of

12:49

this in a larger context right now this

12:53

seems like everything it seems like

12:56

everything has been leading to this and

12:58

this is the great big painful moment of

13:01

our lives right now but seen in a longer

13:04

context it will be part of the fabric of

13:08

a life of many different moments many

13:10

different emotions and it certainly

13:11

won’t be the only painful moment of our

13:13

lives we can therefore see this as a

13:17

kind of training for other situations

13:20

that we’re going to confront in life

13:21

anyway

13:22

that this is actually useful for the

13:24

purposes of that training and we see it

13:27

that way when we go into the gym we see

13:29

the pain we create in the gym as being

13:31

valuable pain Sam Harris talks about

13:34

this he talks about how pain is

13:35

contextual that if you were to wake up

13:37

in the middle of the night feeling the

13:41

intensity of pain that you feel at the

13:44

height of a difficult gym session you’d

13:46

think you were dying and yet when you

13:48

feel it in the gym you’re perfectly

13:50

relaxed about it because it’s pain that

13:53

you’ve not only chosen but accepted as

13:57

an acceptable part of your growth we can

14:01

actually frame this up in the context of

14:04

this being a gym right now we’re

14:07

training and the pain we’re feeling is

14:09

an acceptable part of the growth of who

14:14

we’re about to become and everything

14:15

else that’s coming we’re going to be

14:16

more equipped for because we did our

14:18

training here now in this gym so look

14:21

we’re all finding our way with this I

14:23

have bad moments in my day and my goal

14:28

is not to have no bad moments or even no

14:31

bad hours or in some cases no bad

14:34

morning or evening but to try to use

14:38

these techniques I’m sharing with you

14:40

these are very personal to me because I

14:42

use these for myself all the time to use

14:46

these techniques to try to prevent a bad

14:50

hour from turning into a bad day or a

14:53

bad week because these are techniques

14:56

that allow us to kind of when there’s a

14:58

fork in the road where we can spiral

15:00

into something even worse there’s

15:04

actually an off-ramp

15:05

that takes us somewhere more positive

15:07

the one thing I know that is going to be

15:10

Universal from this is that we as human

15:13

beings are going to be reminded of how

15:16

adaptable we really are and many people

15:19

who have never learned how adaptable

15:21

they can be are going to learn for the

15:23

first time perhaps just how adaptable

15:25

they can be and no bad can come from

15:29

that I’ll leave you with this there was

15:32

a comment that was left by someone

15:35

called

15:35

healy on my last video she said I’m

15:39

blind and I find it fascinating that

15:41

this pandemic is forcing sighted people

15:43

to have a taste of physical and

15:46

emotional isolation is the same

15:48

isolation that many members of the blind

15:50

community experienced with or without

15:53

shelter at home orders though most

15:55

people considered blind legally have

15:57

some residual vision we don’t

15:59

necessarily see people while out running

16:01

errands which means we often have fewer

16:03

casual conversations with strangers I

16:06

never see smiles or any attempt to eye

16:09

contact from my own friends and family

16:11

who forget I can’t see them much less

16:15

strangers who have no idea apparently I

16:18

don’t look blind it can feel very

16:21

isolating and blind people have to take

16:23

deliberate steps to change that feeling

16:26

it’s interesting to me how the covert 19

16:28

pandemic has impacted the sighted people

16:31

in my life many of them are taking their

16:34

isolation hard but as you said in this

16:36

video is a matter of perspective and

16:39

resilience but they’ll adapt just like

16:43

every person I’ve met who suddenly lost

16:45

their vision is what humans do

16:50

it’s what humans do and it’s what we

16:54

will do as we go through this situation

16:58

not alone but together I love you and

17:03

I’ll see you in the next video

17:07

[Music]

